BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man has been charged over a mass street brawl in Liverpool.
Police charge a man over the stabbing of a taxi driver in Manchester
Three jailed for failed raid on motorbike dealer
Three men have been jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after a sophisticated attempt to break into a motorcycle dealership on a Kendal trading estate went wrong.
John Alan Peart, 44, of Duncan Square in Oswaldtwistle, Billy-joe Young, 33, from Union Street in the same town, and 36-year-old David Martin Ainsworth, from Mill Street, Padiham, all admitted burglary with intent to steal.
The court heard they used special tools to break through a fire door and a security grille, covering a CCTV camera and cutting the power supply, but then triggered an alarm and were caught nearby.
Ainsworth was jailed for two years, while Peart and Young were sentenced to 18 months.
Erasing Gladstone name over slave claims?
The University of Liverpool is the scene of a campaign to rename a building because of claims it honours a former prime minister connected with the slave trade.
A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver in Manchester.
He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in Moss Side on 11 November.
The man has also been charged with a further offence of possession of an imitation
firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to a separate
incident that took place in Crewe on 21 November.
He has been remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Square on 21 December.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Our live coverage has ended for the day but we will be back on Monday at 08:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.
In the meantime, this page will be automatically updated with BBC content.
Weather: Wintry showers, risk of sleet
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Wintry showers will continue this evening and overnight, with an increasing risk of some sleet and snow at lower levels.
Clear spells will develop in between, allowing a widespread frost to develop. Lows of 3C.
More from BBC Weather
Germans held before Everton game freed
Detectives still holding five Germans, two locals, an Iranian and a Spaniard after mass brawl in Liverpool.Read more
Passenger sickness delays trains
BBC News Travel
Train services on the West Kirby line in Wirral have been disrupted after a passenger was taken ill on board a train near Meols.
Services from West Kirby have been cancelled, delayed or terminated at Bidston.
Merseyrail said the disruption is expected until 18:00 GMT.
Michael Owen second on jockey debut at Ascot
BBC Sport
Former England striker Michael Owen finished second on his debut as a jockey in a charity race at Ascot.
Owen rode Calder Prince over the Prince's Countryside Trust seven-furlong Flat race, finishing behind Tom Chatfeild-Roberts on Golden Wedding.
"I'm home in one piece and had the time of my life," said the 37-year-old, who lost more than a stone in weight during training.
The former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid forward breeds and owns racehorses but only got in the saddle for the first time this year.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A584 Lancashire both ways
A584 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between Queen Street and Beach Street.
A584 Lancashire - A584 West Beach in Lytham St Anne's closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Queen Street junction and the Beach Street junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Latest headlines for the North West
Three jailed for failed raid on motorbike dealer
Three men have been jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after a sophisticated attempt to break into a motorcycle dealership on a Kendal trading estate went wrong.
John Alan Peart, 44, of Duncan Square in Oswaldtwistle, Billy-joe Young, 33, from Union Street in the same town, and 36-year-old David Martin Ainsworth, from Mill Street, Padiham, all admitted burglary with intent to steal.
The court heard they used special tools to break through a fire door and a security grille, covering a CCTV camera and cutting the power supply, but then triggered an alarm and were caught nearby.
Ainsworth was jailed for two years, while Peart and Young were sentenced to 18 months.
Erasing Gladstone name over slave claims?
The University of Liverpool is the scene of a campaign to rename a building because of claims it honours a former prime minister connected with the slave trade.
Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looks at whether removing William Gladstone's name is a sensible response to society's changing views, or another example of oversensitivity.
Convicted wife killer Eddie Gilfoyle loses legal action
A man who spent 18 years in jail for the murder of his heavily pregnant wife has lost his attempt to overturn his conviction.
Eddie Gilfoyle, who is now in his 50s, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court in 1993 of killing his wife Paula and faking her suicide.
He has always protested his innocence and wanted the appeal court to reassess the "safety" of his conviction.
But two High Court judges dismissed his case.
RNLI crew rescues estuary bird spotter
A wildfowl bird enthusiast had to be rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew after getting into trouble on a changing tide on the Dee estuary.
He was rescued from thigh deep water at Gayton Sands, Wirral, by Flint RNLI volunteers based on the opposite side of the estuary.
An RNLI spokesman said the man realised he would not make it back in time while close to the shore and used his own mobile phone to call for help.
A search for the man's black Labrador dog was unsuccessful during the call-out on Thursday afternoon.
PCSO investigating fight in knife attack
A police community support officer (PCSO) investigating a fight in woodland was attacked by a man who tried to stab him in the face.
He was on patrol in the Palacefields area of Runcorn, Cheshire, when he was alerted to three men who appeared to be fighting on Thursday afternoon.
The PCSO was attacked from behind with a knife between Sparrowhawk Close and Cunliffe Close but managed to escape with minor injuries to his hands.
Police said it was a "despicable" attack.
Latest headlines for the North West
Are mince pies too boozy for children?
A woman was asked for ID over a mince pie - so how much alcohol is in the festive treats and are they OK for kids?Read more
Arena bomb victims' inquests delayed
Inquests into the deaths of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing will be delayed pending a criminal investigation, a coroner has said.
The delay comes after Greater Manchester Police said it was seeking to extradite Hashem Abedi from Libya.
He is the brother of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed the 22 and injured 512 at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.
Coroner Nigel Meadows adjourned the inquests until 15 June.
Men released over mass street brawl
Twenty-six German men arrested over a mass street brawl have been released.
Mobile phone footage showed a large group of men fighting outside the Soho bar in Liverpool's Concert Square at about 23:20 on Wednesday, with one man suffering a head injury in the disturbance.
The men were arrested yesterday to prevent a breach of the peace.
Nine other people who were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder offences are currently being interviewed by detectives.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Car sought over shooting and house attack
A car is being sought over a shooting and after a brick was thrown through a window.
Police were called when a shot was fired through the window of a house in Lunecliffe Road, Lancaster, at about 21:00 on Monday.
About 40 minutes earlier, two men burst into a house in Linnet Street in Preston while a 16-year-old boy and his 18-year-old sister were inside.
The glass on the front door was smashed and a brick thrown through the front window.
Police believe a Toyota Yaris, possibly red, was used by the suspects in both incidents.
It had a cloned number plate with registration R66 MH and could have been abandoned in the Lancaster area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Man in court over cash machine attacks
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Two men have been charged in connection with cash machine attacks in the East Midlands and neighbouring counties.
Charlie Smith, 31, from Mere Lane in Bitteswell, and Alfie Adams, 36, from Bickershaw Lane in Wigan, have both been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of theft.
The men have both been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.
The charges relate to:
Two women, aged 29 and 38, arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act, have been released while inquiries continue.
Weather: Cold with sunny spells and showers
BBC Weather
Sunny spells and showers this afternoon, with some of the showers becoming heavy. There could also be sleet or snow over high ground. Highs of 7C.
More from BBC Weather
Man charged after taxi driver stabbing
A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver in Manchester.
He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in Moss Side on 11 November.
The man has also been charged with a further offence of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to a separate incident that took place in Crewe on 21 November.
He has been remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Square on 21 December.