Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Updates on Tuesday 1 May 2018
- Ataul Mustafa guilty of murdering wife
- Mystery of football tickets solved
- Ambulance service to discuss performance
- Tarantula found dumped in park bin
- Man charged with murdering wife
- Woman arrested in shooting investigation
- Sons saw father killed in air crash 'fireball'
Listen: Murder victim's family demands answers
The family of a woman from Bradford who was murdered by her partner are demanding to know how it was allowed to happen.
Ataul Mustafa, 36, has been found guilty of killing Sobhia Khan at the home they shared in Derby.
Mustafa killed Ms Khan, 37, less than two years after serving a hospital order for attacking his former partner.
There's now going to be an investigation, and Ms Khan's brother, Javid, says officials have questions to answer:
Chesterfield 1-0 Newport County
Already-relegated Chesterfield beat Newport in a rearranged fixture after snow postponed the original meeting in April.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Mental health delays 'lead to suicides'
Leicester has the longest wait of 135 days between referral and treatment in England.Read more
No plans to close M1 bus crash 'loophole'
Two lorry drivers, one unlicensed, were jailed after a crash which killed eight minibus occupants.Read more
Schoolchildren get royal welcome to tech event
Students from 52 London schools have taken part in a two-day festival hosted by leading science and tech organisations.
Workshops at the TeenTech event at Emirates Stadium included cyber security, animation, robotics, AI and data science.
The 750 primary and secondary school pupils also got to meet MP Matt Hancock and see a 3D-printed version of King Richard III's skeleton, which was found underneath a car park in Leicester in 2012.
Watch: East Midlands weather outlook
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Cloud will thicken up through the evening and we're expecting a wet and murky start to Wednesday.
Foxes winger Albrighton charged over referee outburst
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has been charged for his behaviour towards the referee following his dismissal in Saturday's Premier League match at Crystal Palace, the Football Association has announced.
The winger was sent off during the Foxes' 5-0 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
The FA said he had until 18:00 on Thursday to respond to the charge.
Severe disruption: A17 Nottinghamshire both ways
A17 Nottinghamshire both ways severe disruption, between Stapleford Lane and A1.
A17 Nottinghamshire - A17 in Coddington closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Stapleford Lane junction and Newark Showground, because of a broken down crane.
Man murdered partner in 'savage' attack
Ataul Mustafa showed Sohbia Khan's dead body to his family after beating her.Read more
Robber brandished screwdriver during hair salon raid
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A till was stolen from a hair salon in Long Eaton by a robber armed with a screwdriver.
Police said the raider scuffled with staff at Ambitions in Main Street before dashing off with the till at about 15:00 on 20 April.
A photo has been released of a man the force are keen to speak to about the robbery.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J21 for M69 and J20 for A4303.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J21, M69 (Leicester) and J20, A4303 (Lutterworth), because of vehicle having a tyre changed.
Stags CEO Carolyn Radford to appear on Question Time
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford is to appear as a panel member on this week's edition of BBC Question Time, the club has said.
The 36-year-old, who has a politics degree from the University of Durham, is one of the youngest CEOs in league football.
Question Time has not yet revealed its full panel for the programme, which is being recorded in St Albans on Thursday.
A Mansfield Town club spokesman said: “Carolyn has a great interest in politics at both local and national level, having studied it at university.
“Carolyn was proud to accept the invitation by the BBC to be one of their guests on the nation’s most watched political debate programme.”
Severe accident: A61 Derbyshire both ways
A61 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at A615 Gooker Lane.
A61 Derbyshire - A61 King Street in Alfreton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the A615 Gooker Lane junction, because of an accident. Police directing traffic.
Charity 'supergroup' could take over Beeston Town Hall
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
A campaign group set up to prevent Beeston Town Hall from potentially being demolished or developed has asked for people to support the project.
Last year it was revealed Broxtowe Borough Council was considering demolishing the building, or converting it to accommodation.
After a campaign to preserve the building, which included a failed attempt to gain listed status, a group now hopes to put forward a plan on how the community can best use the building.
The Beeston Town Hall Community Project is an initiative launched by four local charities, which now hopes to set up a new charity known as the Beeston Town Hall Community Trust.
The group aims to use this new corporate charity to take a lease of the building and manage and control its use for a range of purposes.
It is now in the process of drawing up a detailed business plan, which will be presented to the council along with submissions from other community groups on Friday 15 June.
Leicestershire Police plant tree for Stephen Lawrence
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A tree and plaque to mark the 25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death has been unveiled at Leicestershre Police's headquarters in Enderby.
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a racially motivated attack in London in 1993.
Chief Constable Simon Cole joined Leicestershire police and crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach, Stephen's father Dr Neville Lawrence and members of the force's Black Support Network at the HQ's memorial gardens to reflect on the teenager's killing.
Dr Lawrence said afterwards: “I was truly humbled to hear that the Black Support Network at Leicestershire Police would be planting a tree and laying a plaque in remembrance of our son.
"I cannot express my gratitude enough for such a commendable recognition and honour of our son Stephen.”
Record number of patients at Royal Derby Hospital's A&E
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Derby's A&E saw 504 patients on one day in April - a new record.
But the Royal Derby hospital has been able to step down its winter pressure measures, which involve it using surgical beds for acute patients.
Calls for inquiry into fatal RAF training flight crash
BBC News
Campaigners seeking a fatal accident inquiry into a crash involving two RAF Tornado jets are holding talks with the Crown Office, the Scottish equivalent of Crown Prosecution Service.
Three airmen were killed and another seriously injured when the aircraft collided over the Moray Firth during a training flight in 2012.
Sqn Ldr Samuel Bailey, 36, from Nottingham, (left) and Flt Lt Adam Sanders, from Formby, 27, were killed in the crash.
Lt Hywel Poole, 28, from Bangor, (pictured centre), died in hospital after being airlifted from the scene.
Man charged after multi-vehicle crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police investigating a four-vehicle crash in the Forest Fields area of Nottingham have charged a 38-year-old man.
Three cars and a lorry were involved in the collision on Gregory Boulevard at around 19:00 on Sunday. No one was seriously injured.
A man arrested near to the scene has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whist disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen. He's due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court this afternoon.
Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse coming to Nottingham
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse is to spend three weeks looking into abuse some children faced while in the care of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire councils.
During the first week, the panel, including Prof Alexis Jay, will be at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground hearing opening statements and evidence from some witnesses. That will start on 1 October.
The remaining two weeks of the hearing will take place at the inquiry’s hearing centre in London.
The panel will be looking into the extent of any institutional failures and how institutions, including councils and the police, responded to abuse claims.
The Nottinghamshire arm of the inquiry is one of 13 areas of public life being scrutinised for child protection failings. A separate Nottinghamshire Police investigation into abuse has been ongoing since 2011 where more than 300 men and women have made 680 separate allegations.
Crash closes Leicester road
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Heads up drivers in Leicester - this might cause you some delays.
Leicester first UK city to join world diabetes programme
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The number of adults in Leicester with diabetes has risen by 33% in the last five years.
Figures compiled by the NHS show that in March 2017 more than 28,250 people in the city were known to have diabetes. That's an increase of 7,115 from March 2012.
The majority of sufferers have type 2 diabetes which is linked to diet and lifestyle.
Leicester is now to become the first city in the UK to join a global programme set up to halt the rise of the condition.
It means the Leicester Diabetes Centre will work with the other cities around the world, including Rome and Copenhagen, to increase awareness and community engagement around type 2 diabetes.
Foxes dinner to fund equipment for sick children
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester City are to hold their annual end-of-season dinner and awards night tonight.
All profits from the King Power Stadium event will be used to fund new medical equipment for the Children’s Intensive Care Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.
What is May Day and how is it celebrated?
The significance of 1 May varies and is marked in unique ways across the country.Read more
Calls for increased security at 'dangerous eyesore'
Nottingham Post
Calls have been made to increase security at a “dangerous” derelict Nottingham warehouse after a dramatic rescue at the weekend of a 15-year-old girl.
Your photos: Blue skies are back
BBC Weather Watchers
Great to see blue skies returning to the East Midlands. These photos were taken by Weather Watchers in Kegworth, Attenborough and Ilkeston.
Tarantula found clinging to park bin
The spider, which was roughly the size of a hand, was found by a "shocked" dog walker.Read more
Killer to be sentenced on Thursday
Navtej Johal
East Midlands Today reporter
The jury of seven women and five men took just 45 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict for Ataul Mustafa following a trial that has lasted two-and-a-half weeks.
Mustafa, 36, showed no reaction as it was read out but the family of Sohbia Khan, his victim, cried and hugged each other.
He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Young millionaire lived with benefits mum on TV
Leicester Mercury
A young millionaire from Loughborough has experienced a complete lifestyle change living with a mum-of-five on benefits.
Police hunt owner of floppy dog toy found at airport
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are trying to find the owner of a fluffy toy found abandoned at East Midlands Airport.
The dog - nicknamed Floppsy by staff - was discovered at an airport shop yesterday.
Anyone who recognises the lonely toy is asked to contact EMA Police.
M1 lanes reopen after overturned vehicle recovered
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The M1 southbound is flowing freely once again.
Ataul Mustafa: Murderer had attacked former partner
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Ataul Mustafa has been found guilty of murdering his partner Sohbia Khan in May 2017.
Derby Crown Court heard Mustafa began beating Ms Khan as soon as she moved into his home in Pear Tree Crescent, in Normanton, a few weeks before.
Tests showed Ms Khan, 37, had suffered 36 recent injuries across her body, including burns from an iron.
Mustafa, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, showed her dead body to members of his family at his Normanton home - prompting his brother to ring the police.
The jury heard Mr Mustafa was given a hospital order in 2009 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his former partner but was released into the community with conditions in 2015.
Ms Khan's brother, Javed Khan, said he hoped agencies who had been monitoring Mustafa could learn from the case.
Festival venue applies to double capacity
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Events for up to 10,000 people could be held at a farm near Coalville if the council approves an application to increase capacity at the venue.
Cattows Farm in Heather currently has a premises licence to host events for up to 4,999 people. Its application to double this capacity will be discussed by North West Leicestershire Council tomorrow.
The farm is used as a wedding venue and hosts several festivals and events every year. Some residents have raised concerns about the application to double its capacity.
Liz and Phil Colclough told the council: "When there are events at the farm there are pedestrians walking along the road and lane from Packington to Heather and on the grass verges. There is a safety issue if the number of people allowed at the venue doubles."
James Ludlam of Cattows Farm said the licence is being applied for to accommodate the Back to the 80s and 90s festival. He said: "I can understand the residents' concerns but at this stage this licence is only being applied for with one event in mind."
BreakingMan murdered wife then showed body to family
Alex Thorp
BBC News
A man who beat his partner before showing her dead body to relatives has been found guilty of murder.
Derby Crown Court heard Ataul Mustafa, 36, from Derby, subjected Sohbia Khan to "domestic violence on a savage scale" before her death in May 2017.
Mustafa, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, then showed her corpse to family members.
Mother and child threatened with knife
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A mother who was home alone with her one-year-old child was threatened with a knife by four robbers on Friday night.
Police said the group entered the Poplar Avenue property with their faces covered at about 22:00 and left with a small amount of cash.
Nobody was hurt in the incident but witnesses have been asked to call 101.
Tarantula found dumped in park bin
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
From Brazil to a park bin - this white knee tarantula was discovered by a shocked dog-walker dumped in Giltbrook.
The animal, which would normally live in a warm and humid environment, was found cold and wet, clinging to the side of the bin.
RSPCA Insp Teresa Potter, who was called to the rescue, said it’s rare the charity gets a report of a tarantula in public and was expecting a plastic toy.
She was alarmed to discover the arachnid was very real.
A broken tank was also found in the bin. Inspector Potter said: "Whoever dumped this spider just carelessly tossed the spider and their home in this bin without any thought for their welfare.”
The species is capable of biting a human but the RSPCA said its main defence method is flicking hairs, which can cause irritation to eyes and skin.
Delays on M1 after vehicle overturns
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Traffic's building up on the M1 southbound due to two lanes being closed between J21 (Leicester) and J20 (Lutterworth) because of an overturned vehicle.
Highways England says there are currently delays of 30 minutes.
Rams coach linked with Sunderland job
BBC Sport
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column features a report in The Sun claiming relegated Sunderland are eyeing up Derby County coach Kevin Phillips as their next manager.
The 44-year-old scored more than 100 goals for the Black Cats between 1997 and 2003.
Mental health treatment delays 'lead to suicides'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
An author from Leicester has been talking to the BBC about her long wait for professional help with her mental health.
Samantha Sinykena has suffered with an eating disorder and depression. She had a six month wait for her first therapy appointment after a GP referral and is still waiting for psychotherapy, two years after a referral.
She told the BBC: "I'm quite lucky in that I have an amazing husband, mother and friends that are really, really supportive but I know not everybody has that support network.
"I felt like killing myself before and had I not had family with me, and friends, I probably would have killed myself."
Sue Langley, from the Leicestershire Action for Mental Health Project, said Ms Sinykena is not alone in experiencing delays and claimed some people have killed themselves while waiting for help.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare, which has run this service since 2016, said it has made significant improvements.
Since July 2017, the service has consistently met the six week target for referral to first treatment, and the total number of patients waiting for second treatment appointment has dramatically reduced, it added.