BBC Local Live: North West of England

A lorry crashes into two cars when its driver falls asleep at the wheel on the M6.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J11 for A57 and J10 for B5214 affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J11, A57 (Barton) and J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident earlier on. In the roadworks area. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J15 for M61 affecting J20 for A627.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down car. Congestion on M62 to J20 A627(M) Rochdale.
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down abnormal load.
Severe accident: A588 Lancashire both ways
A588 Lancashire both ways severe accident, at Marsh Lane.
A588 Lancashire - A588 Green Meadow Lane in Hambleton closed and queuing traffic in both directions at the Marsh Lane junction, because of an accident.
Footage shows 'asleep at the wheel' crash
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J11 for A57 and J10 for B5214 affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J11, A57 (Barton) and J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident earlier on. In the roadworks area. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on entry slip road anticlockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A530 Cheshire both ways
A530 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, at Whatcroft Lane.
A530 Cheshire - A530 in Lostock Gralam closed at the Whatcroft Lane junction. Diversion in operation - via Middlewich, A533 and A556.
Severe disruption: A530 Cheshire both ways
A530 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between Davenham Road and B5309.
A530 Cheshire - A530 in Yatehouse Green closed in both directions between the Davenham Road junction and the B5309 junction, because of building fire beside the carriageway. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A628 South Yorkshire westbound
A628 South Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between A616 and A57 Woolley Lane.
A628 South Yorkshire - A628 closed westbound between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale, because of an overturned vehicle.
