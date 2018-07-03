East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Summary

  1. Live updates on Tuesday 3 July 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

England in knock-out action

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

We could see Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy in England action tonight.

The national side are playing Columbia in their first knock-out match of the World Cup tournament. A win will see them face either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter finals.

'Kind messages' follow death of police dog

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Derbyshire Police have thanked everyone who sent them messages of condolence following the death of a retired police dog.

PD Tex died at home two days ago. His owner said his legs could no longer carry his "massive heart".

Teens charged with murder after stabbing

Dave Wade

BBC News

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a man died from stabbing injuries in Bulwell.

BBC

Lee Marshall, 38, died in hospital after he was found by officers in Commercial Road in the early hours of Friday.

Calvin Turner, of Bulwell, and Adam Ward, of Aspley, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Weather for the East Midlands

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Another sunny day in store.

Join us for today's live coverage

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Good morning East Midlands and welcome to Tuesday's live page.

Gavin Bevis and I will keep you updated with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.

