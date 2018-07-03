Latest updates: East Midlands

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a man died from stabbing injuries in Bulwell.

BBC

Lee Marshall, 38, died in hospital after he was found by officers in Commercial Road in the early hours of Friday.

Calvin Turner, of Bulwell, and Adam Ward, of Aspley, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.