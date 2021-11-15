Police continue work at Sutcliffe Street in Liverpool
Live

Police to give update on Liverpool hospital car blast

preview
4,219
viewing this page

What we know so far | Follow BBC News on Twitter

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Mullen, Lauren Hirst and George Bowden

All times stated are UK

  1. Hospital open for patients after explosion

    Patients have been told to attend appointments as normal following Sunday's explosion.

    Security has been tightened however, with a police cordon still in place and officers stopping vehicles for checks as they enter the car park.

    Visiting arrangements have been restricted until further notice, the hospital said.

    Families of babies on the neonatal unit are asked to contact the hospital.

    Everybody is requested to use the new neonatal unit entrance until further notice.

    Patients will be notified if their appointments have to be altered.

    Liverpool Women's Hospital
    Copyright: Richard Cooke/Geograph

  2. Coming up

    In the next few minutes, we are expecting to hear more from Merseyside Police about the investigation into Sunday's explosion.

    We'll bring you the latest updates as they happen here - you can also watch live on the BBC News Channel by clicking the play button at the top of this page.

  3. Who has been arrested?

    Three men - aged 29, 26 and 21 - were arrested under the Terrorism Act after being detained in the Kensington area of the city.

    Officers from Counter Terrorism North West are leading the investigation, supported by Merseyside Police and security service, MI5.

    People detained under the Terrorism Act can be held without charge for up to 28 days.

    Police raids
    Copyright: PA Media

  4. PM praises cabbie caught up in explosion

    Boris Johnson has said it appears the taxi driver caught up in the Liverpool explosion acted with "incredible presence of mind and bravery".

    Speaking in the past few minutes, the prime minister praised the efforts of the driver involved, who has been named locally as David Perry.

    Mr Johnson said: "This is an ongoing investigation so I can't comment on the details or exactly what type of incident it was, what type of crime it may have been.

    "But it does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery.

    "But I've got to say this is something that is an ongoing investigation. I think it would be premature to say much more than that."

  5. Analysis

    No increase in terror threat level overnight

    Frank Gardner

    BBC Security Correspondent

    There are a number of different lines of inquiry and investigators are keeping an open mind about the cause, and any motivation, after Sunday’s blast.

    Unfortunately, the fire that consumed the taxi will have destroyed a lot of the forensic evidence.

    Newspapers are speculating that it might have been the detonator that went off and not the main explosive, but there’s been no confirmation of that.

    Nonetheless, clearly this does not look like an accident.

    It looks like an act of terrorism or a failed act of terrorism - but it has not been declared as such.

    The fact this took place just before 11:00 on Remembrance Sunday, not too far from Liverpool Cathedral - where a couple of thousand people were expected to take part in a memorial service - will be one of the factors investigators are looking at.

    It is also significant that the national terrorism threat level has not changed. It is currently substantial.

    If it was thought there were other people out there with an active and serviceable device, then Britain would have moved up the scale, possibly even to critical - the highest alert level.

  6. Police raid properties two hours after explosion

    Two properties in Liverpool were raided by armed officers about two hours after the blast.

    Three arrests took place in Sutcliffe Street, in Kensington, where witnesses reported seeing police approach a terraced house.

    The first raid happened at about 13:00 on Rutland Avenue - roughly 0.75 miles from the hospital.

    The second operation took place an hour later at about 14:00 around Sutcliffe Street and the adjacent Boaler Street, about a mile from the hospital -

    Liverpool raids
    Copyright: PA Media

  7. Hospital blast: What we know so far

    Welcome to our live coverage of developments at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

    Here’s what we know so far:

    • Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after after a man was killed in a car explosion outside the hospital on Sunday.
    • The taxi, which was carrying one passenger, pulled up just before 11:00 GMT, as a national two minutes' silence was due to begin for Remembrance Sunday.
    • The passenger was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
    • The taxi driver, named locally as David Perry, was taken to hospital and was said to be in a stable condition.
    • Mr Perry’s actions have been praised by the city’s mayor Joanne Anderson. She said he had made "heroic efforts" to avert what could have been an "awful disaster" on Remembrance Sunday.
    Liverpool Women's Hospital
    Copyright: Carl Bessant
Back to top