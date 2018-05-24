Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Nottingham imam Mohammed Rabani, who was found guilty earlier today of three counts of indecent assault against a boy, has been told a prison sentence is "inevitable".

Rabani, 61, was the iman at the Jamia Masjid Sultania mosque for 25 years, which is now based at Sneinton Dale.

He carried out the assaults between 1990 and 92 when the boy was 12 or 13. At the time the mosque was based at Thurgaton Street in Sneinton.

Nottinghamshire Police

After the verdict at Nottingham Crown Court today, Judge Gregory Dickinson, said: The jury found you guilty of repeated sexual abuse of a young boy who was entrusted to your care. This abuse took place in a mosque, a place of holiness, of which you were the imam."

Rabani has been granted bail and will be sentenced next Thursday.