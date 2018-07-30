BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

The former leader of Northamptonshire County Council has resigned from the Conservative Party.

Announcing her resignation on Twitter, councillor Heather Smith called it a "sad day", but said she could not "cope with continuing unfair quotes from new councillors".

BBC

She had been a Conservative councillor for 11 years, representing the Oundle ward, and was leader between May 2016 and March this year.

Councillor Smith has not responded to a BBC request for interview, but in an expletive-laden interview with the Local Government Chronicle said she had become a "scapegoat".

The Conservative group on the council confirmed news that her resignation "had been tendered", but did not comment further.