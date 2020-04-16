The services warn that with warmer weather comes an increase in moorland fires, and with the weekend set to be dry and warm, people are urged to avoid using them for exercise or recreation.
Adrian Taylor, wildfire lead at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said:
Quote Message: If people are abiding by the government guidance to stay at home, there can be absolutely no reason to be on the moors with a barbecue.
If people are abiding by the government guidance to stay at home, there can be absolutely no reason to be on the moors with a barbecue.
Quote Message: We have seen all too clearly in recent years how quickly these fires spread, and it is the last thing we need to be dealing with right now.
We have seen all too clearly in recent years how quickly these fires spread, and it is the last thing we need to be dealing with right now.
Thousands caught speeding since start of coronavirus lockdown
More than 6,200 drivers have been caught breaking the speed limit in Greater Manchester since the start of lockdown on 23 March, the area's police force has said.
GMPCopyright: GMP
A spokesman said there were "a number of people who are driving erratically" and in "some of the more problematic areas", the force had "seen an increase of 57%" in vehicles speeding over the past few weeks".
"As such, the force is stepping up patrols in key hotspot areas in a bid to crackdown on these individuals," he added.
The force gave two examples of dangerous driving, with one driver being stopped after doing 115mph on a 40mph road and one another caught reaching speeds of 129mph on the M62.
Supt Julie Ellison said:
Quote Message: In this current climate, keeping the pressure off our emergency services is so important whilst they keep the public safe and well.
In this current climate, keeping the pressure off our emergency services is so important whilst they keep the public safe and well.
Quote Message: If someone is speeding and they have a collision, this will take up vital resources including NHS, fire and the police.
If someone is speeding and they have a collision, this will take up vital resources including NHS, fire and the police.
Quote Message: My officers are working tirelessly to track down these offenders who are using the quieter roads as their own personal racetrack.
My officers are working tirelessly to track down these offenders who are using the quieter roads as their own personal racetrack.
Unilever has defended a visit by its chief executive to its Port Sunlight site from outside the region on Monday, after a whistleblower claimed it contravened lockdown rules as he could have used a video-link instead.
LDRSCopyright: LDRS
The whistleblower claimed Alan Jope visited the site to watch a presentation and as such, his visit was unnecessary.
Mr Jope is understood to have taken a journey of a couple of hours to the factory, but the firm said he visited to understand the situation on the ground for workers at their biggest UK site.
A spokesman said:
Quote Message: As CEO, Alan’s priorities are the safety of employees and ensuring business continuity across our operations, as Unilever continues to serve consumers with the everyday products they need at this difficult time.
As CEO, Alan’s priorities are the safety of employees and ensuring business continuity across our operations, as Unilever continues to serve consumers with the everyday products they need at this difficult time.
Quote Message: Alan wanted to understand the situation on the ground for our factories, including seeing the enhanced health and safety protocols which have been put in place [and he adhered] to the protocols throughout his time on site.
Alan wanted to understand the situation on the ground for our factories, including seeing the enhanced health and safety protocols which have been put in place [and he adhered] to the protocols throughout his time on site.
He added that as such, the visit constituted essential business travel and was not in any way a breach of the lockdown.
Police in areas near North West urge people to stay away
Although the latest National Police Chiefs' Council's guidance on exercising outside appears to indicate you can drive an hour to a beauty spot for a walk would not be contravening the rules, police covering areas that sort of distance from the North West are saying to stay away.
Pharmacy staff in Sefton have reported a sharp rise in aggressive and violent behaviour from customers.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Employees in pharmacies are currently on the NHS front line tackling the coronavirus pandemic, but Sefton’s Local Pharmaceutical Committee said the challenges during these unprecedented times have “amplified” due to claims staff had faced abuse from customers.
A spokesman said:
Quote Message: The challenges are amplified by the aggressive and in some cases violent behaviour of members of the public towards our teams.
The challenges are amplified by the aggressive and in some cases violent behaviour of members of the public towards our teams.
Quote Message: Our research amongst the pharmacy teams we represent has shown a significant rise in cases.
Our research amongst the pharmacy teams we represent has shown a significant rise in cases.
Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson also condemned the reports of vile behaviour from some members of the public towards pharmacy staff.
He said during these times people needed to “care for those who care for us” and support pharmacy teams.
Police officers treated to surprise wedding blessing
Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has appealed to football fans to donate the cost of a matchday “pie and pint” to a coronavirus support fund.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Speaking to hosts of the Anfield Wrap podcast today, the mayor asked fans to donate to the city region’s LCR Cares fund if they are in a position to do so.
LCR Cares, launched with Community Foundation for Merseyside, has already raised more than £500,000 and distributed half of that to organisations across the six boroughs in the region.
Mr Rotheram said:
Quote Message: Next weekend, Liverpool would have been playing Burnley at home and our city region would have been buzzing with fans, both local and from further afield, enjoying themselves and putting money into our local economy.
Next weekend, Liverpool would have been playing Burnley at home and our city region would have been buzzing with fans, both local and from further afield, enjoying themselves and putting money into our local economy.
Quote Message: I’d like to ask any fans who would have been coming to take a moment to make a donation to our fund, which is supporting our community heroes.
I’d like to ask any fans who would have been coming to take a moment to make a donation to our fund, which is supporting our community heroes.
Quote Message: We know these are tough times for us all, but just the cost of a pie and a pint would make a huge difference in helping those organisations continue to support our most vulnerable people.
We know these are tough times for us all, but just the cost of a pie and a pint would make a huge difference in helping those organisations continue to support our most vulnerable people.
Quote Message: As [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp said, football is the most important of the least important things, and the coronavirus reminds us of our shared humanity, so this is just part of a wider call to everyone, red or blue, football fan or not, to come together in solidarity to help those most in need.
As [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp said, football is the most important of the least important things, and the coronavirus reminds us of our shared humanity, so this is just part of a wider call to everyone, red or blue, football fan or not, to come together in solidarity to help those most in need.
From railway station to Nightingale hospital
Archive footage shows the railway station history of a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat Covid-19 patients.
Manchester Central opened in 1880 but was converted into a convention centre just over a century later.
The centre, formerly known as the GMEX, is now NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.
It has space for 750 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wind orchestra's virtual concert to thank NHS staff
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter GMFRSCopyright: GMFRS GMPCopyright: GMP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter LDRSCopyright: LDRS View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Graham Robson/GeographCopyright: Graham Robson/Geograph View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GMPCopyright: GMP Derian HouseCopyright: Derian House View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter David Dixon/GeographCopyright: David Dixon/Geograph
Thanks for joining us
That's all from our live coverage for Friday. Many thanks for joining us.
We'll be back from 09:00 on Monday with more of the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and all of the rest of the day's news.
Have a great weekend.
Duchess of Cornwall opens Manchester's Nightingale Hospital
Fire services urge public to help protect moorlands
Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services are asking people to protect moorlands in the North West and avoid using them for barbecues.
The warning comes after firefighters dealt with a large fire near Bacup earlier and also tackled a large wildfire near Winter Hill last month.
The services warn that with warmer weather comes an increase in moorland fires, and with the weekend set to be dry and warm, people are urged to avoid using them for exercise or recreation.
Adrian Taylor, wildfire lead at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said:
Thousands caught speeding since start of coronavirus lockdown
More than 6,200 drivers have been caught breaking the speed limit in Greater Manchester since the start of lockdown on 23 March, the area's police force has said.
A spokesman said there were "a number of people who are driving erratically" and in "some of the more problematic areas", the force had "seen an increase of 57%" in vehicles speeding over the past few weeks".
"As such, the force is stepping up patrols in key hotspot areas in a bid to crackdown on these individuals," he added.
The force gave two examples of dangerous driving, with one driver being stopped after doing 115mph on a 40mph road and one another caught reaching speeds of 129mph on the M62.
Supt Julie Ellison said:
Man arrested over mobile phone mast fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a mobile phone mast site.
The 47-year-old was arrested after the fire at Coopers Lane in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 5 April, police said.
Phone mast attacks have occurred across the UK after theories spread on social media claimed coronavirus was linked to the rollout of 5G technology.
Scientists have described such a theory as "a physical and biological impossibility".
Merseyside Police said the arrested man, who is from Kirkby, was being questioned in a joint investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.
Ambulance service reminder to still call 999 in an emergency
Unilever defend chief executive's visit to Port Sunlight
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Unilever has defended a visit by its chief executive to its Port Sunlight site from outside the region on Monday, after a whistleblower claimed it contravened lockdown rules as he could have used a video-link instead.
The whistleblower claimed Alan Jope visited the site to watch a presentation and as such, his visit was unnecessary.
Mr Jope is understood to have taken a journey of a couple of hours to the factory, but the firm said he visited to understand the situation on the ground for workers at their biggest UK site.
A spokesman said:
He added that as such, the visit constituted essential business travel and was not in any way a breach of the lockdown.
Police in areas near North West urge people to stay away
Although the latest National Police Chiefs' Council's guidance on exercising outside appears to indicate you can drive an hour to a beauty spot for a walk would not be contravening the rules, police covering areas that sort of distance from the North West are saying to stay away.
Council reopens waste and recycling centres
University provides accomodation for NHS workers
The University of Liverpool is providing accommodation for NHS staff working at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Front-line workers have already moved into halls normally used by students, with certain halls being used exclusively for NHS staff.
The university is also donating medical equipment to nearby hospitals, and is allowing staff access to its car parks.
Dr Clare Morgan, strategy director at Liverpool University Hospital Trust, said:
Trafford councillors 'come together' to thank key workers
Pharmacy staff report sharp rise in aggressive and violent customer behaviour
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Pharmacy staff in Sefton have reported a sharp rise in aggressive and violent behaviour from customers.
Employees in pharmacies are currently on the NHS front line tackling the coronavirus pandemic, but Sefton’s Local Pharmaceutical Committee said the challenges during these unprecedented times have “amplified” due to claims staff had faced abuse from customers.
A spokesman said:
Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson also condemned the reports of vile behaviour from some members of the public towards pharmacy staff.
He said during these times people needed to “care for those who care for us” and support pharmacy teams.
Police officers treated to surprise wedding blessing
Two police officers who postponed their wedding due to coronavirus were treated to a surprise blessing on duty to mark what should been their big day.
Sgt Marie McNulty and PC Jay McGreavy, of Greater Manchester Police, should have tied the knot on Thursday but instead spent the day at work.
But their colleagues did not want to let the day pass without a celebration.
Colleague Insp Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest, blessed the couple in a special ceremony.
"The team really did make it a day to remember," Ms McNulty said.
Hospice 'heartbroken' after charity shop break-in
Staff at a children's hospice shop were left "heartbroken" after a burglar broke in and caused £1,000 in damage.
The intruder smashed a hole in the ceiling of the fundraising store for Derian House in Chorley on Thursday.
The hospice had removed cash and goods from the shop but said it would have to spend more than £1,000 in donations to repair the damage.
People in the area have offered money to cover the costs.
Chief executive David Robinson said he was "overwhelmed" by their kindness, after one man gave £500 and several roofing firms offered to help.
Police tweet photos of empty beach
Usually on a sunny Friday, Crosby beach would be busting.
But things are of course a little different today, as people continue to follow the government's social distancing guidelines.
DIY hair-shaving and beauty treatments
BBC Stories
As hair dye and clippers become the next thing on the stockpile list - we take a look at how three people have been managing their hair, makeup and nail maintenance during lockdown.
Mayor asks football fans to donate the price of 'a pie and a pint'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has appealed to football fans to donate the cost of a matchday “pie and pint” to a coronavirus support fund.
Speaking to hosts of the Anfield Wrap podcast today, the mayor asked fans to donate to the city region’s LCR Cares fund if they are in a position to do so.
LCR Cares, launched with Community Foundation for Merseyside, has already raised more than £500,000 and distributed half of that to organisations across the six boroughs in the region.
Mr Rotheram said:
From railway station to Nightingale hospital
Archive footage shows the railway station history of a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat Covid-19 patients.
Manchester Central opened in 1880 but was converted into a convention centre just over a century later.
The centre, formerly known as the GMEX, is now NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.
It has space for 750 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wind orchestra's virtual concert to thank NHS staff
'Live streamed' cremations begins
Local Democracy Reporting Service
"Live streamed" cremation services are being trialed in Merseyside to allow people to attend without breaking social distancing rules.
Currently, just 15 mourners are allowed at funerals in Wirral.
Wirral Council is piloting live streaming at Landican Crematorium this week.
The council believes this is a good way to ensure social distancing is maintained while allowing people to grieve.