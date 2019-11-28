Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield and his wife were threatened with physical violence during his trial, it can now be reported.
Judge Sir Peter Openshaw said Mr Duckenfield had been the subject of "persistent personal abuse" in the media and social media which was "ill-informed, insulting and even vicious".
He said: "Over and above that he, and his wife, have been threatened with personal violence.
"After the [original April] trial, he received an anonymous threat sent by mail to his home address (with a local postmark) causing further real concern that someone who wished him ill knew where he lived."
Sir Peter ordered the retrial of to go ahead "despite the hardship that might result to the defendant".
Police officers were seen outside the court as Mr Duckenfield arrived and left court every day.
Lancashire Police did not confirm the number of officers deployed but said the force was responsible for a "security and reassurance operation" around the court.
Listen to David Duckenfield's 2015 Hillsborough apology
David Duckenfield previously admitted his failure to close a tunnel caused the 96 deaths at Hillsborough.
The match commander made his admission while being cross-examined at the new inquests in March 2015, when he also apologised to the victims' families.
At his retrial at Preston Crown Court, Mr Duckenfield was found not guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans in the 1989 disaster.
Verdict was a 'dagger to the heart', says brother of victim
Stephen Kelly, whose brother Michael died in the Hillsborough disaster, said he was "absolutely shattered" by the verdict.
It's been a 30-year wait to hear that. It was like a dagger to the heart, it was just unbelievable.
It's been a 30-year wait to hear that. It was like a dagger to the heart, it was just unbelievable.
I thought our team presented a good enough case to prompt a guilty verdict and its hard to sit here now and think now that there is no-one being held accountable for 96 people being unlawfully killed sadly for whatever reason.
I thought our team presented a good enough case to prompt a guilty verdict and its hard to sit here now and think now that there is no-one being held accountable for 96 people being unlawfully killed sadly for whatever reason.
We have all aged through this process, it is so, so difficult.
We have all aged through this process, it is so, so difficult.
Hillsborough victim's mother says David Duckenfield verdict was 'cruel'
The mother of 17-year-old Hillsborough victim Keith McGrath has called the verdict in the David Duckenfield retrial "cruel".
I haven't been able to grieve for my son because I've been so preoccupied with campaigning like every one of the families to try and get justice. That word does not exist in this country.
I haven't been able to grieve for my son because I've been so preoccupied with campaigning like every one of the families to try and get justice. That word does not exist in this country.
'There's something wrong with the system' - Jenni Hicks
Jenni Hicks, the mother of of two sisters who died in the Hillsborough disaster, said she was "very disappointed" with the verdict.
She said:
What the country needs to remember is that this shouldn't take away the unlawfully killed verdict that we had in the 2016 inquests, which is basically gross negligence manslaughter to a criminal standard and yet when you take it to a criminal court it doesn't stand up, so it is very confusing.
What the country needs to remember is that this shouldn't take away the unlawfully killed verdict that we had in the 2016 inquests, which is basically gross negligence manslaughter to a criminal standard and yet when you take it to a criminal court it doesn't stand up, so it is very confusing.
And we've now got to live with knowing that all of our loved ones were unlawfully killed - who is accountable for the deaths then?
And we've now got to live with knowing that all of our loved ones were unlawfully killed - who is accountable for the deaths then?
There's got to be something wrong with the system, it is totally wrong.
There's got to be something wrong with the system, it is totally wrong.
Father's 'faith knocked completely' by verdict
Barry Devonside said he was “shocked and stunned” by the verdict.
The Hillsborough match commander was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter. But his acquittal does not undo his shameful lie. David Duckenfield is not a criminal,a jury has decided. And it is not his fault those who deserved to face the same scrutiny he did will never be held accountable for the deaths of the 96. But while his acquittal means he did not fail to a criminal standard, it does not mean he did not fail at all. Nor does it mask the fact he lied.
The Hillsborough match commander was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter. But his acquittal does not undo his shameful lie. David Duckenfield is not a criminal,a jury has decided. And it is not his fault those who deserved to face the same scrutiny he did will never be held accountable for the deaths of the 96. But while his acquittal means he did not fail to a criminal standard, it does not mean he did not fail at all. Nor does it mask the fact he lied.
Reaction from David Duckenfield
David Duckenfield's lawyer Ian Lewis, of JMW Solicitors, has given this statement on behalf of his client.
David is of course relieved that the jury has found him not guilty, however his thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.
David is of course relieved that the jury has found him not guilty, however his thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.
"He understands the public interest in this case, but would ask that his privacy and that of his family is respected, and will not be commenting further.
"He understands the public interest in this case, but would ask that his privacy and that of his family is respected, and will not be commenting further.
'Who is accountable for 96 deaths?'
The chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group has demanded to know who is accountable for the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans at Hillsborough.
Speaking at a press conference at the Cunard building in Liverpool, Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the 1989 tragedy, said: "I'm so angry.
"I blame a system that's so morally wrong within this country, that's a disgrace to this nation.
"Who is responsible for putting 96 people in their graves?"
She added: "The families have gone through hell... please God give them some peace."
Jurors asked: Was it gross negligence?
The final question the judge asked jurors to consider before deciding David Duckenfield's fate was: "Are you sure that David Duckenfield's breach - or breaches - of duty amounted to gross negligence?"
For negligence to be found to be 'gross', it must be, having regard to the foreseeable risk of death, so truly and exceptionally bad, so blameworthy, so reprehensible and so deserving of punishment, that it deserves to be marked by conviction of the serious crime of manslaughter.
For negligence to be found to be 'gross', it must be, having regard to the foreseeable risk of death, so truly and exceptionally bad, so blameworthy, so reprehensible and so deserving of punishment, that it deserves to be marked by conviction of the serious crime of manslaughter.
Did a breach or breaches of duty of care at least substantially contribute to the deaths?
The judge asked jurors to ask themselves whether they were "sure David Duckenfield's breach - or breaches - of duty of care caused, or at least substantially contributed, to the deaths?"
The jury was told the prosecution did not have to prove Mr Duckenfield's breach was the only cause of the deaths, or the main cause, but that it was at least one of the substantial contributory causes.
Was it forseeable that any breach or breaches of duty would cause a serious and obvious risk of fatal crushing?
Judge Sir Peter Openshaw told jurors that in order to convict David Duckenfield of gross negligence manslaughter they had to consider five key questions, including: "Are you sure it was reasonably foreseeable that the defendant's breach - or breaches - of duty would cause a serious and obvious risk of death to spectators by crushing?
He told jurors they must be sure what Mr Duckenfield did or did not do caused a reasonably foreseeable, serious and obvious risk of death to the spectators.
What was 'reasonably foreseeable' is a matter of fact and degree for you, the jury, to decide in the light of all the relevant circumstances as you find them to be."
What was 'reasonably foreseeable' is a matter of fact and degree for you, the jury, to decide in the light of all the relevant circumstances as you find them to be."
Was the jury convinced that Mr Duckenfield was in breach of his duty of care?
Jurors were ordered by the judge whether they were sure David Duckenfield was in breach of his duty of care.
The prosecution alleged Mr Duckenfield had breached his duty of care by failing to:
identify potential confining points and hazards to the safe entry of spectators
monitor and assess the number and situation of spectators yet to enter the stadium from Leppings Lane
take action, in good time, to relieve crowding pressures on fans seeking entry to the stadium from Leppings Lane
monitor and assess the number and situation of supporters in pens three and four of the Leppings Lane terrace prevent crushing to fans in pens three and four by the flow of spectators through the central tunnel.
Jurors were told in order to find Mr Duckenfield guilty they would all need to be satisfied he was in breach of his duty in at least one of the ways alleged and to agree on which of the breaches were proved.
David Duckenfield retrial coverage
'Real pain' for Hillsborough families is that 'no-one is culpable'
The "real pain" for the families of Hillsborough is that 30 years on "no-one is culpable" for the disaster, says a member of the Hillsborough Independent Panel.
Prof Phil Scraton said "lessons must be learnt".
"The whole purpose of the justice system is that it is fair and it is just and most importantly it is speedy".
He said one of the main issues with the case was that so many people involved on the day of the disaster had died.
"I don't know to this day why the Crown Prosecution Service or the DPP didn't consider there was sufficient evidence to pursue a case against a range of people and institutions at the time."
'We've not been allowed to grieve,' says victim's sister
The sister of one of the Hillsborough victims said David Duckenfield's trial had come "decades too late".
"If we would have had a criminal trial 30 years ago it would have been put to bed by now," said Debbie Matthews, whose brother Brian was one of the 96 who died.
"We've not been allowed to grieve."
Legal system 'not a level playing field', says North West mayors
In a joint statement, Merseyside Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the British legal system was "not a level playing field for ordinary people".
Former culture secretary Andy Burnham was instrumental in setting up the panel that produced the report into the Hillsborough disaster.
His son Christopher died in the Hillsborough disaster. He said:
'The jury had a difficult and challenging task'
Assistant Commissioner Rob Beckley, the officer in overall command of the Operation Resolve criminal inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster, said he respected the jury's decision.
