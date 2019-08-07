BBC Local Live: North West of England

A former rugby international who robbed a KFC restaurant and a Tesco Express store while armed with a machete has been jailed for four years.

Malcolm Alker, who played for Salford City Reds, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and carrying a bladed instrument at Bolton Crown Court.

The former hooker, 40, played over 350 games for the rugby league side between 1997 and 2010 and won two England caps.

Alker, of Rathern Avenue, Higher Ince in Wigan, was also a coach at the club.