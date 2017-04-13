BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

The chief inspector of hospitals, Prof Sir Mike Richards, said there were "a number of serious problems" in the services run by Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, before he recommended that the trust should be placed into special measures.

"We made NHS Improvement (NHSI) aware of our concerns following the inspection and it has begun to work with the trust to make sure these are appropriately addressed and that progress is monitored," he said.

“My inspection team found that the majority of staff were hard-working, passionate and caring, but had to struggle against the pressures they faced."

Prof Richards said staff treated patients with "dignity and respect" so rated the trust as "good" for being caring, but it was rated "inadequate" for being well-led and safe.

"Risks to patients were not always identified and when they were identified, there was a lack of adequate management of these," he said.

"In addition, there was a lack of learning from incidents to prevent patient harm. This was particularly the case in the emergency department, outpatients and services for children and young people."

He said the trust had been receiving support from NHS Improvement and managers said they had "listened to our inspectors' findings and have begun to take action where it is required".