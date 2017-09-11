Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Live updates for Monday 11 September 2017
- Newark man arrested after returning from fighting Isis
- Nottingham graduate dies hiking in the Italian Alps
- Second lorry driver appears in court over M1 crash deaths
- Factory fall death firm 'had been warned'
- Sherwood Forest oak nominated for 'Eurovision of trees'
- Earthquake felt in Rutland
By Dave Wade, Maryam Qaiser and Liam Barnes
All times stated are UK
Sunderland 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Daryl Murphy's shot earns Nottingham Forest a fourth win in seven league games and piles more pressure on Sunderland boss Simon Grayson.Read more
Barnsley 3-2 Derby County
Adam Hammill grabs a last-minute winner as Barnsley twice came from behind to beat Derby County in the EFL Cup.Read more
Factory fall firm warned about 'danger'
Derby City Council emailed the owner of a derelict building months before Adam Johnson, 12, died there.Read more
Weather: Clear night ahead
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Showers will gradually ease into the evening with plenty of clear spells overnight but it will remain windy.
Tomorrow will be a sunnier day with fewer and lighter showers.
The wind will ease for some time but cloud, rain, and strong winds are expected to return for the evening and overnight.
Maximum temperatures will be 17C (63F).
'Please put the kerbs back'
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Shard spaces are meant to make drivers take care by removing kerbs, signs and pedestrian crossings.
But the blind and partially sighted said they can be dangerous.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J27 for A608 Hucknall.
M1 Derbyshire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J27, A608 (Hucknall), because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle earlier on and an oil spillage. All lanes have been re-opened.
Appeal after serious assault in pub
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted in Worksop at the weekend.
It happened at about 23.50 on Saturday at the Vine Public House in Carlton Road.
A 54-year-woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.
Officers dismissed for gross misconduct
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Four police constables have been dismissed from Leicestershire Police for sending derogatory and discriminatory messages to each other on WhatsApp.
An Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation found the officers had shared about 100 messages on the WhatsApp instant messaging service on a group called the Inner Circle between April 2013 and January 2014.
The content was deemed offensive and derogatory and included terms that were discriminatory and sexual.
Leicestershire Police held a force misconduct hearing last week when four officers were dismissed without notice and four were given final written warnings.
All had a case proven for gross misconduct.
Hinckley man wanted by police
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Officers are searching for a 29-year-old man from Hinckley who failed to turn up to court.
Jamie Day was due in court accused of breaching a previous order, Leicestershire Police said.
The force has carried out extensive enquiries in the area but have not found him.
Tributes paid to 12-year-old Adam Johnson
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The family of Adam Johnson, 12, who died after falling from the roof of a derelict building have described him as a happy, cheeky and caring rogue.
In a statement his family said: “We, as a family, would like to thank each and every single person – friends, family and even people we have never met – for your love, condolences and support after the tragic death of our darling boy.
“Adam, as all who knew him would say, was a happy, cheeky and caring rogue who was full of life and laughter. This is how we remember him and how we would like everyone to remember him, too.
“When you think of Adam, smile."
An inquest into the death of Adam, who was inside the building when he fell, is due to open at Derby and South Derbyshire Coroner’s Court tomorrow.
Splash of colour added to Southwell
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Have you spotted these around Southwell?
More of these yarn bombs will be appearing around the town, culminating in the main show on Saturday when items will also be up for sale in the Market Place.
It's been done by a group set up by local councillor Sue Rodgers which aims to raise money and the profile of the Alzheimer's Society and the Young Archaeologists' Club.
Woman 'could have survived sepsis' with earlier antibiotic treatment
BBC Panorama
Investigative TV show
A woman's death from sepsis could have been prevented if a Staffordshire hospital had given her antibiotics at an earlier stage, a world-leading expert in sepsis says.
Margaret Jackson was admitted to Queen's Hospital, Burton in 2015 with chest pains and a high temperature.
Her husband says she deteriorated rapidly, although sepsis was not recorded as having contributed to Mrs Jackson's death.
Her treatment has been reviewed by Dr Ron Daniels, chief executive of the Sepsis Trust, for BBC Panorama and he says earlier use of antibiotics "might have improved her chances of survival".
Burton hospital says it has made vast improvements in the past six months and is now screening 98% of in-patients.
BBC Panorama will investigate Britain's Sepsis Crisis on BBC One tonight from 20:30.
Man who fought IS arrested at airport
Care worker Aiden Aslin was detained at Manchester Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.Read more
Cherries and Forest rescind Federici loan
Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest rescind the loan of goalkeeper Adam Federici because of a knee injury.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at Tibshelf Services.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on slip road into the services northbound at Tibshelf Services, because of a car fire.
Boy who died in roof fall named
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
The 12-year-old boy who died after falling through the roof of a factory in Derby has been named as Adam Johnson.
Tributes and a book of condolence have been left at Allestree Woodlands School, where he was a pupil.
Derby City Council released a statement offering its "deepest sympathies" to Adam's family and friends, and also said it had raised "serious safety concerns" around the Aidi Bliss factory site with the owners "on several occasions".
Caldwell does not expect fans' backing
Manager Gary Caldwell says he would be "deluded" if he thought Chesterfield fans were pleased with their poor start to the season.Read more
Have you seen this man?
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire Police has released a CCTV image of this man in connection with a series of incidents of lone women being targeted.
The four cases involve women being followed in the Beeston and Chilwell areas over the weekend.
An 82-year-old woman was attacked from behind by a man at about 20:45 on Hall Drive in Chilwell on Saturday, but the man left empty-handed after a passer-by intervened.
A police spokesman said a 35-year-old woman had her handbag stolen and a chain ripped from her neck after she was bundled to the floor in Caldbeck Court in Chilwell, and an 80-year-old woman was followed onto the tram at Beeston before she raised the alarm.
Daughter of fraud victims calls for more support
Sarah Teale
Reporter, East Midlands Today
The daughter of a couple scammed out of their life savings says there should be more help for victims of fraud.
Franny Moyle is calling for a change in the law to protect potential targets after her parents lost £100,000 when they were targeted by high-pressure sales callers.
She says every sales call should be recorded to make sure customers are safe.
It comes as Nottinghamshire Police says there's been such a rise in the number of people falling victim to fraudsters that they're making it a priority to protect the elderly and vulnerable.
BreakingNewark man arrested at airport after returning from fighting IS
Emma Vardy
Home Affairs Correspondent
A care worker who travelled to Syria to fight against so-called Islamic State has been arrested at Manchester Airport.
Aiden Aslin, from Newark, is one of several British nationals who have been fighting alongside the Kurdish militia the YPG.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said he was arrested "following claims he had allegedly engaged in the preparation to fight against [Islamic State] and possessed articles for terrorist purposes in Iraq/Syria".
The YPG is not a proscribed group in the UK and no Brits have been charged for fighting against IS with the Kurds, but the Home Office has repeatedly warned that returning fighters will face questioning.
M1 crash deaths: Second lorry driver appears in court
BBC News England
A second lorry driver has appeared in court charged over a crash on the M1 motorway in which eight people died.
Two lorries and a minibus crashed near Newport Pagnell on 26 August.
David Wagstaff, 53, of Stoke-on-Trent is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was given bail.
The driver of the other lorry, Ryszard Masierak, 31, appeared in court last month and was remanded in custody.
The victims were Catholics from Nottingham's Malayali community and originated from Kerala in southern India.
Sepsis patient 'thought he had a cold'
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A dad from Beeston who almost died from the potentially fatal infection sepsis is backing a hospital campaign to raise awareness about the condition.
Karl Goodere-Dale needed urgent treatment after collapsing with what he thought was a heavy cold.
He was rushed to intensive care and spent eight weeks in hospital but made a full recovery earlier this year.
Karl said his symptoms included bringing up "significant amounts of blood" and feeling "lifeless".
He added: "Without the support of the team at Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital I would say I would have been in a really bad way, I probably wouldn't be here."
Sepsis can spread through the body after an illness, injury or surgery and symptoms can include high or low temperature and a fast heart rate.
Director admits hero-worshipping Skinner
Tree of the Year finalists unveiled
An appeal is made to help choose the top tree in England from a shortlist of 10.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound at J23a A42, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. In the roadworks area.
Thieves with baseball bat rob man
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
A group of men robbed a man while he was walking through Forest Recreation Ground.
Nottinghamshire Police said a baseball bat was used to threaten the victim, who was walking home when he was attacked from behind at about 03:40 on Sunday morning.
The 46-year-old's wallet was stolen and he suffered cuts and bruises in the incident, which police are now investigating.
Worcs beat Notts to boost promotion bid
Worcestershire take a huge step towards Division Two promotion with an eight-wicket win over leaders Nottinghamshire.Read more
BreakingNottingham graduate dies while hiking in the Italian Alps
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A University of Nottingham graduate has died while hiking in the Italian Alps.
The body of 23-year-old Keaton Emery was found yesterday near Mount Legnoncino in Lecco province following a three-day search.
Mr Emery, who was a volunteer at a sailing school at Dorio on Lake Como, was believed to have gone walking in the mountains on his day.
His colleagues at the school where he was working for a month raised the alarm when he failed to return.
Appeal after suspected dognap
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Officers are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted when a man tried to steal her dog.
The woman was walking her whippet along the canal footpath in West Stockwith village when she was approached by a man walking a Bull Mastiff, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He then tried to grab her dog and the whippet was then chased by the Bull Mastiff down the path.
The woman was then grabbed by the shoulder before she ran away.
It happened on Thursday at about 22:00.
The man is described as white, of a stocky build, about 5ft 10in tall and was wearing a dark zip-up hoody with the hood up and a baseball cap.
Happy birthday DH Lawrence!
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
On this day 132 years ago, one of Nottinghamshire's greatest writers was born.
DH Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood on 11 September 1885, went on to write Sons and Lovers, Women in Love and the hugely controversial Lady Chatterley's Lover.
Weather Watchers: Patchy start to the week
BBC Weather Watchers
Inconsistent is probably the watchword for the day on the weather front, judging from the evidence supplied by the Weather Watchers.
Viki the Blue's shot of Chesterfield shows it's been pretty damp up in Derbyshire, while poor old Maggie T is dealing with a downpour down in East Leake.
It's not all damp and miserable though, as kerry75's lovely shot of a rainbow near Newbold Verdon shows.
999 caller: 'I don't know how to turn my TV off'
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Ch Supt Graham McLaughlin, head of operational support at Derbyshire Police, tweeted this astonishing story earlier...
Work on Midland Mainline cost Network Rail £20 million
BBC Radio Leicester
BBC Radio Leicester has discovered that work on the now aborted electrification of the Midland Mainline has cost Network Rail around £20 million.
Four bridges in Leicestershire and four in neighbouring counties were rebuilt to accommodate power lines which now aren't being installed.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who visited the region at the weekend, said he would back the continuation of the scheme.
Mr Corbyn said: "We will invest in Midland Mainline because I want to see electrified line running up to Sheffield. But we will also invest in a genuine cross rail of the North to ensure there is proper good high standard rail connection between Manchester and Newcastle and Merseyside and Hull."
When approached for comment, the Department for Transport referred back to its July statement when the introduction of "dual electric and diesel trains" was announced.
Football: Burton 'couldn't do too much' about Leed's five goals
BBC Sport
The Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says he has to hail Leeds United as "excellent" after seeing his side lose 5-0 to them at the weekend.
The Brewers were 3-0 down by half-time and failed to add to their league-worst 12 shots on target.
Clough suffered only his second defeat in nine games as a manager against the West Yorkshire club.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J22 for A50.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane blocked on exit slip road to one southbound at J22, A50 (Coalville). Traffic is coping well.
Armed police issue warning over BB gun
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Armed police aren't regular Sunday visitors, but for one person in Derby they came calling after reports from residents who said they had seen a gun.
It turned out to be just a BB gun, but a spokesman for Derbyshire Police said the owner was given "a telling off" and issued with advice.
Leicester dad backs campaign for Dutch reach method
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A dad whose son died after a car door opened in front of him while cycling is using the government to review road laws.
Sam Boulton, below, was knocked into the path of a moving van by a taxi door in Leicester in July last year.
Dad Jeff said he will continue his campaign to introduce the Dutch reach method in the UK, which involves opening doors with the "wrong" hand - to be taught to new drivers.
He said: "It is such a simple thing to do, it is like when we are all told to put seat belts on, you now automatically put your seat belt on when you get in the car.
"If everyone tries this Dutch reach, even if it is just for a week, I can assure you it will become a natural thing."
The pressure group, Cycling UK, also says the government needs to do something about the number of injuries and deaths, caused when car doors are opened carelessly.
The medics who helped save 'Mr Leicester City' Alan Birchenall
BBC Inside Out
Leicester City club ambassador Alan Birchenall has been reunited with the paramedics who helped to save his life after he collapsed at an awards ceremony.
"The Birch" suffered a cardiac arrest when making a presentation for the Club of the Year award at the Leicester Mercury Sports Awards in January this year.
Mr Birchenall "was dead" for seven minutes, but the use of a defibrillator helped to revive him.
The ex-midfielder - who made 163 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 12 goals - helped raise money in 2015 for defibrillators to be used at 20 Leicestershire schools.
Inside Out East Midlands is on BBC One tonight at 19:30 and on iPlayer afterwards.
Broadmarsh car park demolition checks under way
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Going, going… but not quite gone.
Construction workers have started to make checks on the Broadmarsh car park in Nottingham before demolition gets under way in earnest.
The city council previously said there’d be no ball and chain – the old building will be slowly dismantled in sections.