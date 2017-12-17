BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Crash driver sentenced for second time after one victim dies
Elinor Cross
A driver who caused a crash eight years ago has been sentenced for a second time after one of the victims died.
Michael Mattacola, then 25, lost control of his BMW car in heavy rain on the A45 London Road in Northampton in 2009.
It veered into the path of a car carrying married couple Dawn and Norman Chandler, who were injured and had to be cut free.
He was found guilty of careless driving and fined £700.
But Mrs Chandler's health deteriorated as a direct result of injuries caused by the crash and she died in 2016, aged 71.
Mattacola pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to a fresh charge of causing death by careless driving. He was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 200 hours' community service and banned from driving for a year.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A361 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) and J10, A43 (Brackley), because of an overturned lorry.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a rolling road-block.
Northampton Star Wars screening cuts out before ending
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A45 and Newport Pagnell Services affecting J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and Newport Pagnell Services, because of an accident. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).
Severe disruption: A6086 Northamptonshire both ways
A6086 Northamptonshire both ways severe disruption, between A43 Stamford Road and A427 Weldon Road.
A6086 Northamptonshire - A6086 Geddington Road in Corby closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A43 Stamford Road junction and the A427 Weldon Road junction, because of a jackknifed lorry.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, before J18 for A5 affecting J20 for A4303.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M1 southbound before J18, A5 (Rugby), because of an accident involving two lorries and a flatbed truck, recovery work and a fuel spillage. Travel time is 1 hour 20 minutes. Congestion to J20, A4303 (Lutterworth).
Animals big and small have been enjoying the snow across the east of England.
New operator on Northampton London Midland line
Nic Rigby
A new operator is running the trains that serve Northampton and Long Buckby from today.
West Midlands Trains has taken over from London Midland - which held the franchise for the past decade.
The trains will be branded "London Northwestern Railway" with the new operator promising to deliver government pledges of billions of pounds in new investment and longer trains.
Man, 24, killed in Kettering car crash
Nic Rigby
A 24-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Kettering.
It happened on the A43, just before 14:00 on Saturday,
A blue Mazda RX7 travelling northwards crossed on to the southbound carriageway and was in collision with a Land Rover Discovery, near Weekley Wood Avenue.
the scene.
The Discovery driver and a passenger were taken to
University Hospital, Coventry, with serious injuries.
Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information,
is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A361 and J12 for B4451.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 northbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) and J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an accident.
Northamptonshire PC sacked over lying over absence
Nic Rigby
A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked for not
turning up to work and lying about it.
PC Matt Proctor was dismissed after a gross misconduct
disciplinary hearing was held at Force Headquarters last week.
The hearing was told on 16 January, 2017, PC Proctor attended Crown Court to give evidence at a trial, but became aware that the trial was not going ahead.
He then failed to carry out police duties or seek authority to be excused from doing so. He subsequently failed to work or carry out any duties for the remainder of his tour of duty.
It was also alleged that on 17, 18 and 19 January, PC Proctor booked on duty but failed to attend work or carry out any duties.
On 7 February, he attended a meeting with supervisors and falsely stated he had been at work at another police station.
The panel found the conduct was proved and that it amounted to gross misconduct because of the elements of repetition and dishonesty/lack of integrity.
'What is this white stuff all about?'
It's time for another inevitable cute animal-in-the-snow post...
Some of you might remember Dinky, a ragdoll cat, which was supposed to have been loaded on to a plane to return to Northamptonshire with owners Ian and Sue Lees in July - but went missing at Dubai Airport.
Snow leads to school closures and further delays for rail and road users
It may look pretty when you're inside in the warm, but snow is continuing to affect those of you planning to resume normal Monday activities.
About 200 schools are closed in the county, train travel is disrupted, and there are problems on the M1 northbound and southbound around junctions 15-17, and the A45.
'Unofficial' snow map shows where most fell
This map, complied by BBC weatherman Dan Holley, goes some way to explaining the impact on travel and school closures in some parts of the county today.
As you can see, the "unofficial" chart shows there was about 10cm snow in the west of Essex, with up to 14cm in parts of Hertfordshire and 15cm in Bedfordshire, but Norfolk and parts of Suffolk got off very lightly.
Ospreys 32-15 Northampton
Ospreys earn a bonus point as they beat Northampton for the second time in a week in the European Champions Cup.Read more
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A361 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) and J10, A43 (Brackley), because of an overturned lorry.
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a rolling road-block.
Northampton Star Wars screening cuts out before ending
A midnight premiere of the new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, was "ruined" last night after the film cut out 10 minutes before the end, reports the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of an accident.
'Lots of interest' to replace Mallinder
Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon says there is a "lot of interest" in the director of rugby vacancy at Franklin's GardensRead more
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
Severe disruption: A6086 Northamptonshire both ways
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
Mallinder sacking at right time - Darbon
Kettering hotel plan refused
A plan to build what would have been Kettering's biggest hotel has been refused by a planning committee.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A45 and J15A for A43.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 northbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J15a, A43 (Northampton Services), because of an accident involving lorry and car.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A45 and Newport Pagnell Services.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic and one lane blocked on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and Newport Pagnell Services, because of an accident involving a van and a car.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A5.
M1 Northamptonshire - M1 exit slip road closed and slow traffic southbound at J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a lorry fire.
Ford early contender for Saints job
Former Bath and Toulon boss Mike Ford emerges as an early contender to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton Saints.Read more
Severe accident: A43 Northamptonshire northbound
A43 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between A422 and A413 Brackley Road.
A43 Northamptonshire - A43 blocked and queuing traffic northbound between Brackley East in Brackley and the A413 Brackley Road junction in Silverstone, because of an accident involving three cars.
Saints sack director of rugby Mallinder
Northampton Saints part company with director of rugby Jim Mallinder after more than 10 years with the Premiership club.Read more
Dealer jailed for supplying drugs 'on commercial scale'
A 22-year-old Birmingham man has been jailed for his part in a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine into the towns of Kettering and Corby in Northamptonshire.
Jamal Marshall, 22, from Wheeleys Lane, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday to eight and a half years in prison.
Police say the gang traveled from Birmingham to the Northampton towns daily, buying and selling drugs on a "commercial scale".
In April, three other men were also jailed for their parts in the operation.
Peak-time train cuts 'scandalous'
East Midlands Trains will no longer stop at Bedford and Luton during morning and evening rush hours.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15A for A43 and J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15a, A43 (Northampton Services) and J15, A45 (Northampton). Traffic is coping well.
Rough sleepers in Northampton will need to be assessed to access shelter
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Emergency support is being provided to rough sleepers in Northampton during the freezing temperatures until tomorrow morning, but they will need to be assessed first.
'Bad Santa' sought after Rushden pressie theft
A driver has made off with a stash of Christmas presents after they fell out of the boot of another car.
The mean motorist nabbed the gifts in Wellingborough Road, Rushden at about 11:00 on Saturday, Northamptonshire Police say.
A large Card Factory bag full of presents fell out when the boot of a Chevrolet Orlando came open, spilling the Christmas contents on to the road.
When the occupants went back to retrieve them, they were told another motorist, possibly in a red or burgundy car, had swiped the sack of goodies.
The presents included game vouchers, silver bracelets and Ghost perfume.
Bodybuilding the 'natural' way
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a rolling road-block and a police incident.
Ice warning as UK's coldest night expected
Snow and ice warnings are extended, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -15C overnight.Read more
Snow 'sculptures' from East of England
County ins & outs
With the 2018 county season finally here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours.Read more
'Tails' from the snow in the East
New operator on Northampton London Midland line
Nic Rigby
A new operator is running the trains that serve Northampton and Long Buckby from today.
West Midlands Trains has taken over from London Midland - which held the franchise for the past decade.
The trains will be branded "London Northwestern Railway" with the new operator promising to deliver government pledges of billions of pounds in new investment and longer trains.
Man, 24, killed in Kettering car crash
Nic Rigby
A 24-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Kettering.
It happened on the A43, just before 14:00 on Saturday,
A blue Mazda RX7 travelling northwards crossed on to the southbound carriageway and was in collision with a Land Rover Discovery, near Weekley Wood Avenue.
The driver of the Mazda, who lived in Kettering, died at the scene. The Discovery driver and a passenger were taken to University Hospital, Coventry, with serious injuries.
Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
Northamptonshire PC sacked over lying over absence
Nic Rigby
A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked for not turning up to work and lying about it.
PC Matt Proctor was dismissed after a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing was held at Force Headquarters last week.
The hearing was told on 16 January, 2017, PC Proctor attended Crown Court to give evidence at a trial, but became aware that the trial was not going ahead.
He then failed to carry out police duties or seek authority to be excused from doing so. He subsequently failed to work or carry out any duties for the remainder of his tour of duty.
It was also alleged that on 17, 18 and 19 January, PC Proctor booked on duty but failed to attend work or carry out any duties.
On 7 February, he attended a meeting with supervisors and falsely stated he had been at work at another police station.
The panel found the conduct was proved and that it amounted to gross misconduct because of the elements of repetition and dishonesty/lack of integrity.
'What is this white stuff all about?'
It's time for another inevitable cute animal-in-the-snow post...
Some of you might remember Dinky, a ragdoll cat, which was supposed to have been loaded on to a plane to return to Northamptonshire with owners Ian and Sue Lees in July - but went missing at Dubai Airport.
After weeks of searching, he was found safe and well at a sanctuary near Dubai and returned to Northampton.
Well, this weekend Dinky had his first taste of snow.
Growing up in Dubai, he is more used to temperatures up to 48C (118F) had never seen snow, but although Dinky was unsure at first, he doesn't seem to mind it a bit.
Snow leads to school closures and further delays for rail and road users
It may look pretty when you're inside in the warm, but snow is continuing to affect those of you planning to resume normal Monday activities.
About 200 schools are closed in the county, train travel is disrupted, and there are problems on the M1 northbound and southbound around junctions 15-17, and the A45.
'Unofficial' snow map shows where most fell
This map, complied by BBC weatherman Dan Holley, goes some way to explaining the impact on travel and school closures in some parts of the county today.
As you can see, the "unofficial" chart shows there was about 10cm snow in the west of Essex, with up to 14cm in parts of Hertfordshire and 15cm in Bedfordshire, but Norfolk and parts of Suffolk got off very lightly.
Severe disruption: A5199 Leicestershire both ways
A5199 Leicestershire both ways severe disruption, between Sibbertoft Road and Naseby Road.
A5199 Leicestershire - A5199 Welford Road in Husbands Bosworth closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Sibbertoft Road junction and the Naseby Road junction, because of a fallen tree.
Severe disruption: A45 Northamptonshire westbound
A45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, before A43 Lumbertubs Way affecting B573 Grendon.
A45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic on A45 Nene Valley Way westbound in Northampton before Riverside, because of an earlier vehicle fire. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Grendon.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of an accident involving two vehicles.
