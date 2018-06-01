BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Calls have been made to explore the possibility of another park and ride scheme for students on the east side of Northampton.

Concerns have been raised by residents over potential gridlock following the University of Northampton's move to its new Waterside campus in the town centre, which is due to open in September.

There are also worries students could end up parking in residential areas if public transport options are not improved, despite a park and ride scheme between Sixfields and Franklin's Gardens with 1,800 spaces being earmarked.

Northampton Borough councillors heard concerns from residents at a special scrutiny panel set up to investigate the impact of the university's move from its campuses in Kingsthorpe and St George's Avenue, both of which will close to become housing.

Patrick Cross, the chairman of Whitehills and Spring Park Residents' Association (WASPRA), said students would park "where they can" near the new campus.

Councillor Dennis Meredith, who sits on the scrutiny panel, said: "I'm glad that these issues are being raised, as this scheme is going to impact on the town."