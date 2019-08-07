BBC Local Live: North West of England

Blackburn conceded two goals in extra-time to lose to Newcastle in their FA Cup third-round replay at Ewood Park. Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray said:"I thought they applied themselves well over the 120 minutes."
Public places dog ban plan rejected
Councillors recommend using "existing powers" to deal with irresponsible dog owners.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastbound
M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J11 for A574 Birchwood Way to J12 for M60.
M62 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M62 eastbound from J11, A574 (Birchwood) to J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A5139 Merseyside westbound
A5139 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, from A5088 Poulton Bridge Road to A59.
A5139 Merseyside - A5139 Wallasey Dock Link North in Wallasey closed and slow traffic westbound from the A5088 Poulton Bridge Road junction to the A59 junction, because of a shed load.
Extra-time dismay for Blackburn in FA Cup replay
Public inquiry into gas test plan opens
An energy firm says its plan to inject acid into a well in Ellesmere Port is "standard oil field practice".Read more
M6 journeys delayed by 90 minutes
BBC News Travel
A crash close to Knutsford on the M6 northbound is causing massive delays says Highways England.
The agency said a crash between junctions 18 and 19 is causing delays of 90 minutes.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J10 for B5214 Trafford Boulevard.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J5 (Princess Parkway).
Biker critical after crash near airport
A motorcyclist is fighting for life after a crashing his bike on the Manchester Airport link road in Stockport.
It happened on the A555 in Hazel Grove just before 18:00 on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said several people stopped to help and the force has appealed for witnesses.
A police spokesman said the biker is in a critical condition.
Severe accident: A6 Greater Manchester both ways
A6 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, at B5235 Bolton Road.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Manchester Road in Westhoughton blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the B5235 Bolton Road junction, because of an accident.
Turning very chilly with wintry showers
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
This morning will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain.
The rain will move away by early afternoon, leaving it brighter.
While there will be some sunny spells, you can also expect a few showers - possibly wintry over higher ground.
Either way, wrap up warm!
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC's live news coverage across the North West.
We are here until 18:00 with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southbound
M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, from J9 for M65 J2 to J8 for A674 Millennium Way.
M61 Lancashire - One lane closed on M61 southbound from J9, M65 J2 (Clayton Brook) to J8, A674 (Chorley), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M62 Merseyside westbound
M62 Merseyside westbound severe accident, from J5 for A5080 Roby Road to J4 for A5080.
M62 Merseyside - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound from J5, A5080 (Huyton) to J4 A5080, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M66 Greater Manchester southbound
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, at J4 for M60 J18.
M66 Greater Manchester - M66 lane closed on exit slip road to the M62 Eastbound and slow traffic southbound at J4, M60 J18 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester westbound
M62 Greater Manchester westbound severe accident, from J12 for M60 to J11 for A574 Birchwood Way.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound from J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange) to J11, A574 (Birchwood), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J5 for A5103 Princess Parkway.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise at J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastbound
M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J11 for A574 Birchwood Way to J12 for M60 J12.
M62 Cheshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M62 eastbound from J11, A574 (Birchwood) to J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.
Severe accident: M55 Lancashire eastbound
M55 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, from J4 for A583 Preston New Road to J3 for A585 Fleetwood Road.
M55 Lancashire - One lane blocked on M55 eastbound from J4, A583 (Blackpool) to J3, A585 (Kirkham), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M602 Greater Manchester eastbound
M602 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, from J2 for A576 Gilda Brook Road Trafford Park to J3 for A5063 Trafford Road.
M602 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M602 eastbound from J2, A576 (Trafford Park) to J3, A5063 (Regent Road Roundabout), because of an accident.
