Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Arrests after gun fired in city centre
- Anger over 'rice and peas' at city beach
- Man arrested over teen shooting
- Hunt master filmed setting badger trap
- Students 'home safe' after emergency landing
- Live updates on Friday 20 July 2018
By Dave Wade and Heather Burman
Weather: Showers but mainly dry
Showery rain this evening will clear away to the south to leave it mainly dry tonight with clear periods developing, but also some areas of mist and fog forming.
There will be a light breeze and lows of 14C (59F).
Toilet taken to top of Mam Tor
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A toilet has been carried up to one of the highest points in the Peak District as part of a campaign to raise awareness about accessible facilities.
Accessible Derbyshire took the loo to the top of Mam Tor with the help of the Peak District National Park Authority on World Changing Places Day yesterday.
The charity said there were 250,000 people in the UK who need changing when they are out because of disability, brain injury or age-related ill-health, but only 1,128 Changing Places nationally.
Council takes over Arnold market
BBC Radio Nottingham
Gedling Borough Council has now bought and taken over the running of Arnold Market.
The authority said it'll continue to operate as normal whilst work is carried out to improve the site but stallholders have been issued with new contracts.
£1.25m is being provided by the N2 Town Centre Fund, run by the Local Enterprise Partnership D2N2.
Richard Bacon 'getting there' after coma scare
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Richard Bacon's mum has tweeted a photo of herself and the TV presenter, who is recovering from an illness which left him in a coma.
The former Blue Peter host, from Mansfield, fell ill with suspected pneumonia on a flight from the US on 5 July and initially did not respond to treatment.
He has now left hospital and his mum Christine said he's "getting there" in terms of his recovery.
Bacon, who now works in the US, woke from his medically-induced coma on 13 July.
Derby finance manager has 12 weeks to find stolen £5k
Derby Telegraph
A thieving finance manager who stole £17,000 from her Derby employer has 12 weeks to cough up more than £5,000 - or face another prison term.
Good Samaritan puts smile on woman's face
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A woman is trying to find a Good Samaritan who sent back important documents to her after finding them in Nottingham city centre.
Rachael Whitehall, 36, from Arnold said she had dropped her disabled badge and birth certificate after a attending a medical appointment in Nottingham on Wednesday.
But she said she was surprised to receive a handwritten letter in the post this morning returning the documents.
She said: "The message inside says [I] hope you have a smile on your face, found outside car park.
"I want to find the sender so I can thank them. Yes I do have a smile on my face."
HS2 bosses deny 'missing' large lake in plans
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Rail bosses who are drawing up the route for the new high speed rail line set to pass through Nottinghamshire have denied "missing" a large lake.
The Ordnance Survey maps on which the route were planned do not show the large lake, on the edge of Long Eaton, dug recently as part of gravel works.
HS2 campaigner Vaughan Morris, from Long Eaton said he recently visited the site of the lake, which did not tally with the maps and would make the construction of the planned viaduct "far more difficult".
He said: "It seems to be a significant underestimation of the viaduct costs, due to HS2 Ltd failing to allow a design solution for crossing a large established lake in the Trent Valley on their latest maps for the area."
However an HS2 spokesperson said it was "well aware" of the presence of lakes along the river, and that their architects are working to build the viaduct which will take these features into account.
Appeal over damaged park gates
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Police have released CCTV images of a number of young people they want to speak to after gates were damaged at a Chesterfield park.
The gates were pulled from their hinges at the rear of Fredericks Café in Queen's Park during the evening of 8 July, police said.
Officers want anyone who recognises any of the people in the image to contact them.
Red Arrows stun graduation crowds
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Wow. What a sight. Crowds were treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows during a graduation ceremony for science students at Loughborough University earlier.
The nine red Hawk aircraft flew over the university at 10.40.
Lord Sebastian Coe, the University’s Chancellor, said: “What a fantastic way for people to remember their graduation.”
Man 'steals from Boots to take to relative's baby shower'
Leicester Mercury
A man went shoplifting at Boots because he did not want to go to a relative’s baby shower empty-handed.
Elderly woman's plea to trace 'despicable' burglars
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
An 85-year-old woman who was tied up during a burglary in her home in Derby has urged people to help police catch the "despicable" offenders.
Two men broke into the victim's home on Morley Road, Oakwood, and stole jewellery at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
She said: “I am still struggling to believe that this has happened. To have two people come into my home and do this is absolutely horrendous.
“I would say to anyone who has any information that can help find these despicable people to come forward and make sure they are dealt with by the police and the courts."
The men are described as black, were wearing dark-coloured clothing with masks and left in a small black car.
Two arrests after man stabbed in car attack
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in his car in Nottingham.
The victim was attacked in Denton Green, Broxtowe, by two men on motorbikes at about 11:15 yesterday. He suffered a minor stab wound to the leg.
Police added that two men riding motorbikes were in collision with a car a short time after the stabbing. One suffered minor injuries and the other left the scene.
Two men, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and violent disorder.
Det Insp Martin Putnar said patrols have been increased in the area.
Rare Lord Byron ring under the hammer
A rare gold and enamel ring created in memory of Lord Byron, following his death in 1824, goes under the hammer in North Yorkshire tomorrow.
There are only two other Lord Byron memorial rings of this type.
One is held in the Pforzheimer Collection in the New York Public Library.
The other, sold at auction in 2013, contained a lock of Byron’s hair.
The ring is thought to have come from Newstead Abbey, Byron’s Nottinghamshire home and is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.
Lord Byron, the notorious poet, peer and politician, was the subject of cult-like worship among the English upper classes.
He rose to fame after the publication of Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage, the poetic tale of a young aristocrat’s travels in Europe.
Tributes paid to taxi driver who died after city crash
Nottingham Post
Family and friends of a 'one in a million' taxi driver say they are in shock after his sudden death.
Toxic dog algae under the microscope
Dave Wade
BBC News
We told you yesterday that a council in Derbyshire has been warning dog-walkers that potentially harmful blue-green algae has been spotted at a beauty spot.
The algal bloom, which can be deadly if ingested by pets, has been sighted at Straws Bridge, West Hallam.
The Environment Agency has been out to the nature reserve and shared some pictures of the algal bloom under a microscope.
Erewash Borough Council said: "It may not always be harmful but you can’t tell simply by looking, so it's best not to let your dog near the water."
Anger as Nottingham writer busts moved from city
Dave Wade
BBC News
Eight iconic busts of writers are to be removed from Nottingham Castle.
The bronze likenesses, including Lord Byron (pictured) and DH Lawrence, will be put on show permanently at Newstead Abbey, Byron's ancestral home, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
Leaders of Nottingham's City of Literature project are unhappy about the move, saying they should be incorporated into the castle's £30m revamp.
Author John Baird said: "These writers are our rebel writers; this is where they belong; this is their home."
The city council said while the statues will be permanently moved to Newstead, the plaques will remain.
Nigel Hawkins, from the authority, said the busts had to go so environmental work could be carried out.
Your pictures: Insects of the East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
Is the hot weather bugging you? Here are some great pics of insects enjoying the heatwave across the region.
A butterfly in Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
A bumblebee getting busy in Braunstone, Leicestershire.
And another winged insect in Belper, Derbyshire.
Empty home owners to be hit by levy
Local Democracy Reporting Service
An empty homes levy is being introduced in the Derbyshire Dales in a bid to put more properties on the housing market.
Owners of homes which have been empty for two years or more will be charged double in council tax as part of a plan approved by district councillors last night.
There are 650 long-term empty homes in the area and the new charge could bring in £131,345 extra funds a year, according to the district council.
Leader of the Conservative council Lewis Rose said: "It is a blatant tragedy if we have these homes empty for three years and have no-one in them.
"This is a good lever to have available to us, and we all know the amount of empty houses that there are in our district."
Thunderstorm warning for East Midlands
Dave Wade
BBC News
Parts of the East Midlands could see some heavy downpours later.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms for a large swathe of southern and central England, including south Leicestershire and Rutland.
It said there could be flash flooding, leading to power cuts, hazardous driving conditions and transport delays as a result.
From 14:00 until the end of the day, some areas of England could see up to 30mm of rain in an hour.
The risk of flooding is increased as hard ground conditions mean water is initially less absorbed into the soil.
Woman glassed and kicked in fight
Dave Wade
BBC News
A woman had a glass smashed on her head and was kicked repeatedly during a fight in Derbyshire.
It happened in Ripley Market Place at about 23:30 on Saturday 14 July, police said.
The 34-year-old was attacked after arguing with two women when two men began attacking her husband.
She suffered a number of cuts and bruises to her head and body.
Anger over 'rice and peas' dish at city beach
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Nottingham woman says food being sold at the city's beach is an insult to her culture.
Jerk chicken is being served with boiled rice and garden peas, rather than the traditional version made with beans, at a barbecue stall at the attraction.
Rastarella Falade, who was born in Trinidad, said: "For me it's an insult of people's intelligence.
"Also our culture, Caribbean culture, our integrity as people, local business owners who sell the real thing and it's an embarrassment for Nottingham in my opinion, it makes us look like the laughing stock."
The Mellors Group, which runs the beach attraction, said the contractor on site changed the original recipe to appeal to a wider audience, and that the chicken and rice is advertised as a beach barbecue and not Caribbean style.
Festival to showcase 50 years of Asian Leicester
BBC Radio Leicester
We're hosting the Asian Life Festival to celebrate five decades of Asian Leicester and how this has shaped the city.
The highlight will be a spectacular audio-visual show telling stories through culture, food, film, music and dance, featuring the best local talent.
There will also be an open-air big screen showing of family comedy Jadoo, set in Leicester.
Some of the city's iconic Indian restaurants will be showcasing amazing South Asian cuisine at the Curry Show Live food festival, presented by Anand Bhatt (pictured left).
Entrance to the event on Jubilee Square on Saturday 28 July is free of charge.
Click here for more info.
Man arrested over teen shooting
Dave Wade
BBC News
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Nottingham in which a teenager was seriously injured.
It happened late on Friday 29 June near a children's playground in Portland Road, Radford.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and hand and police said his injuries, while not life-threatening, were potentially life-altering.
After a number of raids in Sneinton and Netherfield in the early hours of this morning police arrested a 29-year-old man.
Lewis Scrimshaw
BBC Radio Nottingham
The prisons minister has once again said he's committed to doing all he can to cut violence at HMP Nottingham.
It's after the death of an inmate on Wednesday.. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with it.
Rory Stewart said the jail has a "very strong team" in place, and a "clear plan".
The Prison Officers Association also raised fresh concerns, revealing that seven of its staff have been assaulted there in the past week.
Well wishes for Tom Jones after gig cancelled
Dave Wade
BBC News
Last night it was revealed Sir Tom Jones has cancelled his gig at Belvoir Castle on Sunday because of illness.
The 78-year-old It's Not Unusual singer is being treated in hospital for a "bacterial infection", according to his Twitter page.
"The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery," the statement said.
Sir Tom has also pulled out of performances at Stansted Park and Chester Racecourse.
You've been wishing the Welsh singer well on Facebook. Claire Sellors wrote: "So sorry we won’t be seeing Sir Tom. We wish him all the best and hope he has a speedy recovery. Hell yeah!"
Mark Jakeman posted: "Hope he gets well soon, he's a legend!"
A notice on the Belvoir Castle website said: "Tom Jones cancelled please contact Cuffe & Taylor for refunds."
Dog adoption 'saved my life'
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A woman with autism and depression said adopting a blind dog "saved her life".
Emma Barker, 18, from Spondon in Derby, adopted a blind lurcher-collie cross from the RSPCA and called her Hope.
She said: "Before I met her I was really, really depressed to the point where I didn't want to be here, so she definitely saved my life."
Students 'home safe' after emergency landing
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A group of Derbyshire students were among passengers on a flight that had to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport in the early hours.
The pupils from Tupton Hall School, near Chesterfield, were returning from a school trip to Naples, when the flight reported a technical fault.
No-one was injured in the emergency landing and passengers were able to disembark the aircraft a short time later.
Head teacher Andy Knowles said: "We are proud of the behaviour and courage of the children. It was a very concerning situation. Everybody dealt with it brilliantly, including the emergency services.
“Everybody is back at home, safe and sound.”
British Airways said pilots requested "a priority landing as a precaution after a technical fault" and engineers were carrying out a check of the aircraft.
Delays near airport after crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A warning if you're travelling to East Midlands Airport this morning.