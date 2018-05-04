Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Bodies found in Loughborough to be identified
- Murder prompts domestic violence warning
- Royal Derby A&E has busiest day ever
- Severn Trent to trial fat busting potion
- Clifton shopping development halted
By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
Night to forget for Labour in Derby
The leader of the council and the mayor lost their seats on a difficult night for Labour in Derbyshire.Read more
Severe accident: A610 Nottinghamshire both ways
A610 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, at A6130 Gregory Boulevard.
A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 Alfreton Road in Nottingham closed at the A6130 Gregory Boulevard junction, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for M18 and J34 for A614 Bawtry Road.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J35 M18 and J34 A614 Bawtry Road, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J35 for M18 and J34 for A614 Bawtry Road.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on A1(M) southbound between J35 M18 and J34 A614 Bawtry Road, because of an accident.
Our live coverage has finished for the day but we'll be back with more updates from 08:00 tomorrow.
Watch: East Midlands weather outlook
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Things are looking up as we edge towards the bank holiday weekend.
Watch: Dry stone waller shares his secrets
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A Derbyshire farmer who's been dry stone walling for six decades has been sharing some tips with the BBC.
Your photos: Sunny afternoon
BBC Weather Watchers
Turned out pretty nice in the end.
Nick Webb, from Taxal in Derbyshire, sent us this blissful image.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle.
Delays to library consultation 'a waste of money'
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called in a consultation on the future of Derbyshire's libraries for closer scrutiny - a move which the council's Tory leader has said is "wasting taxpayers money".
Derbyshire County Council is proposing to hand 20 of its least-used libraries over to volunteers to save £1.6m.
The public consultation was set to start on 7 May but it has been delayed after a move from opposition leaders to further question the proposals.
Paintballing centre plan for Ratby woodland
Plans to transform woodland in Ratby into a paintballing centre have been submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.
Paintballing is already permitted on the Burroughs Road site, which forms part of the National Forest, but only for 42 days a year.
The application, submitted on behalf of Delta Force Paintballing, would see a number of new facilities added, including a base camp and a five-metre dummy rocket.
Some residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife and people walking in the area, which forms part of the National Forest.
The plans are expected to be approved, subject to conditions including set opening hours.
Homeless volunteer resents upset over parking charges
Nottingham Post
A woman who feeds the homeless twice a week has said it is 'unfair' that she has to pay to park her van in the city centre when she is feeding the city's most vulnerable people.
Photo appeal after robbers attack man and ransack home
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A group of thieves attacked a man outside his home in Stapleford before heading inside and ransacking the property, police have said.
One man has already been charged with robbery over the 17 April raid in Gibbons Avenue but police are keen to identify the people in these images.
MP: Bleeding pensioner waited three hours for ambulance
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero stood at PMQs to tell Theresa May how an 83-year-old constituent had to wait nearly three hours for an ambulance this weekend after falling and hitting her head.
The prime minister promised to look into the case.
Rams striker Matej Vydra honoured by team-mates
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derby County striker Matej Vydra picked up a hat-trick of awards at the club's end of season dinner last night.
The haul included the Players' Player of the Year award, voted for by his team-mates.
Sam Winnall picked up the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular strike against Ipswich.
Unlucky Daisy needs rehoming for second time
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Staff at an animal shelter are trying to find an unlucky cat a new home for the second time.
Eight-year-old Daisy was successfully rehomed by the Mansfield branch of Cats Protection in 2012 but has found herself back there after her owner died.
Staff said the black-and-white moggy had found her return to the centre "very confusing".
"Daisy was diagnosed with a heart condition so she'll need to have a daily tablet to keep her symptoms under control," said centre manager Jane Holt.
"We hope that people will see past her condition, giving her the love and attention she deserves."
Staffing levels are 'biggest risk' for hospital trust
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The chief executive of the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has said up to 40% of medical staff are temporary replacements.
Dr Peter Miller said staffing and workforce is the "biggest risk" the trust has to face but he's confident it has adequate staffing at all times on all of the wards.
Some of the replacement workers are "bank staff" - existing NHS workers who are trained in the same way as permanent nurses. However other replacements come from different trusts, via agencies, which Dr Miller said can lead to a lower level of compliance with some daily tasks.
The trust currently has about 220 vacancies. Up to 50 of these are at the Bradgate Unit, which cares for patents with mental health issues, and should have 150 regular nurses, according to Amy Orton, Local Democracy Reporter.
Councillors raised concerns about the recruitment and retention of medical staff as a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report was discussed at a recent meeting of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Joint Health Committee.
With a further CQC visit expected in November, Dr Miller said: "I think there will still be some concerns and that will impact on how they rate us."
Police name teen pedestrian killed in crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A teenager who died in a crash on the A6 in Birstall at the weekend has been named as Dylan Campbell.
The 16-year-old was hit by a car near the Johnson Road junction just before 12:30 on Sunday. He was taken to hospital in Nottingham but died later that day.
The driver of the car was not arrested. Leicestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help with their investigation.
Man and woman found dead at house
Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.Read more
Girls arrested after dog walker beaten up in Matlock
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of beating up a dog walker near a scout hut in Matlock.
Police said a 35-year-old man needed hospital treatment after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of up to 11 people in Butts Drive on 18 April.
The girls, both 17 and from Matlock, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released while inquiries continue.
A 20-year-old man has already been arrested and released on bail and an 18-year-old man has been detained and released under investigation.