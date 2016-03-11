BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Our Weather Watcher Carol Russell has been enjoying the sunshine in Blidworth.
Warning about drug use after deaths
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Police have told us about the deaths of three people which they think might be connected to drug taking because they want to "warn young people of the dangers".
The force said can't say at this stage which drugs are involved, but that bars and nightclubs popular with students and young people are "being targeted by organised criminals".
DCI Leona Scurr, who is leading the investigation, said: "The fact that people have died should serve as a stark warning to you if you are taking, or thinking of taking, drugs. These deaths may not be linked to drug use. However, it would be remiss of us not to warn you of this situation.”
Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Fog to form again tonight
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It should remain dry this evening and overnight with light winds and some clear spells.
Fog is expected to form again and has the potential to be dense with poor visibility for some.
Temperatures staying above freezing with lows of 3C (37F).
Here's your final headlines from me today:
Businessman 'tarnished' by electoral allegations
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Kate Allsop's agent at the time of her mayoral election campaign was Mansfield businessman Stewart Rickersey.
The Mansfield Chad said the inquiry focused around him and the amount of money spent on media advertising and election leaflets.
Mr Rickersey had always denied any wrongdoing and now cleared he said he wants to know who accused him and Kate Allsop of the claims.
“We’ve both been tarnished by this," he said.
Mayoral election campaign probe dropped
A police investigation into "financial irregularities" during a mayoral election campaign in Mansfield is dropped due to "insufficient evidence".Read more
Officers concerned about spate of drugs incidents
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Det Ch Supt Helen Jebb said all those who have died or been hospitalised over suspected drug taking in the past three weeks were "young people, on nights out, having a good time".
She said officers were "concerned" about the recent incidents and continued to warn people about the dangers of illegal and so-called recreational drugs.
BBC Travel: Broken down lorry blocking A617
BBC Travel
A broken down lorry is blocking the A617 in Hockerton, between the Hockerton Road and A612 junctions.
Yussuf penalty 'over the top'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Mansfield Chad's sports editor John Lomas thinks the FA's penalty for Adi Yussuf is over the top.
"He wasn't visible and was behind a stand," he said.
"It's hit Mansfield out the blue.....and been left with two strikers for their last 11 games because of some doddery old men at the FA."
Bennett joins York on loan from Notts
BBC Sport
Scot Bennett is on the move again.
The midfielder has joined York City until the end of the season.
Bennett joined the Magpies on a two-year deal last summer and moved on loan to Newport County in October, scoring one goal in 15 appearances.
Busker uses pots and pans to make music
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Proof you can pretty much use anything to make music.
This busker using pots, pans and plastic tubs drew in quite a crowd outside Primark in Nottingham this afternoon.
Deaths serve 'as stark warning' say police
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A spokeswoman for the police said she couldn't tell us any more about the three deaths at this stage because of "family sensitivities".
DCI Scurr said their deaths should "serve as a stark warning" to anyone taking, or thinking of taking, drugs.
Freedman: Oliveira not confirmed out of season yet
BBC Nottingham Sport
Sticking with Forest news, Dougie Freedman says Nelson Oliveira is to have scans on a groin injury and it is "too early to rule him out of the season yet".
He also says Andre Moritz will not be signing for the club after authorities halted his move.
The deal fell through because of the timing of the release from his last contract, and had nothing to do with Forest's transfer embargo.
Your photos: Brighter afternoon
BBC Weather Watchers
Well the day has certainly brightened up.
Our Weather Watcher Carol Russell has been enjoying the sunshine in Blidworth.
Forest sign Cardiff's Macheda on loan
BBC Sport
Nottingham Forest have signed former Manchester United striker Federico Macheda on loan from Championship rivals Cardiff City, subject to international clearance.
The 24-year-old hasn't started a Championship game this season.
Police investigate possible drug connected deaths
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire Police say they are investigating the deaths of three people which they think might be connected to illegal drugs.
The force said the deaths happened within the last two to three weeks.
Four other people have also collapsed in the city and been hospitalised after taking so-called recreational drugs.
Yussuf ban will have 'knock-on effect' says boss
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Stags boss Adam Murray said he is "disappointed" with the length of the ban handed to Yussuf.
Defending his player, Murray said Yussuf "followed instructions by three Plymouth employees, at a venue which was unfamiliar to him".
Murray goes on to say in response to the FA that the five-match ban is "harsh" and "will obviously have a knock-on effect heading into our remaining 11 matches in our bid for a play-off place."
Mayor always denied spending allegations
Peter Saull
BBC Radio Nottingham Political Reporter
News of prosecutors dropping the investigation into Kate Allsop's mayoral campaign last year will come as a relief to her.
Detectives considered whether some of the campaign literature distributed by her "independent forum" group wasn't included in her official spending return.
But she has always denied spending more than the legal limit of just under £7,000.
David Cup trio to dazzle at city open
BBC Sport
The trio named to play the Nottingham Open in June were all part of the Great Britain squad that won the Davis Cup in 2015 - their first title in 79 years
Tournament director Paul Hutchins said: "We will have a strong contingent of highly-ranked international players.
"That's made even better by welcoming a number of the British Davis Cup team."
Striker apologises for behaviour
BBC Sport
Mansfield's Adi Yussuf urinated at the back of the stand at Plymouth while warming up.
The 23-year-old admitted the charge but the club said while they did not condone Yussuf's behaviour, he had been guided by Plymouth stewards and substitutes because the toilets were far away.
'Not enough evidence' for conviction
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The charges faced by Mansfield mayor, Kate Allsop, were around her expenses and alleged "financial irregularities".
Fiona Morrison, reviewing lawyer at the Crown Prosecution Service, said they would be taking no further action because there was "insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”
Travel: A60 reopened after earlier lorry fire
Man conned out of thousands by fake accommodation site
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Nottingham man says was conned out of more than £3,000 by a fake Airbnb website.
Edward Ward, 37, booked a holiday apartment in New York after clicking on an email link which took him to a clone of the accommodation site that had been set up by scammers.
Action Fraud, which investigates cyber crime, said people should carefully examine emails, while Airbnb said customers would never be asked to pay off-site or through email.
CPS not taking action against mayor election
Peter Saull
BBC Radio Nottingham Political Reporter
The CPS has confirmed it won't be taking any action over allegations Kate Allsop overspent on her Mansfield mayoral election campaign.
The defeated Labour candidate, Martin Lee, says he accepts their conclusions.
Mike Ashley in 'antagonistic' MP claim
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley's row with MPs follows a BBC investigation into the working practises at the company's warehouse in Shirebrook.
He'd been given until 21 March to respond to a letter from MP Iain Wright, chair of the business select committee, following his no show at the Commons.
Delays continue on A60
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Firefighters have put out the fire but they have said there will still be delays in the area.
Diversions are in place for motorists.
Yussuf handed match ban for urinating
BBC Nottingham Sport
Mansfield striker Adi Yussuf has been given a five-match ban after he urinated at the back of a stand during the game against Plymouth Argyle last month.
He's also been fined £700.
Lorry on fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
There's dramatic scenes on A60 Mansfield Road at the moment as Sarah Clarke's photos show.
A lorry trailer is on fire and police and fire are currently in attendance.
Man wanted over Netherfield Robbery
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery at A and P News in Victoria Road, Netherfield last month.
A man carrying a screwdriver threatened staff before running off with money from the till.
Travel: A60 incident in Daybrook
BBC Travel
The A60 Mansfield Road in Daybrook is closed outbound because of a vehicle fire.
It is closed at the Thackeray's Lane junction and causing heavy traffic in the area.
Ashley 'disgusted' by 'antagonistic stance'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Mike Ashley accused MPs of "abusing parliamentary procedure" in an ongoing row over whether he should appear before a select committee in Westminster.
Replying to a House of Commons letter, he wrote: "I was disgusted to learn that you have adopted a stance that is deliberately antagonistic.
"By refusing to visit Sports Direct to see things with your own eyes, you are missing out on a genuine opportunity to gain a detailed and balanced understanding of the matters you wish to discuss.
"I believe you are abusing parliamentary procedure in an attempt to create a media circus in Westminster, which is not in the best interests of any of the people who work at Sports Direct."
Mike Ashley bemoans Sports Direct 'media circus'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has brushed off a call to give evidence to a Commons select committee about the treatment of his workers.
The Newcastle United owner was warned he would be in contempt of Parliament unless he agreed to a date to appear before MPs.
Today he hit back, accusing the committee's chairman of creating a "media circus" which was not in the interests of his staff.
He gave no offer of a date but did repeat an invitation for the committee to visit Sport Direct's premises in Shirebrook.
Macheda linked to Forest
BBC Nottingham Sport
Forest have been linked with Cardiff City striker Frederico Macheda, according to Wales Online.
Their manager Russell Slade said "clubs have shown interest".
Trees can slow down rainwater
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The story we've been telling you about on a flood prevention scheme at Day Brook near Arnold is part of research by the Environment Agency to reduce flooding in towns.
A study they carried out found planting trees and reeds around rivers and streams slowed down the rush of rainwater and could save properties.
Minor injuries in Farnsfield crash
Splendour Festival line-up announced
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
More names for the line-up of this summer's Splendour Festival at Wollaton Park has been announced.
We already knew that Brits nominated Jess Glynne was going to be headlining the main stage in July.
Joining her will be The Human League, UB40, Jamie Lawson, The Darkness and the Fratellis.
Natural and cheaper way of reducing flooding
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Paul Lockhart, flood risk manager with the Environment Agency said they had used the method of planting in other parts of the UK and it had been successful.
He said although some people think it looks unsightly at Day Brook, it was a natural and cheaper way of reducing the risk of flooding to homes in the area.
An eerie Colwick Woods
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
I was out at Colwick Woods for a story this morning about volunteers who are being given funding to look after their local woodland.
You couldn't see much thanks to the fog but it looks quite eerie.
Brits on Tennis Open list
David Jackson
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
The first names have been confirmed for this summer's Nottingham Tennis Open and they're all Brits.
Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and James Ward (pictured) will all be coming.
Tournament director Paul Hutchins said: "June's going to be a great month for tennis in Nottingham.
"It's nice to have the Davis Cup boys coming and there may be more Davis Cup boys coming too."