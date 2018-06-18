Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

Latest news from North West of England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest updates on Monday 18 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Chennai Six jail term inspires 18-marathon challenge

One of the so-called Chennai Six, jailed in India for four years on weapons charges, is running 18 marathons in 18 days for charity.

Ray Tindall, one of the so-called Chennai Six
Ray Tindall

Ray Tindall, originally from Hull, but now living in Chester, said his inspiration was running thousands of miles around a prison track.

The former soldier said while in custody he ran a total of 7,652 miles around an 800m circuit.

He said he wanted to use the experience to do something positive.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Fine start with sunny spells

BBC Weather

A fine start with some sunshine. It will then cloud over and it will be fairly breezy. A chance of some spots of rain. Highs of 18C.

More from BBC Weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join us for today's live news coverage

Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top