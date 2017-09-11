Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A dad whose son died after a car door opened in front of him while cycling is using the government to review road laws.

Sam Boulton, below, was knocked into the path of a moving van by a taxi door in Leicester in July last year.

Leicestershire Police

Dad Jeff said he will continue his campaign to introduce the Dutch reach method in the UK, which involves opening doors with the "wrong" hand - to be taught to new drivers.

He said: "It is such a simple thing to do, it is like when we are all told to put seat belts on, you now automatically put your seat belt on when you get in the car.

"If everyone tries this Dutch reach, even if it is just for a week, I can assure you it will become a natural thing."

The pressure group, Cycling UK, also says the government needs to do something about the number of injuries and deaths, caused when car doors are opened carelessly.