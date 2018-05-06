Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Developers can currently build on greenbelt land in Rushcliffe because the borough council isn't meeting government targets.

The authority hasn't set aside enough pre-planned land for new houses, which means it's easier for house builders to get planning permission.

According to the council's own internal analysis, the lack of suitable housing sites is one of the three biggest risks facing the authority.

To help meet the government's ambition of building more houses, the council needs to be able to show that it has enough plots to meet house building targets for the next five years.

However the authority has currently only earmarked enough land to meet its target for the next 3.1 years.

Because of this, if developers apply for permission to build on land which has not been allocated for housing - such as greenbelt land - then the council must give more weight to the application.