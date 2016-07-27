BBC Local Live: Norfolk

A Norwich street performer is appealing for help after the theft of part of his costume.

Living statue Anthony Arnold often performs as Charlie Chaplin in the city centre, as seen below.

He says his whole act could be affected after the theft of his jacket, which he took off after he had been performing on Sunday as it was very hot.

He packed the rest of his outfit up but left the jacket behind, only realising it was missing when he went to perform in Great Yarmouth yesterday.

Mr Arnold says it was specially created, based on photos of Chaplin. The shirt and the jacket were as one, and designed to have normal clothes worn underneath for when it's cold.