Latest updates: East Midlands Live

An author from Leicester has been talking to the BBC about her long wait for professional help with her mental health.

Samantha Sinykena has suffered with an eating disorder and depression. She had a six month wait for her first therapy appointment after a GP referral and is still waiting for psychotherapy, two years after a referral.

She told the BBC: "I'm quite lucky in that I have an amazing husband, mother and friends that are really, really supportive but I know not everybody has that support network.

"I felt like killing myself before and had I not had family with me, and friends, I probably would have killed myself."

BBC

Sue Langley, from the Leicestershire Action for Mental Health Project, said Ms Sinykena is not alone in experiencing delays and claimed some people have killed themselves while waiting for help.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare, which has run this service since 2016, said it has made significant improvements.

Since July 2017, the service has consistently met the six week target for referral to first treatment, and the total number of patients waiting for second treatment appointment has dramatically reduced, it added.