Latest updates: East Midlands Live

By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade
Severe disruption: A42 Leicestershire southbound
A42 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J14 A453 to J13 A511 Ashby-De-La-Zouch.
A42 Leicestershire - Slow traffic on A42 southbound from J14 A453 to J13, A511 (Ashby-De-La-Zouch), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a vehicle fire.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from A14 to J18 for A428.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from A14, Catthorpe Interchange to J18, A428 (Rugby), because of an accident.
Boy, 4, befriends dementia patient, 91
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A5 Watling Street and J11 for A42.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J11, A42 (Burton-Upon-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle.
Wakely century gives Northants hope
Northants captain Alex Wakely scores a century as their match at Derbyshire remains in the balance after day two.Read more
Leicestershire ease to victory over Kent
Leicestershire cruise to a two-day win as Kent collapse for a second time to lose by 10 wickets at Canterbury.Read more
Surrey batsmen pile pressure on Notts
Rory Burns and Rikki Clarke score tons on day two as Surrey pile the pressure on Division One title rivals Notts.Read more
'How to move four elephants'
Ben Sidwell
BBC Midlands Today
A TV documentary airs tonight telling the story of how zookeepers moved four of the largest creatures in the world 140 miles.
The Asian elephants were transferred from Twycross near Tamworth to Blackpool and a truly jumbo-sized task it proved to be.
You can see more in Elephants on the Move on Monday 23 July at 19:30 on BBC One.
Our live updates across the day
That's it for today's live coverage. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 tomorrow.
Weather: Dry and humid night ahead
BBC Weather
This evening and tonight it's going to be dry and humid with a minimum temperature of 17°C (63°F).
Tomorrow, (surprise, surprise), it'll be dry and humid. Expect a maximum temperature of 27C (81F).
Dog rescued from 'unbearable' heat in trailer
Dave Wade
BBC News
Police in Derbyshire have said they rescued a dog from this trailer, near Long Eaton.
PCSO Matt Boyer tweeted: "attended this incident and the heat was unbearable inside the trailer."
He said the dog was being checked over by a vet.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A52 Nottinghamshire both ways
A52 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, from A6011 to Flawforth Lane.
A52 Nottinghamshire - A52 Melton Road in Gamston closed and slow traffic in both directions from the A6011 junction to Wheatcroft Island, because of an accident involving car and motorcyclist.
Passengers react to £200m station upgrade
East Midlands Today
These passengers have been reacting to the £200m upgrade of Derby railway station on the first full working day of disruption.
About 80% of trains travelling to and from the city will be replaced with buses during work which is due to last until 7 October.
Network Rail said it was part of the "biggest upgrade of the Midland Mainline since it opened in 1870". It added that journey times will be shorter once the work is complete.
Airport workforce 'to double in five years'
BBC Radio Leicester
It's been confirmed that 8,000 new jobs will be created in and around East Midlands Airport in the next three to five years.
The announcement was made by work and pensions secretary, Esther McVey, on a visit to the area this afternoon.
The airport currently employs around 8,000 people so the workforce is set to double.
She said further expansion and investment could also see the workforce grow to more than 20,000 in the East Midlands Gateway logistics park, making it one of the largest employment sites in the region.
Severe accident: A444 Leicestershire both ways
A444 Leicestershire both ways severe accident, from Gibbet Lane to B585 Wellsborough Road.
A444 Leicestershire - A444 Burton Road in Wellsborough closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Gibbet Lane junction to the B585 Wellsborough Road junction, because of an accident.
BreakingNottingham loses Channel 4 bid
Dave Wade
BBC News
Nottingham has lost its bid to host one of Channel 4's new "creative hubs".
The broadcaster announced today that it will be progressing its bid with just three cities - Cardiff, Glasgow and Bristol.
Nottingham was one of six cities bidding for one of two creative hubs.
Channel 4 is also looking for a new headquarters, after it moves around the country in 2019.
Nottingham had also lost out on this bid which is now between Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M1 northbound at J23a A42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Splendour festival from above
Dave Wade
BBC News
The event, held in Wollaton Park in Nottingham, celebrated its 10th anniversary this weekend.
Here's how it looked from the skies...
Man sought after women attacked and spat at
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A photo has been released showing a man police are keen to speak to after two women were assaulted in Leicester city centre.
The pair told officers they were spat at in Church Gate at about 22:30 on Saturday 16 June.
One was then hit in the face and knocked to the floor, suffering a head injury that needed hospital treatment.
Anyone who recognises the person in the photo is asked to call 101.
Dozens charged in mamba crackdown
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derbyshire Police say a recent crackdown on drug dealing in Derby has resulted in 50 people being charged.
The force said the six-week operation saw mamba, heroin and crack cocaine being seized during 70 raids across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.
The crackdown was prompted by complaints about people acting erratically in the city centre while under the influence of formerly legal highs like mamba and spice.
Supt Tracy Harrison said: “This operation was launched to help dismantle the supply and production predominantly of synthetic cannabinoids - aka mamba - in Derby.
"One of the offences some of the arrested people were charged with was the importation of Mamba. This is the first time that anyone in Derbyshire has been charged with such an offence."
Teenagers arrested after man stabbed in leg
Dave Wade
BBC News
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg in Nottingham earlier this month.
Police were called to Westville Gardens in St Ann's at about 17:50 on Thursday 5 July.
They found a 21-year-old man with serious injuries who was treated at Queen's Medical Centre.
The teenagers, who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, remain in custody.
How do zoo elephants move home?
Bombardier to challenge £1.5bn Tube contract snub
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derby train maker Bombardier and Hitachi have launched a legal battle after they missed out on a £1.5bn contract to build London Underground trains.
Bombardier confirmed to BBC Radio Derby today it has issued claims in the High Court against London Underground Limited's decision to award the Deep Tube Upgrade work to Siemens instead of their consortium.
When the decision was announced last month, Bombardier's managing director Richard Hunter said he was "very disappointed" and would be seeking formal feedback on why the bid failed.
Lorry driver 'caught on his phone at 56mph'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say they caught the driver of this lorry using his mobile phone at 56mph on the M1 in Derbyshire at the weekend.
The county's roads policing unit branded his actions "selfish" and said he faces a fine for the offence.
UKIP parks pro-Brexit advert outside city council HQ
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The UK Independence Party has parked this message outside Nottingham City Council's headquarters in Station Street this afternoon.
Francois Loi, the party's Nottinghamshire chairman, said the advert had also been taken to the constituency offices of pro-EU MPs Anna Soubry and Ken Clarke.
Nottingham voted 50.8% in favour of leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
Retail park could get four new shops
Nottingham Post
Plans have revealed Giltbrook Retail Park could be transformed by having four new stores added to the site.
Fairground ride crash injures woman
An eyewitness said one carriage fell to the bottom of the ride, leaving a woman slumped over the safety bar.Read more
Heatwave warning for East Midlands
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Met Office has issued an amber health warning for parts of England, including the East Midlands, this week after a period of prolonged dry, hot weather.
Officials are urging people in the Midlands, south and east of the country to:
Festival celebrates 10th birthday
Dave Wade
BBC News
Here are some of the highlights from Nottingham's Splendour Festival which was held this weekend.
The festival saw Paloma Faith, the Charlatans, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again grace the stages in Wollaton Park.
Since the first festival in 2008, the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Billy Ocean, the Human League, Happy Mondays, Bananarama, Dizzee Rascal, Madness, Kaiser Chiefs and Calvin Harris have played to huge crowds.
Your pictures: Stunning East Midlands sunrises
BBC Weather Watchers
The best way to start your Monday morning is with sunrises like these.
Here's the incredible view from Gunthorpe bridge in Nottinghamshire very early this morning.
Church Broughton in Derbyshire.
Birstall, Leicestershire.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J21A for A46 and J21 for A5460.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J21a A46 and J21, A5460 (Leicester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Ride injury: 'Girl was slumped over safety bar'
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
A woman has been taken to hospital after being injured on a fairground ride at Nottingham's city centre beach last night.
Richard Gibbons, 54, was watching the ride with his 13-year-old son when it happened.
He said the woman, who looked in her late teens or early 20s, was in a carriage on her own.
“It had started the dropping action and then suddenly there was a really loud noise, a loud crashing noise, the seat had collapsed on to the floor of the ride," he said.
He said the arm was still attached to the carriage but it had stopped supporting the carriage like it should.
“It did half a resolution before the ride stopped. The girl was slumped forward and was not moving.
"The top of her body was slumped over the safety bar. People were running over as it was obvious something was wrong. She looked unconscious. She was slumped forward, not moving."
Fair organiser The Mellors Group said there had been a "component failure" on the ride and it would be working alongside the Health and Safety Executive to investigate what went wrong.
It added the ride would remain closed during the investigation and will then be removed.
Bar fight murder suspects bailed
Dave Wade
BBC News
Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman from Nottinghamshire in Ingoldmells on Saturday have been released on bail.
Caroline Fisher, 52, from Eastwood, died in hospital after the brawl at Buzz Bar in Sea Lane, in the Lincolnshire seaside town.
The 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were bailed in the early hours of this morning.
A 29-year-old woman has been released with no further action.
Lincolnshire Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Rail work at Derby station 'running smoothly'
Dave Wade
BBC News
If your daily commute involves passing through Derby railway station, you'll have noticed some major work is under way today.
A £200m upgrade of Derby station has started which is set to disrupt rail services through the East Midlands until October.
Network Rail said passengers would "benefit from a more modern and reliable railway" when work to improve track and signalling is completed and journey times will decrease.
However, about 80% of trains are being replaced with buses for those travelling to and from Derby.
Rail bosses said journey times would decrease following the work.
It's affecting Cross Country and East Midlands Trains routes, who've been running rail replacement services.
Earlier this morning Cross Country tweeted it's all been "running smoothly".
Rams win convincingly in Lampard's home bow
BBC Derby Sport
Derby County boss Frank Lampard says it's vital his side turns Pride Park into a fortress this season after taking charge of his first home game as Rams manager.
They beat Premier League side Southampton 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with Tom Lawrence scoring a brace and Mason Bennett also netting.
Afterwards, he told BBC Radio Derby: "It was great for us to get out in front of the fans and show them some good stuff.
"It's important for the players to get out there and get a feel because this is our home and has to feel like our home in the way we play and approach games."
Drink-driver crashed four times moving car 100 yards
Leicester Mercury
A motorist who had drunk so much alcohol he was four times the drink-drive limit crashed four times as he moved his new car to safer space just 100 yards away.
Missing Alfreton man 'may be in Surrey'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The public has been asked to look out for a 52-year-old man from Alfreton who's been missing for several days.
Police say they're concerned about the safety of Richard Hadley, who disappeared from the Stretton area on Thursday evening.
It's thought Mr Hadley, who drives a grey BMW with the registration RN54 WCY, may have travelled to Surrey since going missing. Call 101 if you can help.
Police boss would like to see more 'bobbies on the beat'
BBC Radio Leicester
The chairman of Leicestershire's Police Federation says she isn't surprised by a national survey that revealed 80% of people in the UK would like to see more officers in the street.
The poll, organised by a national newspaper, also found 57% of respondents felt the police had lost control of neighbourhoods and criminals had no fear of being caught
Tiff Lynch said: "With reduced numbers, it’s no surprise that officers are struggling to provide the type of police service our communities deserve.
“The Chief Constable and our police and crime commissioner are doing all they can to invest in neighbourhood policing but they are clearly restricted by the funds available to them."
In December, the Home Office announced a "potential" £450m increase in police funding in England and Wales - but more than half of this money (£270m) will be raised from council tax increases.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
