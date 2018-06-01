BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of an accident involving lorry and car.
Police warning about 'bad batch of drugs' in Daventry
A potentially dangerous batch of ecstasy pills may be on sale in Daventry, Northamptonshire Police has warned.
A spokeswoman said: "We have received intelligence that a bad batch of drugs is currently circulating in the Daventry area.
"The pills in question are Green Heineken ecstasy tablets - drugs that are similar in appearance to those that could have caused the tragic deaths of two young people at a music festival in Portsmouth last weekend".
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a broken down vehicle.
More bridge woes for drivers in Northamptonshire
Repairs to a damaged bridge on the Welford Road - between Northampton and Spratton - won't be finished until November.
Temporary traffic lights have already been in place since March and the road had to be closed for three months for repairs only last year.
On Wednesday, we heard the road between Great Doddington and Wollaston had been closed after a bridge at Hardwater Crossing was damaged by a lorry, but the county council said repairs wouldn't begin until February because of the "complex nature" of the work..
Meanwhile last month, the local authority said it didn't have enough money to repair the busy North Bridge in Oundle (pictured) so would have to impose a weight limit there.
Lionel Richie starts UK tour in Northampton
Music legend Lionel Richie will be saying Hello to Northampton this evening when he starts his UK tour at the home of Northampton Saints.
About 17,000 people are expected at Franklin's Gardens, the day after Richie, 68, collected a Special International Award for leaving an "indelible mark on British music" during the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards in London yesterday.
Tour promoter, Craig Stanley, who has worked with the singer for more than 20 years, said: "Lionel really believes in taking his shows out to cities [and towns] which don't have arenas, but do have an arena capacity venue.
"Lionel is a legend because he really does connect with his audience and everybody is going to have a great time."
Fans will be Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long no doubt - but will he Truly have an Endless Love for the town. Too much?
At a cost of £500,000-750,000, the council said it would be a "difficult and very expensive job to complete".
Debbie Taylor-Bond, head officer of transport and highways, said: "Regrettably we have to focus on areas where there have been accidents."
Calls to add extra park and ride for students
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Calls have been made to explore the possibility of another park and ride scheme for students on the east side of Northampton.
Concerns have been raised by residents over potential gridlock following the University of Northampton's move to its new Waterside campus in the town centre, which is due to open in September.
There are also worries students could end up parking in residential areas if public transport options are not improved, despite a park and ride scheme between Sixfields and Franklin's Gardens with 1,800 spaces being earmarked.
Northampton Borough councillors heard concerns from residents at a special scrutiny panel set up to investigate the impact of the university's move from its campuses in Kingsthorpe and St George's Avenue, both of which will close to become housing.
Patrick Cross, the chairman of Whitehills and Spring Park Residents' Association (WASPRA), said students would park "where they can" near the new campus.
Councillor Dennis Meredith, who sits on the scrutiny panel, said: "I'm glad that these issues are being raised, as this scheme is going to impact on the town."
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
From the beginning of next month, Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium will be renamed the PTS Academy Stadium.
The Cobblers, who were relegated to League Two at the end of the 2017-18 season, have agreed a naming rights partnership with the Northampton-based company from 1 June.
The ground has been known as Sixfields since the club moved there from the County Ground in 1994 - but will carry the new name for the next five years.
Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas said the naming rights partnership enabled the club to add "strength upon which we can continue to build".
Naming rights for stadiums are becoming increasingly commonplace, with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and even AFC Wimbledon among other football clubs to change the names of their home grounds for commercial reasons.
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after attending Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.
Teen charged with stab death murder
Louis-Ryan Menezes from Rothwell was attacked on Friday and died later in hospital.Read more
Fourth arrest over teen stab death
Louis-Ryan Menezes, from Rothwell, was attacked on Friday and died later in hospital.Read more
Rochdale 2-1 Northampton
Warwickshire v Northants game abandoned
The One-Day Cup game between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire at Edgbaston is abandoned without a ball being bowled.Read more
Three arrested over teen stab death
Louis-Ryan Menezes from Rothwell, who was 17, was attacked on on Friday and died in hospital.Read more
New name for Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium
Caroline Densley
BBC Radio Northampton sport
From the beginning of next month, Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium will be renamed the PTS Academy Stadium.
The Cobblers, who were relegated to League Two at the end of the 2017-18 season, have agreed a naming rights partnership with the Northampton-based company from 1 June.
The ground has been known as Sixfields since the club moved there from the County Ground in 1994 - but will carry the new name for the next five years.
Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas said the naming rights partnership enabled the club to add "strength upon which we can continue to build".
Naming rights for stadiums are becoming increasingly commonplace, with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and even AFC Wimbledon among other football clubs to change the names of their home grounds for commercial reasons.