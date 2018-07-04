Latest updates: East Midlands

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy was brought on in the 88th minute in the England-Colombia game last night. He posted on Instagram after the tense penalty shootout victory: "What an amazing bunch of lads! Proud of every single one of them. "Aghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh..... to the fans you have been incredible."
By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Vardy: 'Fans have been incredible'
Huge England flag appears in Nottingham
Shortly before last night's nailbiting World Cup game, something large and flag-shaped appeared on Nottingham's Council House...
If you somehow managed to miss it, England are into the quarter finals after winning a penalty shoot-out against Colombia.
Weather for the East Midlands
Remember clouds? There'll be a few of them around today.
