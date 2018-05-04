Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Plans to transform woodland in Ratby into a paintballing centre have been submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.

Paintballing is already permitted on the Burroughs Road site, which forms part of the National Forest, but only for 42 days a year.

The application, submitted on behalf of Delta Force Paintballing, would see a number of new facilities added, including a base camp and a five-metre dummy rocket.

Some residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife and people walking in the area, which forms part of the National Forest.

The plans are expected to be approved, subject to conditions including set opening hours.