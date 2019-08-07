BBC Local Live: North West of England

A6077 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, between Russell Street and Crossfield Street.
A6077 Lancashire - A6077 Grimshaw Park in Blackburn closed in both directions between the Russell Street junction and the Crossfield Street junction, because of a building fire at Paterson Street. Also affecting Highfield Road between A666 Bolton Road and Mosley Street.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound
M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A57 Warrington Road.
M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J7, A57 (Rainhill Stoops), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound
M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.
M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle and recovery work.
Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound
Severe accident: A671 Lancashire both ways
A671 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between B6377 Shawclough Road and Hall Street.
A671 Lancashire - A671 Market Street in Broadley closed in both directions between the B6377 Shawclough Road junction and the Hall Street junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J33 for A6 Lancaster South and J34 for A683.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J33, A6 (Lancaster South) and J34, A683 (Lancaster), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Fourth fire at former waste plastics site
Specialists are clearing up asbestos debris from the fire "for public reassurance", says the council.Read more
Passenger stabs taxi driver in fare row
The passenger "repeatedly" attacked the driver after being dropped off in Moss Side, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester westbound
M62 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J18 for M60.
M62 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J18, M60 (Simister Island), because of barrier repairs.
Severe disruption: M56 Greater Manchester westbound
M56 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A538 and J7 for A556.
M56 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M56 westbound between J6, A538 (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Birmingham City Ladies
Niamh Charles' goal gives Liverpool Ladies victory over Birmingham City Ladies in Women's Super League One.Read more
Morecambe 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Morecambe secure a vital three points with their first-ever home win over Wycombe Wanderers in League Two.Read more
Severe accident: M67 Greater Manchester eastbound
M67 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A627 and J4 for A57.
M67 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M67 eastbound between J3, A627 (Hyde) and J4, A57 (Broadbottom), because of an accident.
Barrow 0-2 Macclesfield Town
Macclesfield move up into second place in the National League table with a comfortable victory away to struggling BarrowRead more
Aldershot Town 2-1 AFC Fylde
Both teams have a player sent off, before a late winner from Will Evans earns Aldershot victory over AFC Fylde.Read more
Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Chuks Aneke's strike sees MK Dons beat Fleetwood and record their first League One win at Stadium MK since September.Read more
Cambridge United 0-0 Accrington Stanley
Accrington miss the chance to move to the top of League Two after a scoreless draw at Cambridge.Read more
Blackpool 2-3 Portsmouth
Brett Pitman scores twice as Portsmouth beat Blackpool in a game which produced four goals in the final 16 minutes.Read more