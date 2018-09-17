BBC Local Live: North West of England

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his team are "in a bit of a fog" after defeat by Wolves at Molineux left them still waiting for their first league win of the season. Wolves dominated large periods of the first half, and Raul Jimenez deservedly opened the scoring on the hour mark as he turned in Matt Doherty's cross. The visitors rarely threatened, the only real chances falling to Gudmundsson late on. Defeat for the Clarets means they have equalled a club record run of four consecutive Premier League losses and now sit bottom of the table.
Burnley bottom of the table after four straight defeats
Gulliver's World: Children left 'crying' on stalled rollercoaster
Twenty-one people, including several children, were rescued after a rollercoaster at the Gulliver's World theme park became stuck on Saturday.
Fire crews used ladders and scaffolding to rescue the stranded passengers, which stopped 50ft (15m) in the air.
Crews were called to the venue in Warrington, Cheshire, at about 13:10 BST and spent about two hours rescuing the passengers.
Witnesses described seeing crying children after the ride stalled.
A Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident.
Weather: Mostly dry and mild
A bright start with a few misty patches that will readily disperse.
Through the day, cloud will build, allowing for the odd shower, but many places will stay dry with some further bright intervals. Highs of 22C.
