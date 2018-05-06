East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. EMOpSS 'move forward' without Notts force
  2. Mystery substance thrown at mother and son
  3. Labour plotting Amber Valley comeback
  4. Thirteen cars scratched Silverdale
  5. Museum to showcase Star War exhibition
  6. Updates on Friday 4 May 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Derby County 4-1 Barnsley

Jose Morais

Derby clinch a Championship play-off place with a win that relegates Barnsley, who part company with boss Jose Morais.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Aaron Wilbraham

Bolton Wanderers produce a stunning comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and avoid relegation back to League One.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United

Mark Noble

Steve Sutcliffe

BBC Sport

West Ham manager David Moyes says he "wants to look up the table" after his team secures their Premier League status with a comfortable victory at Leicester.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sale Sharks 13-35 Leicester Tigers

George Ford runs in a try for Leicester

George Ford ensures Leicester qualify for the European Champions Cup, scoring 20 points in their victory at Sale.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Our live coverage across the day

We've reached the end of this week's live updates. Coverage will begin again on Tuesday at 08:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Mild and dry night expected

BBC Weather

Tonight looks set to remain dry with some clear spells, but there is likely to be a good deal of cloud around at times too.

Weather chart
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Spring lambs

BBC Weather Watchers

Here are some more animals enjoying the spring weather. Taken by Maggie T in East Leake.

Lambs
Maggie T

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drugs found in police stop and search

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Police have arrested a man in the Meadows area of Nottingham after a stop and search uncovered a "significant" amount of drugs.

Police car
BBC

The 39-year-old was in a car stopped by officers last night. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man arrested after entering shop with knife

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after entering a shop in Bilborough with a knife and taking alcohol.

Police said the 32-year-old was arrested at the Go Local Extra store in Cockington Road at about 20:30 yesterday.

Go Local Extra store
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shortage of home plots leaves Rushcliffe greenbelt at risk

Kit Sandeman

Local Democracy Reporter

Developers can currently build on greenbelt land in Rushcliffe because the borough council isn't meeting government targets.

The authority hasn't set aside enough pre-planned land for new houses, which means it's easier for house builders to get planning permission.

Rushcliffe Arena
BBC

According to the council's own internal analysis, the lack of suitable housing sites is one of the three biggest risks facing the authority.

To help meet the government's ambition of building more houses, the council needs to be able to show that it has enough plots to meet house building targets for the next five years.

However the authority has currently only earmarked enough land to meet its target for the next 3.1 years.

Because of this, if developers apply for permission to build on land which has not been allocated for housing - such as greenbelt land - then the council must give more weight to the application.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Spring in the East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

Pete sent us this charming snap of his dog getting into the spring spirit in Melton Mowbray.

Dog
Pete

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Future of Snibston to be decided

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Proposals to renovate the former Snibston museum site in Coalville could be approved by councillors next week.

Snibston
BBC

Leicestershire County Council is planning a £1.7m revamp that highlights the area's mining history. It's hoped the new look will also make the park more attractive to visitors.

The plans include an extension to the café at Century Theatre, the creation of a heritage trail, new picnic tables, outdoor play area and mountain bike trail.

Planners at North West Leicestershire District Council will meet to decide on the planning application on Wednesday.

We’re keen to make the site more vibrant, open it up as a whole and bring in more visitors. These are major plans for Coalville, including much-needed housing, and I’m pleased they’re gaining ground.”

Nick RushtonLeicestershire County Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cromford Mills makes industrial heritage top ten

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Historic England has chosen Cromford Mills in Derbyshire as one of the top ten industrial sites in the country.

The site, which attracts about 200,000 visitors a year, features the world's first water-powered cotton spinning wheel, created by Sir Richard Arkwright almost 250 years ago.

The list also includes the Lloyd's building in London and Middleport Pottery in Stoke.

Cromford Mills
Historic England

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man found guilty of raping vulnerable teenagers

Nottingham Post

A former social worker has been found guilty of indecently assaulting and raping two vulnerable girls from a Nottinghamshire children's home.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pedestrian killed in van crash

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A woman has died after being hit by a van in Eckington.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene following the crash on the A615 Sheffield Road at about 08:00.

The 49-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Sheffield Road
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Museum feels the force with new show

Original Star Wars poster

One of the UK's largest collection of original Star Wars toys is to go on display for the first time.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing teenager found

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

We told you earlier about an appeal to help find 15-year-old Sinead McKenna who had been reported missing.

A spokesman for Notinghamshire Police said the teenager had now been found.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. In the roadworks area.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Councils join forces over illegal taxis

BBC Radio Nottingham

Councils across Nottinghamshire are joining forces to tackle rogue taxis.

Taxi
BBC

The six authorities have signed a new agreement which will allow officers to check, and enforce against each other's licensed cabs.

It's hoped it will help stop drivers from illegally operating across different areas, as well as ensuring vehicles are well maintained.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Huddlestone previews crunch game

BBC Derby Sport

Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone says he and his team-mates are feeling confident they can beat Barnsley on Sunday to book their place in the Championship play-offs.

"Throughout this season we've fancied ourselves to beat anyone, especially at home, so Sunday will be no different," he told BBC Radio Derby.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP 'pleased' with Pitchfork parole decision

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

A Leicestershire MP has told the BBC he's "very pleased" with the decision to refuse Colin Pitchfork parole.

Pitchfork was given life sentences in 1988 for the rapes and murders of two 15-year-old girls in Enderby.

Poster for Colin Pitchfork victims
BBC

Alberto Costa has been campaigning against his release for more than two years and has raised the issue in the House of Commons.

He said: "I met with the Justice Secretary just a few days ago and I sought his personal assurance that the dossier of evidence prepared by the prison service, which was submitted to the parole board, was thoroughly checked given the mishap on the John Worboys case."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Deputy and rivals react to Banwait's election defeat

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Ranjit Banwait's former deputy Martin Rawson and opposition leaders at Derby City Council have been reflecting on him being voted out in yesterday's local elections.

The leader's seat went to UKIP as his party lost control of the authority.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Policing service 'moves forward' without Notts force

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) has relaunched with a new structure following a decision by Nottinghamshire Police to withdraw.

Armed police officers
BBC

EMOpSS was established three years ago and provided roads policing, armed policing, and dog support across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.

Nottinghamshire Police has now removed its 150 officers from has service claiming it was costly and "fundamentally flawed".

EMOpSS will now continue with the three police forces.

Since the decision was taken by Nottinghamshire Police to leave EMOpSS earlier in the year, the project board has worked hard with officers and staff to ensure the delivery of a new three-force collaboration for Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire. The turnaround times have been tight and while there are still areas which need fully resolving, the bulk of the new structure is largely embedded, the relevant risks assessed, and we are now in a strong position to move forward.”

Julia DebenhamChair of EMOpSS Project Board

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Facebook comments prompt witness intimidation arrest

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation following reports of malicious comments being posted on Facebook.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was made aware of the posts last night and the woman was currently in custody.

The force has given no further information about the arrest.

Facebook on phone
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fly tipper posed as council worker

Dumped mattress and furniture

Lee Foster was tracked down after he dumped household waste at three sites in Nottinghamshire.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Power cut in Newthorpe

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

At least 129 homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut in the Newthorpe area of Nottinghamshire.

Western Power Distribution said it was aiming to have electricity restored by 17:00.

Newthorpe power cut
WPD/Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mystery substance thrown at mother and son

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A mother and her son rushed to hospital yesterday after being hit by an unidentified liquid thrown from a car in Leicester.

The woman and her adult son reported feeling a slight tingling and stinging sensation when the mystery substance was fired at them from a VW Golf with blacked out windows in Knighton Road at about 18:00.

Police are now trying to work out what the liquid was and who threw it.

Knighton Road in Leicester
Google

Det Con Adrian Davies said: "We don't know what the liquid was, but the man who was a victim in this incident has been left with dry and flaky skin on his fingertips as a result.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark blue Volkswagen Golf in the area of Knighton Road at the time or who saw a liquid being thrown at these two victims."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trust wins contract to run Derbyshire leisure centres

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A ten-year contract to run four leisure centres in the Derbyshire Dales has been awarded to a not-for-profit leisure trust.

Derbyshire Dales District Council voted unanimously at a meeting last night to appoint Freedom Leisure to run centres in Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock and Wirksworth.

The authority said the move would contribute to saving an estimated £5.1m over the 10 years and help to provide a better service while still retaining ownership of the buildings.

Ashbourne Leisure Centre
Google

Council leader Lewis Rose said: "Freedom Leisure is geared to provide a much better service than we can ourselves.

"So we are joining forces with an organisation that has a much broader approach, more resources and is generally in the business of operating leisure centres, so it's a win-win situation."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sculpture's rescuer wants to put it back on display

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

This 8ft fibreglass statue once stood outside the former British Shoe Corporation in Leicester, which in its heyday employed hundreds of people in the city, and thousands worldwide.

It was rescued last year by local businessman Dorian Gamble, shortly before it was due to be bulldozed at the site off Scudamore Road.

British Shoe Corporation statue
BBC

A few months later, he took the statue to Abbey Pumping Station where Antiques Roadshow experts valued it at about £3,500.

Mr Gamble says he wants to keep the statue in Leicester and is appealing for suggestions about what to do with it.

Dorian Gamble with statue
BBC

The sculpture's origins are unknown, and Mr Gamble is keen to find out who made it.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Facebook fly-tipper hit with fine

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A fly-tipper who dumped people's waste after telling them he worked for the council has been ordered to pay more than £1,000.

Lee Foster, from Carlton in Nottingham, would find people on Facebook who were advertising for household waste to be removed and offer to take it away for a fee.

Dumped mattress in Radcliffe-on-Trent
Gedling Borough Council

A joint investigation by Gedling Borough Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council proved he had dumped waste at sites in Gedling, East Bridgford and Radcliffe-on-Trent.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of fly-tipping at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was ordered to pay £169 compensation, £1,020 in costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Dumped waste in East Bridford
Gedling Borough Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thirteen reports of cars scratched in Silverdale

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Police are investigating a series of car being damaged in Silverdale.

Nottinghamshire Police has received 13 reports of cars being scratched on Brookthorpe Way, The Hollows and The Downs since 08:00 yesterday.

Nottinghamshire Police logo
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nottingham teenager goes missing

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say they're worried about a 15-year-old Nottingham girl who's gone missing.

Sinead Mckenna was last seen in the Bakersfield area yesterday morning. Call 101 if you've seen her.

Sinead McKenna
Notts Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for A50 Derby.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Atual Mustafa's first victim pleaded 'keep him locked up'

Derby Telegraph

The first victim of woman-beating sadist Atual Mustafa pleaded with authorities to keep him locked up, but says she was ignored.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour already plotting Amber Valley comeback

Eddie Bisknell

Local Democracy Reporter

Labour's leader in Amber Valley has expressed his disappointment at the outcome of the election, but says he remains optimistic about his party's chances next year.

The Conservatives took three seats from Labour to retain control of the borough council.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, who represents Codnor and Waingroves, said next year's election will feature 14 seats held by the Conservatives and just one held by Labour, which he feels gives them scope for a comeback.

Chris Emmas-Williams
BBC

He said: "It's a really gutting result. I am very disappointed. I thought that the electorate would see that we had put forward a solid plan for the future and good proposals, but clearly they don't think so.

"It was always going to be difficult, but we'll be back next year to take control, definitely."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket: Leicestershire v Durham

Richard Rae

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicestershire continue their County Championship campaign away at Durham - I've been taking a look at the pitch.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top