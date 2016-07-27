BBC Local Live: Norfolk
Summary
- Updates for Norfolk Live on Wednesday, 27 July 2016
- Norwich City announce Jex Moxey as new chief executive
- Police release e-fit pictures of RAF Marham attempted abduction suspects
- Inquest told how Polish man drowned at Sea Palling
- Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall to attend Sandringham Flower Show today
- Norwich City beat Coventry City 3-0 in pre-season friendly
- News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday
Live Reporting
By Mariam Issimdar
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
That's it for our regular updates from the Norfolk Live team today. Our main stories:
We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00. Have a good evening.
Charlie Chaplin act in peril after theft of jacket
Tom Baker
BBC Radio Norfolk
A Norwich street performer is appealing for help after the theft of part of his costume.
Living statue Anthony Arnold often performs as Charlie Chaplin in the city centre, as seen below.
He says his whole act could be affected after the theft of his jacket, which he took off after he had been performing on Sunday as it was very hot.
He packed the rest of his outfit up but left the jacket behind, only realising it was missing when he went to perform in Great Yarmouth yesterday.
Mr Arnold says it was specially created, based on photos of Chaplin. The shirt and the jacket were as one, and designed to have normal clothes worn underneath for when it's cold.
Weather: Dry with clear spells overnight
BBC Weather
It will be a largely fine evening with any residual showers soon fading away. A dry night will then follow with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 14C (57F).
Tomorrow will start bright but outbreaks of rain will spread in from the west during the afternoon. Some of this rain may well be heavy at times. Top temperature 21C (70F).
BBC Weather has more details.
Free car seat safety checks
Norfolk's parents are being urged to make sure their children's car seats are properly fitted and the right size.
The county's road safety team is out and about this summer doing free checks and advising people on keeping their children safe in the car.
Ed Balls: Canaries job attracted top applicants
Phil Daley
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Norwich City chairman Ed Balls has been talking about the appointment of Jez Moxey as new chief executive at Carrow Road.
“Lots of people wanted to come to work at Norwich," he told me.
"We had chief executives from the Championship and the Premier League applying. Of all the applicants, the first choice for all Norwich's directors was Jez Moxey."
More on Norwich City's new chief executive
Norwich City's new chief executive Jez Moxey is currently in the same position at Wolves.
The 53-year-old will replace David McNally who resigned in May, when the Canaries were on the verge of relegation to the Championship.
Moxey will formally take up the position when he has helped oversee the transition of new ownership at Wolves.
Norwich City appoint Jez Moxey as new chief executive
Norwich City has announced the appointment of Wolves' Jex Moxey as new chief executive. We'll have more for you shortly.
Post office couple honoured for half-century of duty
Andrew Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A long-serving postmaster has been presented with an award today, for clocking up 50 years of service.
David Thompson (pictured above right) with his wife, Doreen, became sub-postmaster of Filby, near Great Yarmouth, in 1966 selling stamps, cashing giros and sending parcels.
She was already working at the post office before she and her husband took it over.
Their efforts were recognised today with a community award from the Post Office.
Their son Adrian (pictured above left) has now taken over from his parents.
Prince and duchess tour Sandringham Flower Show
Jill Bennett
BBC Radio Norfolk
"It wouldn't be a show without them," said the chairman of Sandringham Flower Show after Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited today.
The royal couple spent several hours touring the gardens, stalls and marquees as well as talking to visitors along the way.
David Reeve said the show demonstrated how popular they were.
Weather: Brighter skies on their way
The weather this afternoon is expected to brighten, with just some isolated showers. Cloud and patchy rain will clear to the south-east to reveal sunnier skies from the north-west.
This evening, any showers should ease up, leaving a largely dry night with variable cloud, clear spells and light winds.
Maximum temperatures could reach 22C (72F) this afternoon, while lows may dip to 11C (52F) tonight.
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher JenHoops for this picture of North Walsham.
You can get a more detailed forecast for where you live at BBC Weather.
Pictures: Sandringham Flower Show ablaze with colour
It might be overcast but there's plenty of colour to lift the spirits at Sandringham Flower Show being held on the royal estate.
Watch: Dad 'wasn't worried at all' as son took part in sea rescue
Mike Liggins
BBC Look East
John Castleman says he didn't realise the enormity of his son David's bravery as the 14-year-old rushed into the sea to try and help four men in difficulty in the water at Sea Palling at the weekend.
Ambulance meeting open to public
Patient care improvements will be the focus of the annual general meeting of the East of England Ambulance Service, taking place this afternoon at Great Notley, near Braintree, Essex.
The trust's board members have already met this morning to discuss its performance and working with other agencies - and the service has been live tweeting from the meeting.
The latest annual accounts, clinical priorities and future plans are due to be unveiled during the public meeting.
'No credible evidence' of terrorist motive in RAF Marham abduction attempt
Alex Dunlop
BBC Look East
I asked Det Supt Paul Durham, who is heading the hunt for the men who attempted to abduct a serviceman outside RAF Marham, whether terrorism was seen as any more likely a motive, seven days on.
"There's been no change on that... there's still no credible evidence that supports that but equally I can't discount it," he told me.
Liam Walsh one step from world title shot
Rob Butler
BBC Radio Norfolk sport
Cromer boxer Liam Walsh will fight in a world title final eliminator in October.
British champion Walsh will face Russian Andrey Klimov with a shot at the IBF Super Featherweight World Championship on the line.
The fight will take place at Harrow Leisure Centre on 8 October.
Police to carry out 'concerted witness appeals' over RAF Marham attack
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Local Live
Police officers will be carrying out "concerted witness appeals" in connection with the attempted abduction of a serviceman from RAF Marham a week ago.
They are seeking information from people who were in the area last Wednesday and may have seen anything unusual, or the suspects and their vehicle.
Det Supt Paul Durham said: "We’ve carried out extensive inquiries in the area but the purpose of these anniversary checks is to speak with people who regularly use roads in the area as part of a route to work or in their social life who we haven’t necessarily captured as part of our house-to-house inquiries."
Third person may have been involved in RAF Marham abduction attempt
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Local Live
Police hunting two men suspected of attempting to kidnap a serviceman from RAF Marham last week say while the victim only witnessed two people during the incident, it is possible there was at least one other person in their vehicle.
The car, a people-carrier, has not yet been located.
Det Supt Paul Durham of Norfolk Police, who is leading the inquiry with support from officers at the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: "We know that our victim is a member of RAF personnel and we are still investigating how much relevance this has to his attempted abduction.
"It is probable that there would have been a degree of planning involved and in order to achieve this, it is quite possible that there was at least one other person involved."
E-fits of the suspects have been released by police.
E-fit images released of men involved in attempted abduction at RAF Marham
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Local Live
Detectives investigating the attempted abduction of an RAF serviceman at Marham a week ago have released these e-fit images of the suspects.
Both are described as Middle Eastern in appearance.
Police say the first suspect is aged between 20-30, about 6ft (1.83m) tall, of athletic but stocky build, with dark hair which was long on top, and had a well-groomed beard. He had a dark skin tone and wore causal clothing.
The second is also aged between 20-30, but younger than the first suspect and of a slimmer build. He was about 5ft 10in (1.78m, clean-shaven with short dark hair and wore a white T-shirt and dark shorts.
Police ask anyone who recognises either of the suspects or has information regarding their whereabouts to contact them via 101 or the hotlines on 0800 056 0154 or 0207 158 0011.
The men should not be approached directly.
Teacher to return home to Germany because of Brexit vote
Mariam Issimdar
BBC Local Live
A teacher who has lived in the UK for the past 13 years says she is leaving her Norfolk home and returning to Germany as a consequence of the EU referendum result.
Dr Meike Reintjes, a language teacher, is moving back in a month's time after noticing a shift in the mood towards foreigners both during and after the vote.
She says she doesn't want to "wait to see what will happen to her status". and is troubled that many rights afforded to her as an EU national are also in the balance.
"Being part of the local community, voting for my local councillors and also being part of a bigger family of 27 nations are important to me," says Dr Reintjes.
Watch: Teenage beach hero 'in the right place at the right time'
Mike Liggins
BBC Look East
Fourteen-year-old David Castleman, from Epping, and his father John were involved in the rescue of three of four people who got into difficulty while swimming at Sea Palling, Norfolk, at the weekend.
David says he was "in the right place at the right time".
Sadly one man, Leszek Puchala, 52, died, despite attempts at the beach to resuscitate him.
More on BBC Look East tonight.