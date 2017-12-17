BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

A driver who caused a crash eight years ago has been sentenced for a second time after one of the victims died.

Michael Mattacola, then 25, lost control of his BMW car in heavy rain on the A45 London Road in Northampton in 2009.

It veered into the path of a car carrying married couple Dawn and Norman Chandler, who were injured and had to be cut free.

BBC

He was found guilty of careless driving and fined £700.

But Mrs Chandler's health deteriorated as a direct result of injuries caused by the crash and she died in 2016, aged 71.

Mattacola pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to a fresh charge of causing death by careless driving. He was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 200 hours' community service and banned from driving for a year.