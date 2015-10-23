BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

David Brickwood murder: Erratically driven cars may offer clues
Willy Gilder
BBC Northampton
Officers investigating the murder of David Brickwood in his home in Lindsay Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, September 26 are appealing for anyone who saw two cars being driven erratically on the night of his death to come forward.
Police want information about two Ford Focus cars, which were seen being driven around the area between 01:00 and 02:30 on the morning Mr Brickwood died.
Fans decorate Sixfields partially built stand
Northampton Town have been appealing for fans to cover the unfinished East Stand with flags ahead of their game tomorrow against Stevenage...
Northamptonshire nursing home moves out of special measures
Brackley & Towcester Advertiser
A troubled Northamptonshire nursing homehas been taken out of special measures by inspectors.
Boss of Towcester racecourse to appeal corruption ban
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC Sport horse racing correspondent
Towcester racecourse chief executive Kevin Ackerman is to appeal against his six month corruption ban from all tracks and is asking for penalty to be lifted in the meantime.
Ackerman was found guilty of lying bets against a horse knowing its jockey aimed not to win, in a hearing in September with the ban handed out earlier this month.
Barclaycard confirm some Northampton jobs will go
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
I've spoken to Barclaycard, who confirmed to me that following the closure of their Deals website some jobs will go in Northampton but they couldn't say how many.
The company did tell me they will be offering some people re-deployment elsewhere in the company where possible.
Headlines: Cobblers fans launch crowdfunding campaign for club... Barclaycard job loses announced
Martin Heath
BBC Radio Northampton
Here are our latest stories:
Corby man sentenced for handing out offensive leaflets
A man from Corby has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and issued with a nationwide Criminal Behaviour Order at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Damon Kelly, 53, was banned from giving out leaflets anywhere in the country for five years after posting offensive leaflets and verbally abusing residents in Leicester.
Corby nightclub closes after landlord says club operators breached terms of lease
Northamptonshire Telegraph
A Corby nightclub has had to close after its landlord said club operators had not complied with the terms of their lease.
US Grand Prix practice started in the rain
BBC Sport
First practice is underway in the US Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could possibly win the World Championship.
You can see the session, which has been hampered by rain, on the BBC Sport Website.
New Northamptonshire Day dish created
Marsha Ramroop
BBC Radio Northampton
To celebrate the first Northamptonshire Day this Sunday Joe Buckley of The Red Lion, East Haddon created a new dish - the Northampton Tawery.
It features venison from Althorp, gin from Harrington and other local ingredients. You can see the full recipe on the BBC Radio Northampton Facebook page.
David Brickwood murder: Police still don't know motive
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
Northamptonshire Police have said that David Brickwood, who was murdered in his Abington home, was "stabbed several times" but said the motive "remains unclear".
The 74-year-old was attacked at his home in Lindsay Avenue on Saturday, 26 September.
Saints prop says team 'disappointed' they 'didn't click'
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Northampton Saints host Newcastle at stadium:mk tomorrow hoping to shrug off defeat at Worcester last Friday, a performance prop Alex Waller put down to early-season rustiness.
He said Saints "didn't quite click," but said they were "disappointed in ourselves," telling me they can perform better.
Car explosion outside Daventry schools
Daventry Express
A car caught fire and exploded in flames outside three schools in Daventry this morning.
Barclaycard cuts jobs following closure of deals website
Annabel Amos
BBC Radio Northampton
Northampton-based Barclaycard has announced over a hundred job losses following the closure of its deals website after a performance review.
The company says 112 jobs in the UK and the US will be cut. It's not yet known how many Northampton staff will be affected.
Tyres smoke and squeal as Ken Block takes to Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
I've never seen so much smoke as when Ken Block tore around obstacles on his first practice run of the Gymkhana Grid European Gauntlet Final at Santa Pod.
Each run costs about £1,000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang, but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.
Two people taken to hospital after crash involving two cars and a lorry on A508
Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and two cars in Northampton this morning.
Sebastian Vettel handed 10-place grid penalty at United States GP
Andrew Benson
Chief F1 writer
Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an 10 place engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Hamilton, 30, driving for Brackley-based Mercedes will win the title if he outscores Vettel by nine points and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by two.
Today's big picture: Northampton's Guildhall
Pete Cooper
BBC Local Live
The main image on today's page is of Northampton's Guildhall. The neo-Gothic building was built in the 1860s and is home to Northampton Borough Council.
If you want to send us a picture then please email me.
Pupils at Northampton primary school meet Maasai warriors from Kenya
Northants Herald & Post
A group of Maasai warriors entertained pupils and staff at a Northampton primary school during a special assembly this week.