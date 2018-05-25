Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester jeweller has been released under investigation.

The man, from Leicester, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of the murder, kidnap and robbery of Ramniklal Jogiya (pictured).

Four other men have previously been charged with Mr Jogiya's murder - as well as charges of manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.

Family handout

Mr Jogiya was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home, having locked up his shop on 24 January. His body was found the following morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton.

Thomas Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, and Callan Reeve, 20, of Biddle Road, Leicester have both admitted charges of kidnap and robbery but denied murder and manslaughter.

Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester denied all the charges and Charlie Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester is due in court at a later date.