BBC Local Live: North West of England

Ellel Artisan Village, described as a "garden village concept", would be built on agricultural land near junction 33 of the M6.
As well as the new houses there would also be a new hotel, retirement village and space for shops and businesses.
The plans are currently in the early stages of development.
Quote Message: The creation of a new village should not be merely about creating new houses. It needs to be much more. It needs to join the dots with working living and playing..delivering new homes and jobs in the area. from Andrew Stanyon Developer
The creation of a new village should not be merely about creating new houses. It needs to be much more. It needs to join the dots with working living and playing..delivering new homes and jobs in the area.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound
BBC News Travel
A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between A5103 Medlock Street and A635 Mancunian Way.
A57(M) Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on A57(M) Mancunian Way eastbound between A5103 Medlock Street and A635 Mancunian Way, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
Kris Holland
BBC Sport
Kris Holland
BBC Sport
Bakary Sako scores the only goal as Crystal Palace continue their revival under Roy Hodgson with victory over Burnley at Selhurst Park.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from the North West Live team for today.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.
Until then, this page will be updated automatically with content from across the BBC.
Have a great weekend!
KFC and Tesco machete robberies: Ex-rugby star Malcolm Alker jailed
A former rugby international who robbed a KFC restaurant and a Tesco Express store while armed with a machete has been jailed for four years.
Malcolm Alker, who played for Salford City Reds, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and carrying a bladed instrument at Bolton Crown Court.
The former hooker, 40, played over 350 games for the rugby league side between 1997 and 2010 and won two England caps.
Alker, of Rathern Avenue, Higher Ince in Wigan, was also a coach at the club.
Couple convicted of selling fake football shirts
A man has been convicted of selling selling fake signed items of football memorabilia including a signed "Wayne Rooney" Manchester United shirt.
David Rennie, 46, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was convicted by a jury at Bournemouth Crown Court of participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader, and money laundering.
Acting on a complaint, trading standards officers bought a signed Wayne Rooney Manchester United shirt costing £150, Bournemouth Crown Courd heard.
Along with his wife he sold shirts, balls and boots purportedly signed by famous footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.
'Communication issues' after arena bomb
Lord Kerslake's progress report also criticised intrusive media attention.Read more
Latest headlines from the North West
Envelope update
Severe accident: M66 Greater Manchester southbound
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J3 for .
M66 Greater Manchester - M66 entry slip road closed southbound at J3, Hollins, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Praise for students who helped 'distressed' man on motorway bridge
Police have praised four men believed to be students who came to the aid of a "distressed" man near a motorway bridge.
Officers said the four stayed with the man until police arrived at the bridge at junction nine of the M62, describing them as "pillars of the community".
Man wanted after absconding from prison
A man is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham.
Simon Kierans, 33, who was sentenced to two and half years in prison for burglary offences and making false representations, absconded from prison yesterday, police said.
Kierans, formerly of Industry Street in Rochdale, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with scars on his nose, right eyebrow, head and right upper arm.
Police are advising people not to approach him and instead contact them.
Labour steps up Ivan Lewis harassment investigation
BBC Politics
Labour has stepped up its investigation into MP Ivan Lewis, who faces accusations of sexual harassment.
The Bury South MP was suspended by the party last November and says he "strongly disputes" the allegations.
His case has now been referred to Labour's national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters.
He is one of a number of MPs who are being investigated over allegations about past conduct towards women.
Latest headlines for the North West
Football: Man City boss sets awards record
BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set a Premier League record by being named manager of the month four consecutive times.
The 46-year-old was named winner of December's award as his side produced six league wins and a draw.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won the award three times in a row in 2016.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was player of the month for December to equal ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard's record of winning the award six times.
Plans for new 'village' of homes near Lancaster
About 950 new homes could be built as part of plans for a new "village" development near Lancaster.
Ellel Artisan Village, described as a "garden village concept", would be built on agricultural land near junction 33 of the M6.
As well as the new houses there would also be a new hotel, retirement village and space for shops and businesses.
The plans are currently in the early stages of development.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound
A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between A5103 Medlock Street and A635 Mancunian Way.
A57(M) Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on A57(M) Mancunian Way eastbound between A5103 Medlock Street and A635 Mancunian Way, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Stokes signs new Man City contract
England defender Demi Stokes signs a new three-year contract with Women's Super League champions Manchester City.Read more
Woman makes second court appearance over garden body find
A woman has appeared in court for a second time accused of murdering a man 12 years ago after police found a body buried in a garden in Greater Manchester.
Barbara Coombes, 63, is also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and fraud.
Remains, believed to be those of her father Kenneth Coombes, were found in Reddish, Stockport on Tuesday.
Ms Coombes, of Reddish, appeared at Manchester Crown Court.
Football: Man City is Sanchez's 'preferred destination'
BBC Sport
Could Alexis Sanchez be on his way to the Etihad?
He will leave Arsenal in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured, the BBC understands.
Manchester City is thought to be the 29-year-old's preferred destination.
It is understood the Gunners hierarchy have privately accepted for some weeks that Sanchez is likely to depart after three-and-a-half years at the club.
However, Arsenal are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chilean and their first choice is Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom.
Weather: Cloudy and breezy
BBC Weather
Some sunny spells are possible through the afternoon as well as the odd shower over the hills. Becoming quite breezy by evening. Highs of 7C.
More from BBC Weather
Man badly hurt in Upton hammer attack
A man was left with serious head injuries after being attacked with a hammer and piece of wood in a Merseyside village.
The 49-year-old victim was attacked by a group of males following a fight on Greystoke Close, Upton, at about 19:50 on 10 January.
The offenders are described as aged about 17 and dressed in black with hoods.
The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital and police have launched an appeal for information.
Everton's Charsley agrees Bolton loan
Bolton Wanderers agree a loan deal for Everton midfielder Harry Charsley until the end of the season.Read more