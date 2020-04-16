Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services are asking people to protect moorlands in the North West and avoid using them for barbecues.

The warning comes after firefighters dealt with a large fire near Bacup earlier and also tackled a large wildfire near Winter Hill last month.

The services warn that with warmer weather comes an increase in moorland fires, and with the weekend set to be dry and warm, people are urged to avoid using them for exercise or recreation.

Adrian Taylor, wildfire lead at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said:

Quote Message: If people are abiding by the government guidance to stay at home, there can be absolutely no reason to be on the moors with a barbecue. If people are abiding by the government guidance to stay at home, there can be absolutely no reason to be on the moors with a barbecue.