BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

  1. Updates for Friday 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday

Local Live is finished for today, but we will be back on Monday with all the latest news, weather, sport and travel for Northamptonshire between 08:00 and 18:00.

Don't forget to put your clocks back this weekend.

Boss of Towcester racecourse to appeal corruption ban

Cornelius Lysaght

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent

Towcester racecourse chief executive Kevin Ackerman is to appeal against his six month corruption ban from all tracks and is asking for penalty to be lifted in the meantime.

Towcester racecourse
Ackerman was found guilty of lying bets against a horse knowing its jockey aimed not to win, in a hearing in September with the ban handed out earlier this month.

Barclaycard confirm some Northampton jobs will go

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

I've spoken to Barclaycard, who confirmed to me that following the closure of their Deals website some jobs will go in Northampton but they couldn't say how many.

Barclaycard
The company did tell me they will be offering some people re-deployment elsewhere in the company where possible.

Headlines: Cobblers fans launch crowdfunding campaign for club... Barclaycard job loses announced

Martin Heath

BBC Radio Northampton

Here are our latest stories:

  • Northampton Town fans have started a fundraising campaign to try and help the football club out of it's financial crisis
  • Barclaycard have announced over a hundred job losses
  • Officers investigating the murder of Abington man David Brickwood are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward

Corby man sentenced for handing out offensive leaflets

A man from Corby has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Damon Kelly
Leicestershire Police

Damon Kelly, 53, was banned from giving out leaflets anywhere in the country for five years after posting offensive leaflets and verbally abusing residents in Leicester.

US Grand Prix practice started in the rain

BBC Sport

First practice is underway in the US Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could possibly win the World Championship.

You can see the session, which has been hampered by rain, on the BBC Sport Website.

New Northamptonshire Day dish created

Marsha Ramroop

BBC Radio Northampton

To celebrate the first Northamptonshire Day this Sunday Joe Buckley of The Red Lion, East Haddon created a new dish - the Northampton Tawery.

Northampton Tawery
BBC

It features venison from Althorp, gin from Harrington and other local ingredients. You can see the full recipe on the BBC Radio Northampton Facebook page.

David Brickwood murder: Police still don't know motive

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

Northamptonshire Police have said that David Brickwood, who was murdered in his Abington home, was "stabbed several times" but said the motive "remains unclear".

Brickwood house
BBC

The 74-year-old was attacked at his home in Lindsay Avenue on Saturday, 26 September.

Saints prop says team 'disappointed' they 'didn't click'

Graham McKechnie

BBC Radio Northampton sport

Northampton Saints host Newcastle at stadium:mk tomorrow hoping to shrug off defeat at Worcester last Friday, a performance prop Alex Waller put down to early-season rustiness.

Alex Waller
Getty Images

He said Saints "didn't quite click," but said they were "disappointed in ourselves," telling me they can perform better.

Car explosion outside Daventry schools

Daventry Express

A car caught fire and exploded in flames outside three schools in Daventry this morning.

David Brickwood murder: Erratically driven cars may offer clues

Willy Gilder

BBC Northampton

Officers investigating the murder of David Brickwood in his home in Lindsay Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, September 26 are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward.

David Brickwood
Northants Police

Police want information about two Ford Focus cars, which were seen being driven around the area between 01:00 and 02:30 on the morning Mr Brickwood died.

Fans decorate Sixfields partially built stand

Northampton Town have been appealing for fans to cover the unfinished East Stand with flags ahead of their game tomorrow against Stevenage...

Barclaycard cuts jobs following closure of deals website

Annabel Amos

BBC Radio Northampton

Northampton-based Barclaycard has announced over a hundred job losses following the closure of its deals website after a performance review.

Barclaycard deals
PA

The company says 112 jobs in the UK and the US will be cut. It's not yet known how many Northampton staff will be affected.

Tyres smoke and squeal as Ken Block takes to Santa Pod

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I've never seen so much smoke as when Ken Block tore around obstacles on his first practice run of the Gymkhana Grid European Gauntlet Final at Santa Pod.

Each run costs about £1,000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang, but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.

Sebastian Vettel handed 10-place grid penalty at United States GP

Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an 10 place engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Hamilton, 30, driving for Brackley-based Mercedes will win the title if he outscores Vettel by nine points and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by two.

Today's big picture: Northampton's Guildhall

Pete Cooper

BBC Local Live

The main image on today's page is of Northampton's Guildhall. The neo-Gothic building was built in the 1860s and is home to Northampton Borough Council.

Northampton Guildhall
BBC

If you want to send us a picture then please email me.

Pupils at Northampton primary school meet Maasai warriors from Kenya

Northants Herald & Post

A group of Maasai warriors entertained pupils and staff at a Northampton primary school during a special assembly this week.

