Latest updates: East Midlands

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
- Live updates on Tuesday 3 July 2018
By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
England in knock-out action
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
We could see Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy in England action tonight.
The national side are playing Columbia in their first knock-out match of the World Cup tournament. A win will see them face either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter finals.
'Kind messages' follow death of police dog
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Derbyshire Police have thanked everyone who sent them messages of condolence following the death of a retired police dog.
PD Tex died at home two days ago. His owner said his legs could no longer carry his "massive heart".
Teens charged with murder after stabbing
Dave Wade
BBC News
Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a man died from stabbing injuries in Bulwell.
Lee Marshall, 38, died in hospital after he was found by officers in Commercial Road in the early hours of Friday.
Calvin Turner, of Bulwell, and Adam Ward, of Aspley, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Weather for the East Midlands
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Another sunny day in store.
Join us for today's live coverage
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good morning East Midlands and welcome to Tuesday's live page.
Gavin Bevis and I will keep you updated with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.