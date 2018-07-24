Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derbyshire's Y Not Festival is to feature a drug testing service for the first time this year.

The independently-run facility will allow those in attendance this weekend to get their drugs forensically examined to determine if they contain dangerously high levels of intoxicants, chemicals or poison.

Its introduction follows a number of drug-related deaths at UK music festivals this year.

Y Not

Derbyshire Police said the facility was intended to keep people safe but was not a "free pass" for people to take drugs to the Ashbourne event.

Supt Michelle Shooter, who is in charge of policing at Y Not, said: "We are not in any way encouraging people to take drugs. However, we are realistic in the view that some ticket holders will still choose to buy them despite that warning.

“We have seen the impact of drugs at other festivals this year, which has sadly led to a number of deaths, and we do not want that to happen here."

Carol Hart, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for health and communities, added: “We support Derbyshire Constabulary in their decision to allow drug testing at this year’s festival.

“We do not condone illegal drug taking but we’re not naive, we know it goes on and just want festival-goers to be as safe as possible.”