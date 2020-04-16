Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Updates from across the North West

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Thanks for joining us

    That's all from our live coverage for Friday. Many thanks for joining us.

    We'll be back from 09:00 on Monday with more of the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and all of the rest of the day's news.

    Have a great weekend.

  3. Fire services urge public to help protect moorlands

    Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services are asking people to protect moorlands in the North West and avoid using them for barbecues.

    A Firefighter
    Copyright: GMFRS

    The warning comes after firefighters dealt with a large fire near Bacup earlier and also tackled a large wildfire near Winter Hill last month.

    The services warn that with warmer weather comes an increase in moorland fires, and with the weekend set to be dry and warm, people are urged to avoid using them for exercise or recreation.

    Adrian Taylor, wildfire lead at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said:

    Quote Message: If people are abiding by the government guidance to stay at home, there can be absolutely no reason to be on the moors with a barbecue.
    Quote Message: We have seen all too clearly in recent years how quickly these fires spread, and it is the last thing we need to be dealing with right now.

  4. Thousands caught speeding since start of coronavirus lockdown

    More than 6,200 drivers have been caught breaking the speed limit in Greater Manchester since the start of lockdown on 23 March, the area's police force has said.

    Police car next to a road
    Copyright: GMP

    A spokesman said there were "a number of people who are driving erratically" and in "some of the more problematic areas", the force had "seen an increase of 57%" in vehicles speeding over the past few weeks".

    "As such, the force is stepping up patrols in key hotspot areas in a bid to crackdown on these individuals," he added.

    The force gave two examples of dangerous driving, with one driver being stopped after doing 115mph on a 40mph road and one another caught reaching speeds of 129mph on the M62.

    Supt Julie Ellison said:

    Quote Message: In this current climate, keeping the pressure off our emergency services is so important whilst they keep the public safe and well.
    Quote Message: If someone is speeding and they have a collision, this will take up vital resources including NHS, fire and the police.
    Quote Message: My officers are working tirelessly to track down these offenders who are using the quieter roads as their own personal racetrack.

  5. Man arrested over mobile phone mast fire

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a mobile phone mast site.

    Mobile mast
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 47-year-old was arrested after the fire at Coopers Lane in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 5 April, police said.

    Phone mast attacks have occurred across the UK after theories spread on social media claimed coronavirus was linked to the rollout of 5G technology.

    Scientists have described such a theory as "a physical and biological impossibility".

    Merseyside Police said the arrested man, who is from Kirkby, was being questioned in a joint investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

  7. Unilever defend chief executive's visit to Port Sunlight

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Unilever has defended a visit by its chief executive to its Port Sunlight site from outside the region on Monday, after a whistleblower claimed it contravened lockdown rules as he could have used a video-link instead.

    Unilever's Port Sunlight site
    Copyright: LDRS

    The whistleblower claimed Alan Jope visited the site to watch a presentation and as such, his visit was unnecessary.

    Mr Jope is understood to have taken a journey of a couple of hours to the factory, but the firm said he visited to understand the situation on the ground for workers at their biggest UK site.

    A spokesman said:

    Quote Message: As CEO, Alan’s priorities are the safety of employees and ensuring business continuity across our operations, as Unilever continues to serve consumers with the everyday products they need at this difficult time.
    Quote Message: Alan wanted to understand the situation on the ground for our factories, including seeing the enhanced health and safety protocols which have been put in place [and he adhered] to the protocols throughout his time on site.

    He added that as such, the visit constituted essential business travel and was not in any way a breach of the lockdown.

  8. Police in areas near North West urge people to stay away

    Although the latest National Police Chiefs' Council's guidance on exercising outside appears to indicate you can drive an hour to a beauty spot for a walk would not be contravening the rules, police covering areas that sort of distance from the North West are saying to stay away.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  10. University provides accomodation for NHS workers

    The University of Liverpool is providing accommodation for NHS staff working at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

    University of Liverpool building
    Copyright: Graham Robson/Geograph

    Front-line workers have already moved into halls normally used by students, with certain halls being used exclusively for NHS staff.

    The university is also donating medical equipment to nearby hospitals, and is allowing staff access to its car parks.

    Dr Clare Morgan, strategy director at Liverpool University Hospital Trust, said:

    Quote Message: By working with the university, we are able to provide city centre accommodation for our front-line staff.
    Quote Message: This is making a real difference and helps ensure that we give the best possible care to patients.

  12. Pharmacy staff report sharp rise in aggressive and violent customer behaviour

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Pharmacy staff in Sefton have reported a sharp rise in aggressive and violent behaviour from customers.

    Pharmacy sign
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Employees in pharmacies are currently on the NHS front line tackling the coronavirus pandemic, but Sefton’s Local Pharmaceutical Committee said the challenges during these unprecedented times have “amplified” due to claims staff had faced abuse from customers.

    A spokesman said:

    Quote Message: The challenges are amplified by the aggressive and in some cases violent behaviour of members of the public towards our teams.
    Quote Message: Our research amongst the pharmacy teams we represent has shown a significant rise in cases.

    Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson also condemned the reports of vile behaviour from some members of the public towards pharmacy staff.

    He said during these times people needed to “care for those who care for us” and support pharmacy teams.

  13. Police officers treated to surprise wedding blessing

    Two police officers who postponed their wedding due to coronavirus were treated to a surprise blessing on duty to mark what should been their big day.

    Sgt Marie McNulty and PC Jay McGreavy with Insp Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest
    Copyright: GMP

    Sgt Marie McNulty and PC Jay McGreavy, of Greater Manchester Police, should have tied the knot on Thursday but instead spent the day at work.

    But their colleagues did not want to let the day pass without a celebration.

    Colleague Insp Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest, blessed the couple in a special ceremony.

    "The team really did make it a day to remember," Ms McNulty said.

  14. Hospice 'heartbroken' after charity shop break-in

    Staff at a children's hospice shop were left "heartbroken" after a burglar broke in and caused £1,000 in damage.

    Hole in the roof
    Copyright: Derian House

    The intruder smashed a hole in the ceiling of the fundraising store for Derian House in Chorley on Thursday.

    The hospice had removed cash and goods from the shop but said it would have to spend more than £1,000 in donations to repair the damage.

    People in the area have offered money to cover the costs.

    Chief executive David Robinson said he was "overwhelmed" by their kindness, after one man gave £500 and several roofing firms offered to help.

  15. Police tweet photos of empty beach

    Usually on a sunny Friday, Crosby beach would be busting.

    But things are of course a little different today, as people continue to follow the government's social distancing guidelines.

    View more on twitter

  16. DIY hair-shaving and beauty treatments

    BBC Stories

    As hair dye and clippers become the next thing on the stockpile list - we take a look at how three people have been managing their hair, makeup and nail maintenance during lockdown.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: DIY hair shaving and beauty treatments

  17. Mayor asks football fans to donate the price of 'a pie and a pint'

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has appealed to football fans to donate the cost of a matchday “pie and pint” to a coronavirus support fund.

    Steve Rotheram
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Speaking to hosts of the Anfield Wrap podcast today, the mayor asked fans to donate to the city region’s LCR Cares fund if they are in a position to do so.

    LCR Cares, launched with Community Foundation for Merseyside, has already raised more than £500,000 and distributed half of that to organisations across the six boroughs in the region.

    Mr Rotheram said:

    Quote Message: Next weekend, Liverpool would have been playing Burnley at home and our city region would have been buzzing with fans, both local and from further afield, enjoying themselves and putting money into our local economy.
    Quote Message: I’d like to ask any fans who would have been coming to take a moment to make a donation to our fund, which is supporting our community heroes.
    Quote Message: We know these are tough times for us all, but just the cost of a pie and a pint would make a huge difference in helping those organisations continue to support our most vulnerable people.
    Quote Message: As [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp said, football is the most important of the least important things, and the coronavirus reminds us of our shared humanity, so this is just part of a wider call to everyone, red or blue, football fan or not, to come together in solidarity to help those most in need.

  18. From railway station to Nightingale hospital

    Archive footage shows the railway station history of a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat Covid-19 patients.

    Manchester Central opened in 1880 but was converted into a convention centre just over a century later.

    Video content

    Video caption: Manchester Central - previously a train station then a convention centre - has 750 beds.

    The centre, formerly known as the GMEX, is now NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.

    It has space for 750 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  20. 'Live streamed' cremations begins

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    "Live streamed" cremation services are being trialed in Merseyside to allow people to attend without breaking social distancing rules.

    Currently, just 15 mourners are allowed at funerals in Wirral.

    Wallasey Town Hall
    Copyright: David Dixon/Geograph

    Wirral Council is piloting live streaming at Landican Crematorium this week.

    The council believes this is a good way to ensure social distancing is maintained while allowing people to grieve.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top