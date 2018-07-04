East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands

Summary

  1. Live updates on Wednesday 4 July 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis

All times stated are UK

Vardy: 'Fans have been incredible'

Dave Wade

BBC News

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy was brought on in the 88th minute in the England-Colombia game last night.

He posted on Instagram after the tense penalty shootout victory: "What an amazing bunch of lads! Proud of every single one of them.

"Aghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh..... to the fans you have been incredible."

Huge England flag appears in Nottingham

Dave Wade

BBC News

Shortly before last night's nailbiting World Cup game, something large and flag-shaped appeared on Nottingham's Council House...

Nottingham City Council

If you somehow managed to miss it, England are into the quarter finals after winning a penalty shoot-out against Colombia.

Weather for the East Midlands

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Remember clouds? There'll be a few of them around today.

Join us for today's live coverage

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Hello East Midlands - I hope you've all recovered from the football last night.

I'll be looking after your live page today along with Gavin Bevis. If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.

