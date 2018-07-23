Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A woman has been taken to hospital after being injured on a fairground ride at Nottingham's city centre beach last night.

Richard Gibbons, 54, was watching the ride with his 13-year-old son when it happened.

He said the woman, who looked in her late teens or early 20s, was in a carriage on her own.

“It had started the dropping action and then suddenly there was a really loud noise, a loud crashing noise, the seat had collapsed on to the floor of the ride," he said.

He said the arm was still attached to the carriage but it had stopped supporting the carriage like it should.

“It did half a resolution before the ride stopped. The girl was slumped forward and was not moving.

"The top of her body was slumped over the safety bar. People were running over as it was obvious something was wrong. She looked unconscious. She was slumped forward, not moving."

Fair organiser The Mellors Group said there had been a "component failure" on the ride and it would be working alongside the Health and Safety Executive to investigate what went wrong.

It added the ride would remain closed during the investigation and will then be removed.