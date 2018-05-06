Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- EMOpSS 'move forward' without Notts force
- Mystery substance thrown at mother and son
- Labour plotting Amber Valley comeback
- Thirteen cars scratched Silverdale
- Museum to showcase Star War exhibition
- Updates on Friday 4 May 2018
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Derby County 4-1 Barnsley
Derby clinch a Championship play-off place with a win that relegates Barnsley, who part company with boss Jose Morais.Read more
Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Bolton Wanderers produce a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.Read more
Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United
Steve Sutcliffe
BBC Sport
West Ham manager David Moyes says he "wants to look up the table" after his team secures their Premier League status with a comfortable victory at Leicester.Read more
Sale Sharks 13-35 Leicester Tigers
George Ford ensures Leicester qualify for the European Champions Cup, scoring 20 points in their victory at Sale.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
We've reached the end of this week's live updates. Coverage will begin again on Tuesday at 08:00.
Weather: Mild and dry night expected
BBC Weather
Tonight looks set to remain dry with some clear spells, but there is likely to be a good deal of cloud around at times too.
Your photos: Spring lambs
BBC Weather Watchers
Here are some more animals enjoying the spring weather. Taken by Maggie T in East Leake.
Drugs found in police stop and search
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have arrested a man in the Meadows area of Nottingham after a stop and search uncovered a "significant" amount of drugs.
The 39-year-old was in a car stopped by officers last night. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.
He remains in police custody.
Man arrested after entering shop with knife
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after entering a shop in Bilborough with a knife and taking alcohol.
Police said the 32-year-old was arrested at the Go Local Extra store in Cockington Road at about 20:30 yesterday.
Shortage of home plots leaves Rushcliffe greenbelt at risk
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Developers can currently build on greenbelt land in Rushcliffe because the borough council isn't meeting government targets.
The authority hasn't set aside enough pre-planned land for new houses, which means it's easier for house builders to get planning permission.
According to the council's own internal analysis, the lack of suitable housing sites is one of the three biggest risks facing the authority.
To help meet the government's ambition of building more houses, the council needs to be able to show that it has enough plots to meet house building targets for the next five years.
However the authority has currently only earmarked enough land to meet its target for the next 3.1 years.
Because of this, if developers apply for permission to build on land which has not been allocated for housing - such as greenbelt land - then the council must give more weight to the application.
Your photos: Spring in the East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
Pete sent us this charming snap of his dog getting into the spring spirit in Melton Mowbray.
Future of Snibston to be decided
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Proposals to renovate the former Snibston museum site in Coalville could be approved by councillors next week.
Leicestershire County Council is planning a £1.7m revamp that highlights the area's mining history. It's hoped the new look will also make the park more attractive to visitors.
The plans include an extension to the café at Century Theatre, the creation of a heritage trail, new picnic tables, outdoor play area and mountain bike trail.
Planners at North West Leicestershire District Council will meet to decide on the planning application on Wednesday.
Cromford Mills makes industrial heritage top ten
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Historic England has chosen Cromford Mills in Derbyshire as one of the top ten industrial sites in the country.
The site, which attracts about 200,000 visitors a year, features the world's first water-powered cotton spinning wheel, created by Sir Richard Arkwright almost 250 years ago.
The list also includes the Lloyd's building in London and Middleport Pottery in Stoke.
Man found guilty of raping vulnerable teenagers
Nottingham Post
A former social worker has been found guilty of indecently assaulting and raping two vulnerable girls from a Nottinghamshire children's home.
Pedestrian killed in van crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A woman has died after being hit by a van in Eckington.
Police said the pedestrian died at the scene following the crash on the A615 Sheffield Road at about 08:00.
The 49-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Museum feels the force with new show
One of the UK's largest collection of original Star Wars toys is to go on display for the first time.Read more
Missing teenager found
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
We told you earlier about an appeal to help find 15-year-old Sinead McKenna who had been reported missing.
A spokesman for Notinghamshire Police said the teenager had now been found.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Councils join forces over illegal taxis
BBC Radio Nottingham
Councils across Nottinghamshire are joining forces to tackle rogue taxis.
The six authorities have signed a new agreement which will allow officers to check, and enforce against each other's licensed cabs.
It's hoped it will help stop drivers from illegally operating across different areas, as well as ensuring vehicles are well maintained.
Listen: Huddlestone previews crunch game
BBC Derby Sport
Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone says he and his team-mates are feeling confident they can beat Barnsley on Sunday to book their place in the Championship play-offs.
"Throughout this season we've fancied ourselves to beat anyone, especially at home, so Sunday will be no different," he told BBC Radio Derby.
MP 'pleased' with Pitchfork parole decision
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A Leicestershire MP has told the BBC he's "very pleased" with the decision to refuse Colin Pitchfork parole.
Pitchfork was given life sentences in 1988 for the rapes and murders of two 15-year-old girls in Enderby.
Alberto Costa has been campaigning against his release for more than two years and has raised the issue in the House of Commons.
He said: "I met with the Justice Secretary just a few days ago and I sought his personal assurance that the dossier of evidence prepared by the prison service, which was submitted to the parole board, was thoroughly checked given the mishap on the John Worboys case."
Force pulls out of armed response unit
Nottinghamshire Police says the East Midlands Operational Support Service is "inefficient".Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Deputy and rivals react to Banwait's election defeat
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Ranjit Banwait's former deputy Martin Rawson and opposition leaders at Derby City Council have been reflecting on him being voted out in yesterday's local elections.
The leader's seat went to UKIP as his party lost control of the authority.
Industrial sites that shaped England
Historic England said the locations helped to shape the country and the modern world.Read more
Policing service 'moves forward' without Notts force
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) has relaunched with a new structure following a decision by Nottinghamshire Police to withdraw.
EMOpSS was established three years ago and provided roads policing, armed policing, and dog support across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.
Nottinghamshire Police has now removed its 150 officers from has service claiming it was costly and "fundamentally flawed".
EMOpSS will now continue with the three police forces.
Facebook comments prompt witness intimidation arrest
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation following reports of malicious comments being posted on Facebook.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was made aware of the posts last night and the woman was currently in custody.
The force has given no further information about the arrest.
Fly tipper posed as council worker
Lee Foster was tracked down after he dumped household waste at three sites in Nottinghamshire.Read more
Power cut in Newthorpe
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
At least 129 homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut in the Newthorpe area of Nottinghamshire.
Western Power Distribution said it was aiming to have electricity restored by 17:00.
Mystery substance thrown at mother and son
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A mother and her son rushed to hospital yesterday after being hit by an unidentified liquid thrown from a car in Leicester.
The woman and her adult son reported feeling a slight tingling and stinging sensation when the mystery substance was fired at them from a VW Golf with blacked out windows in Knighton Road at about 18:00.
Police are now trying to work out what the liquid was and who threw it.
Det Con Adrian Davies said: "We don't know what the liquid was, but the man who was a victim in this incident has been left with dry and flaky skin on his fingertips as a result.
"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark blue Volkswagen Golf in the area of Knighton Road at the time or who saw a liquid being thrown at these two victims."
Trust wins contract to run Derbyshire leisure centres
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A ten-year contract to run four leisure centres in the Derbyshire Dales has been awarded to a not-for-profit leisure trust.
Derbyshire Dales District Council voted unanimously at a meeting last night to appoint Freedom Leisure to run centres in Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock and Wirksworth.
The authority said the move would contribute to saving an estimated £5.1m over the 10 years and help to provide a better service while still retaining ownership of the buildings.
Council leader Lewis Rose said: "Freedom Leisure is geared to provide a much better service than we can ourselves.
"So we are joining forces with an organisation that has a much broader approach, more resources and is generally in the business of operating leisure centres, so it's a win-win situation."
Sculpture's rescuer wants to put it back on display
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This 8ft fibreglass statue once stood outside the former British Shoe Corporation in Leicester, which in its heyday employed hundreds of people in the city, and thousands worldwide.
It was rescued last year by local businessman Dorian Gamble, shortly before it was due to be bulldozed at the site off Scudamore Road.
A few months later, he took the statue to Abbey Pumping Station where Antiques Roadshow experts valued it at about £3,500.
Mr Gamble says he wants to keep the statue in Leicester and is appealing for suggestions about what to do with it.
The sculpture's origins are unknown, and Mr Gamble is keen to find out who made it.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Facebook fly-tipper hit with fine
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A fly-tipper who dumped people's waste after telling them he worked for the council has been ordered to pay more than £1,000.
Lee Foster, from Carlton in Nottingham, would find people on Facebook who were advertising for household waste to be removed and offer to take it away for a fee.
A joint investigation by Gedling Borough Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council proved he had dumped waste at sites in Gedling, East Bridgford and Radcliffe-on-Trent.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of fly-tipping at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was ordered to pay £169 compensation, £1,020 in costs and £85 victim surcharge.
Thirteen reports of cars scratched in Silverdale
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are investigating a series of car being damaged in Silverdale.
Nottinghamshire Police has received 13 reports of cars being scratched on Brookthorpe Way, The Hollows and The Downs since 08:00 yesterday.
Nottingham teenager goes missing
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say they're worried about a 15-year-old Nottingham girl who's gone missing.
Sinead Mckenna was last seen in the Bakersfield area yesterday morning. Call 101 if you've seen her.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for A50 Derby.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Atual Mustafa's first victim pleaded 'keep him locked up'
Derby Telegraph
The first victim of woman-beating sadist Atual Mustafa pleaded with authorities to keep him locked up, but says she was ignored.
Labour already plotting Amber Valley comeback
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Labour's leader in Amber Valley has expressed his disappointment at the outcome of the election, but says he remains optimistic about his party's chances next year.
The Conservatives took three seats from Labour to retain control of the borough council.
Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, who represents Codnor and Waingroves, said next year's election will feature 14 seats held by the Conservatives and just one held by Labour, which he feels gives them scope for a comeback.
He said: "It's a really gutting result. I am very disappointed. I thought that the electorate would see that we had put forward a solid plan for the future and good proposals, but clearly they don't think so.
"It was always going to be difficult, but we'll be back next year to take control, definitely."
Cricket: Leicestershire v Durham
Richard Rae
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicestershire continue their County Championship campaign away at Durham - I've been taking a look at the pitch.