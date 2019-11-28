The "real pain" for the families of Hillsborough is that 30 years on "no-one is culpable" for the disaster, says a member of the Hillsborough Independent Panel.

Prof Phil Scraton said "lessons must be learnt".

"The whole purpose of the justice system is that it is fair and it is just and most importantly it is speedy".

He said one of the main issues with the case was that so many people involved on the day of the disaster had died.

"I don't know to this day why the Crown Prosecution Service or the DPP didn't consider there was sufficient evidence to pursue a case against a range of people and institutions at the time."