Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- PC jailed for sexually assaulting teen
- Garden centre ram-raided with forklift truck
- Motorcyclist killed in A52 crash
- Murder charge after fatal stabbing
- Boxer to receive street name honour
- Government rejects MP's call for tougher laws on mamba
- Wine producers enjoying hot summer
- Live updates on Tuesday 24 July 2018
'I helped deliver world's first IVF baby'
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A52 Nottinghamshire both ways
A52 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, at A6514 Middleton Boulevard.
A52 Nottinghamshire - A52 Derby Road partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions at The Qmc Island, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe disruption: A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound
A1(M) Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J34 for A1 to A1.
A1(M) Nottinghamshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound from J34 A1 to A1(M) J35, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Northants rally after Madsen century
Wayne Madsen completes a century for Derbyshire but Northants bat well to ensure both sides still have a chance of victory.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
That's all for live updates today. Join us again tomorrow from 08:00.
Weather: Not quite as hot
BBC Weather
Tonight won't be as warm as last night, thankfully. There's a minimum temperature of 14°C (57°F).
Tomorrow looks set to be fine, dry and warm with a maximum temperature of 26°C (79°F).
£30m New Walk regeneration complete
Namrata Varia
BBC Radio Leicester producer
It started in February 2015 with a bang, a big cloud of smoke and a huge pile of rubble.
But after more than three years of building work, new businesses, shops and flats have today opened around the former home of the city council on New Walk in central Leicester.
City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: “This marks a new chapter for King Street, which really is another jewel in the city’s crown".
Garden centre staff 'devastated' after ram raid
Dave Wade
BBC News
One of the workers at a Nottinghamshire garden centre that was ram-raided yesterday morning has said it was like having her own house burgled.
Three men were seen on CCTV using a stolen forklift truck to smash a hole in the wall of a recently constructed building at Cherry Lane in Bradmore at about 06:30.
Andy Jermy, head of commercial operations, said it's been "distressing" for the staff.
"We're all upset. We're a family firm, although we're growing across the country, we're very much Nottingham-based," he said.
"One lady there said she felt devastated - she said it was the same as having your house burgled.
"They really were upset but they've done a fantastic job of keeping it open."
Dog rescued from hot trailer treated by vet
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A dog rescued from "unbearable heat" in a trailer yesterday remains with a vet and will be moved to kennels "for now", police said.
Officers are speaking to the owner of the spaniel after it was rescued in Long Eaton.
PCSO Matt Boyer said the RSPCA has been informed and is working with the police.
Cheapskate thief steals flowers on Valentine's Day
Derby Telegraph
A thief from Derby was caught stealing flowers from a supermarket - on Valentine’s Day.
Garden centre ram raid: New CCTV pictures released
Dave Wade
BBC News
New images of people police want to speak to after a ram raid in Nottinghamshire have been released.
Burglars used a forklift truck to smash a hole in the office of Cherry Lane in Bradmore and steal a safe.
Police say they want to speak to three men in the CCTV images.
Staff were left "devastated" after the raid, months after the building was constructed.
They say it's caused £30,000 of damage.
Road closed for several hours after crash
Dave Wade
BBC News
Two cars were involved in a collision on the road between Chesterfield and Matlock at about 12:00, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue.
One of the cars was on its side. Three casualties were cut out and one was taken to hospital in Sheffield by air ambulance.
Two were taken to the Royal Derby Hospital by road ambulance.
The road is likely to remain closed for a while yet.
Police officer jailed for sexual assault
Majud Hussain told a 17-year-old girl he was a fireman before sexually assaulting her in the back of his car.Read more
Thor the Chihuahua spared after biting delivery driver
Leicester Mercury
Thor the Chihuahua - the world’s smallest breed of dog - sank his teeth into a delivery driver’s leg as he handed over a parcel at the front door.
Too hot? Get naked!
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
A Leicestershire naturist is urging people to strip off and take a 'fig' leaf out of the latest report into the French way of life.
According to the French Federation of Naturism (FFN) growing numbers of French people are embracing the liberté of nudism, not just on beaches but also for activities from yoga, singing and gym classes. Carol Homa, Secretary of Desford Swim and member of British Naturism, says we too should be embracing our bodies.
But are we too prudish to get naked? Don't forget the sun cream in this weather if you're up for it!
Arrests after axes and knives brandished
Dave Wade
BBC News
Three men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested after reports of two men armed with axes chasing a car in Leicester.
Police were called to Windley Road and Broomfield Road at about 17:50 on 12 July.
Later that evening they were called to a report of a group of men in Windley Road carrying large knives.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on 12 July on suspicion of violent disorder.
A 21-year-old was arrested on 18 July for the same offence, as was a 23-year-old in Rothley on Friday.
The 17-year-old was arrested yesterday for the same offence and an unrelated robbery of a car and mobile phone in Goldhill, Leicester, last month.
They've all been released while police carry out further investigations.
East Coast line will not return to private ownership
Dave Wade
BBC News
The East Coast Main Line will not be returned to full private ownership as before, the Transport Secretary has confirmed.
Chris Grayling has told MPs on the transport committee that, after being taken back into public ownership three times - the line would be treated differently in future.
The line, now known as London North Eastern Railway (LNER), passes through Retford and Newark.
It was brought back under public control last month, following the failure of the Stagecoach and Virgin Trains franchise.
Man 'touching himself' in nature reserve
Dave Wade
BBC News
Police have said they're investigating after a report of a man touching himself inappropriately at a Leicester nature reserve.
It happened at Aylestone Meadows around 16:50 on Friday 6 July.
Your pictures: Scorched East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
Parts of the region are looking more Mediterranean than Midlands at the moment.
Here's Hoveringham in Nottinghamshire.
Check out the cracks in the dry earth in Kegworth.
And here's Melbourne, Derbyshire, resembling its Australian namesake.
Former Rams winger joins Rowett at Stoke
BBC Sport
Former Derby County winger Tom Ince has joined Stoke City from Huddersfield Town for £10m.
The move sees the 26-year-old reunited with Potters boss Gary Rowett, who he played under at Pride Park.
PC jailed for sexually assaulting teen
Dave Wade
BBC News
A police officer, who sexually assaulted a teenage girl, has been jailed for seven years.
Majud Hussain finished his shift with Leicestershire Police at 00:00 on 16 July last year and drove to Long Eaton, where he picked up two girls walking through the town centre, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 41-year-old told them he was a firefighter and took them to McDonald's before dropping the youngest, aged 14, home.
He then took the 17-year-old to a street in Stapleford where he sexually assaulted her in the back of the car, according to Nottinghamshire Police.
Hussain, of Wilford, Nottingham, who denied the charges, was found guilty of two counts of assault by penetration on a female over the age of 13 and two counts of sexual assault on a female after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Today, he was sentenced to seven years in prison and will now be the subject of a gross misconduct hearing.
Leicestershire’s assistant chief constable, Julia Debenham, said: “Hussain has committed very serious criminal offences. Such behaviour has no place in our organisation.”
The doorstep attractions you're missing
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
People living in Nottinghamshire are ignoring the beauty spots in their county with some unable to name places like Newstead Abbey and Clumber Park.
Researchers are encouraging residents to make the most of their backyard and be as adventurous as they would on their holidays.
Six arrests after man stabbed in leg
Dave Wade
BBC News
Four more men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg in Nottingham earlier this month.
Police were called to Westville Gardens in St Ann's at about 17:50 on Thursday 5 July.
They found a 21-year-old man with serious injuries who was treated at Queen's Medical Centre.
Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested earlier today on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Two 18-year-old men, who were arrested yesterday, have been released on conditional bail.
Can you name every club's record signing?
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Now here's a challenge.
As the post-World Cup transfer scene gets into full swing, BBC Sport has invited football fans to try to name every Premier League club's record signing.
Have a go here - hopefully you'll do better than me.
Avoid daytime dog walks during heatwave, warns vet
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Mansfield vet is warning dog owners not to exercise their pets in the daytime to avoid them getting heatstroke in the high summer temperatures.
Instead, Tom Llewellyn from the town's Forest Practice is urging dog walkers to get up early in the morning to take their dogs out.
He says that dogs can fall ill quickly from heatstroke and heat exhaustion, adding that signs to look out for are excessive panting, lethargy and vomiting.
Keeping cool in Bulwell
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
People at Bulwell Bogs have been sharing their tips on keeping cool in the heatwave.
Forecasters are predicting highs of around 26C in Bulwell today, with the Met Office urging people to "stay out of the sun" for most of this week.
That message isn't being heeded in Bulwell though, with plenty of people out and about in the sunshine.
Suggestions of how to keep cool so far include a big fan, a wet towel and lots of ice cream.
Berries ready early in Nottinghamshire
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
It might not feel like crumble weather but the warmer temperature has meant blackberries in some places in Nottinghamshire are ready to be picked.
The fruits are typically ripen in August, September and October. It's thought the settled hot weather has lead to more pollinating insects and earlier ripening.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton Road and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
M1 lanes reopen after crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Better news from the motorway.
Council counts cost of tax fibbers
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Erewash Borough Council has uncovered 160 cases of fraud, costing the authority more than £170,000 in the past year.
Of the cases found by the authority during 2017, the vast majority - 127 - are as a result of people falsely claiming single person discounts on their council tax.
The remainder involved false council tax reductions, council tax errors, business rates discounts and timesheet fraud.
Morkel helps Surrey wrap up win at Notts
Surrey bowl out Nottinghamshire to win by an innings and 183 runs and increase their lead at the top of Division One.Read more
Three lanes closed after M1 crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
This has the potential to cause some lengthy queues.
Man attacked at city park
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after being attacked at Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham.
Police said the man was found injured in Gregory Boulevard at about 22:00 yesterday.
They've appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J21 for A5460 and J21A for A46.
M1 Leicestershire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J21, A5460 (Leicester) and J21a A46, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Baggies sign Leicester's Barnes on loan
Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes signs a new four-year deal and then joins West Bromwich Albion on loan for 2018-19.Read more
Music festival introduces drug testing service
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derbyshire's Y Not Festival is to feature a drug testing service for the first time this year.
The independently-run facility will allow those in attendance this weekend to get their drugs forensically examined to determine if they contain dangerously high levels of intoxicants, chemicals or poison.
Its introduction follows a number of drug-related deaths at UK music festivals this year.
Derbyshire Police said the facility was intended to keep people safe but was not a "free pass" for people to take drugs to the Ashbourne event.
Supt Michelle Shooter, who is in charge of policing at Y Not, said: "We are not in any way encouraging people to take drugs. However, we are realistic in the view that some ticket holders will still choose to buy them despite that warning.
“We have seen the impact of drugs at other festivals this year, which has sadly led to a number of deaths, and we do not want that to happen here."
Carol Hart, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for health and communities, added: “We support Derbyshire Constabulary in their decision to allow drug testing at this year’s festival.
“We do not condone illegal drug taking but we’re not naive, we know it goes on and just want festival-goers to be as safe as possible.”
New Broadmarsh buildings to be signed off
Dave Wade
BBC News
The final approval for the new Broadmarsh car park and bus station is due to be signed off next week.
A contract for the project will be awarded by top council bosses at a private meeting, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The demolition, completed last month, was the start of the £250m plan.
The contract will see work begin on the new development, which will include a bus station, retail units and a 1,341-space car park.
There will also be electric vehicle plug-in points, a taxi drop-off point, solar panels and digital advertising boards.
The development will then integrate with the Broadmarsh shopping centre, and the area will be largely pedestrianised.
Council leader Jon Collins said it will be "an important milestone".
The council's executive board will meet on Tuesday, July 31 at Loxley House to award the final contract to build the development.
Stately home roses blooming in the heat
East Midlands Today
While the heatwave is taking its toll on some plants - and us - other plants are blooming.
The roses at Hopton Hall in Derbyshire have been especially abundant this year.
Julie Thomas, owner of the stately home, near Carsington Water, said: "It's been an exceptional year for the roses.
"The hot weather has played into the hands of the petals. There's no need to water them - their waxy leaves retain the water and their roots are so deep that they get the water from deep down.
"They love the heat... the temperature keeps them holding their petals as the sets of buds mature into rose. They just keep coming and coming and smiling at us."
More than 1,000 firefighters involved in moor fire
Dave Wade
BBC News
Firefighters have finally left the scene of a wildfire on the edge of the Peak District which started four weeks ago.
The fire, which was one of the moorland blazes in and around Saddleworth Moor, was one of the longest running incidents Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has ever been involved in.
More than 1,000 firefighters, 200 fire engines and 3km of hose were involved at the fire, near Tintwistle, since 25 June.
They left the scene at 14:00 on Friday after ensuring the blaze was fully extinguished.
Bob Curry, from the fire service, said: "Rising temperatures presented challenging conditions for everyone involved, however generous donations of refreshments from our communities provided welcome relief from the heat."