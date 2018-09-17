BBC Local Live: North West of England

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his team are "in a bit of a fog" after defeat by Wolves at Molineux left them still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Reuters

Wolves dominated large periods of the first half, and Raul Jimenez deservedly opened the scoring on the hour mark as he turned in Matt Doherty's cross.

The visitors rarely threatened, the only real chances falling to Gudmundsson late on.

Defeat for the Clarets means they have equalled a club record run of four consecutive Premier League losses and now sit bottom of the table.