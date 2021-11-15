Patients have been told to attend appointments as normal following Sunday's explosion.

Security has been tightened however, with a police cordon still in place and officers stopping vehicles for checks as they enter the car park.

Visiting arrangements have been restricted until further notice, the hospital said.

Families of babies on the neonatal unit are asked to contact the hospital.

Everybody is requested to use the new neonatal unit entrance until further notice.

Patients will be notified if their appointments have to be altered.