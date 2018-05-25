Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A festival at the Elvaston Castle Country Park faces the axe after criticism from the police over fears that there would be an increase in crime and disorder caused by drunk party-goers.

Summer Gathering Festival Limited has applied to South Derbyshire District Council to host two days of live music and dance performances, for over 18s, at the site near Derby from August 18-19.

However, due to the application asking for permission for alcohol to be sold for 12 hours on each day, the police have urged the authority to reject the proposals.

Live music, recorded music and dance performances would be staged for 13 hours each day.

Tickets are already on sale for the Saturday of the festival.

Derbyshire police's Chief Constable Peter Goodman, wrote in an objection letter: "It can be reasonably said that with alcohol being available for twelve hours on both days that there will be a proportion of people who become drunk, which causes an elevated issue in relation to crime and disorder. There are far too many questions unanswered particularly for a 'one off' festival of this size at this location.

"It is the opinion of the chief of police that this application should not be granted."