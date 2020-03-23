Coronavirus: East of England live updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Three Counties
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Three Counties
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Welsh first minister to close caravan parks
It comes after crowds of people headed to tourist hotspots over the weekend, despite advice not to.Read more
Thirteen suspected virus cases at nursing home
A nursing home says 13 of its 20 residents have been tested after showing symptoms of coronavirus.Read more
WRU chief Phillips to stay on
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips will stay on in his role "for the foreseeable future."Read more
The UK adjusts to life during coronavirus pandemic
Images from around the country as people adjust their lives as a response to Covid-19.Read more
'Too soon for games behind closed doors'
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says it is too early to consider playing football matches in stadiums without fans.Read more
Parents heed calls not to send children to school
Head teachers say parents have respected calls only to send children to school as a last option.Read more
Ambulance worker abused over isolation advice
"I'm there to help, not be abused", he said after householders became aggressive towards him.Read more
Plea made to keep children at home during outbreak
Schools have closed to most pupils but those with exceptions are advised to stay away.Read more
Burglars steal food from school
A school says it will no longer be able to feed children of key workers who are still attending.Read more
Coronavirus: Mauritius imposes total lockdown
Yasine Mohabuth
Port Louis, Mauritius
The government of Mauritius has imposed a total lockdown in the tourist hotspot to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The island nation, which has a population of 1.2m, has reported two deaths from Covid-19 and 28 positive cases.
People stocked up on food and other supplies ahead of Monday's official start of the lockdown, from 20:00 local time (16:00 GMT).
Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Sunday that the measures were necessary because the country was dealing with a "war situation".
Mr Jugnauth said he was concerned that people were not observing strict crowd control measures introduced by the government to help curb the spread of the respiratory virus.
"The situation can get worse with some irresponsible persons [who did not respect the confinement] and endanger the lives of an entire population," he said.
During the lockdown period, which will run until 2 April, people will not be allowed to leave their houses unless they have a permit from the police commissioner.
However, they will be allowed to go out to buy essential supplies from bakeries, supermarkets, and some shops which will be opened at specific times.
The new strict measures also give police powers of arrest without a warrant.
MPs debate emergency Coronavirus legislation
By Daniel Kraemer
BBC Political Research Unit
The new bill gives ministers powers that would be unprecedented in normal times.Read more
Coronavirus postpones London Pride parade
By Ben Hunte
LGBT correspondent
Organisers are hopeful a celebration can take place before the end of 2020.Read more
Lottery winner's anti-stockpiling potato giveaway
Susan Herdman hand-picked the potatoes and gave them free of a charge to people in North Yorkshire.Read more