Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Thursday 24 May 2018
- Pair in court over racist abuse at university
- Appeal to find boy's 'bus adventure' bear
- Couple's lift trauma 'like a horror movie'
- Son's murder left mother 'suicidal'
- Traveller encampment at Park and Ride site
- Man admits hospital stabbing
- Vardy claims England can win World Cup
- East Midlands dog thefts 'showed highest increase'
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
A61 Derbyshire northbound
A61 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway and A61 Chesterfield Road South.
A61 Derbyshire - A61 Chesterfield Road South in Low Edges closed and queuing traffic northbound between Bowshaw Roundabout and the A61 Chesterfield Road South junction, because of serious police incident on Lowedges Road.
A61 Derbyshire both ways
A61 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway and A61 Chesterfield Road South.
A61 Derbyshire - A61 Chesterfield Road South in Batemoor closed in both directions between Bowshaw Roundabout and the A61 Chesterfield Road South junction, because of a police incident.
M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man released over jeweller death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester jeweller has been released under investigation.
The man, from Leicester, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of the murder, kidnap and robbery of Ramniklal Jogiya (pictured).
Four other men have previously been charged with Mr Jogiya's murder - as well as charges of manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.
Mr Jogiya was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home, having locked up his shop on 24 January. His body was found the following morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton.
Thomas Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, and Callan Reeve, 20, of Biddle Road, Leicester have both admitted charges of kidnap and robbery but denied murder and manslaughter.
Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester denied all the charges and Charlie Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester is due in court at a later date.
Nottingham households earn lowest incomes in UK
BBC Business News
Nottingham households have lower disposable incomes than anywhere else in the UK according to official government figures.
According to the stats the average income, once taxes and benefits are accounted for, in Nottingham was £12,232.
Households in Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham in west London had much higher average incomes of £58,816.
Leicester also features third from bottom in the table of the lowest average incomes, with households earning just over £12,500.
Students warned about end-of-year parties
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottingham students are being warned to be considerate to their neighbours as they prepare for their end-of-year parties.
The city council said in the final weeks of last year they were called to numerous late-night parties at student houses in Lenton where there were "unacceptable levels of noise and anti-social behaviour" causing a nuisance to other residents - and they don't want a repeat.
The council says it is working both of the city's universities to warn students and said, if called out, they will use "more robust powers" this year which could include court injunctions.
Man, 28, charged with attempted murder
BBC Radio Leicester
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Leicester two weeks ago.
David Rzeszowski, of no fixed address, is also accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
The attack happened on Marshall Street where a 41-year-old man was assaulted and a 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries.
M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
Man in hospital after Derby knife attack
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed and attacked by four men in Derby city centre.
It happened on Friar Gate in the early hours of this morning between 01.30 and 02.00.
The 18-year-old suffered chest and back injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the attack happened after a disagreement inside the Popworld bar and the victim was followed out by two men, who were then joined by a further two men.
One of the men is believed to have arrived on a green bicycle and is thought to have injured the victim with a knife.
Reminder of BBQ ban following Peak District fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The National Trust has posted a reminder to anyone planning to visit the Peak District this weekend about the ban on BBQs and campfires following a devastating fire on the East Moors earlier this week.
It's not been confirmed what caused the fire yet but Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said it believes it was deliberate.
Warnings over illegal beauty spot parking
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Another weekend of good weather is on its way and Derbyshire Police are warning people not to park illegally around the county's beauty spots.
Last Sunday several motorists were fined for parking illegally on the B6521 near Padley Gorge.
Salons lose business after overnight raids
West Bridgford Wire
Two hairdressers in West Bridgford were broken into last night with thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen.
The salons said they had been fully booked with appointments today which they had to cancel because of the thefts, leading to a loss of business.
Old townhouse to be turned into flats
Nottingham Post
Work has begun to turn a building which is said to be Nottingham's oldest townhouse into flats and offices.
The house on Pilcher Gate, in the Lace Market, is Grade II listed and more than 300 years old, but has been derelict for two decades.
Construction of 50m pool complex to start
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Plans to start building a new swimming pool complex at the Moorways site in Derby are set to start this summer.
The facility is scheduled to open in 2020, according to Derby City Council.
The facility will have a 50m 10-lane pool, teaching pool, leisure water, sauna, steam, gym, exercise studios, a soft play area and multi-use rooms.
The authority said funding for the project has now been secured, planning consent obtained and a construction contractor chosen.
Man admits hospital A&E stabbing
Yusuf Aka stabbed the 25-year-old man in the back as he was leaving the Leicester Royal Infirmary.Read more
Pair of coats 'were stolen from home'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Have you seen someone with two coats that might not be theirs?
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to track down a Barbour coat and sleeveless jacket that were stolen from a house in Hathersage on Monday 7 May.
The force said they were taken from the porch of a house in Mill Lane some time between 14.00 and 23.00 and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.
Motorist caught driving with smashed windscreen
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
How could the driver even see?
Footballer to be remembered in stage show
BBC Radio Derby
A stage production documenting the life of footballer Jeff Astle is being shown for the first time tonight.
Astle became a club legend at West Brom but spent his later years operating a window cleaning business in South Derbyshire.
He died in 2002 from a severe brain injury caused by repeated concussions from heading the ball.