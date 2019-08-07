BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 17:48 9 Oct 201717:48 9 Oct 2017MI5 'told of Cyril Smith abuse case lie'Detectives had said "sordid" allegations against the late MP "stood up", a national inquiry hears.Read morenext
MI5 'told of Cyril Smith abuse case lie'
Detectives had said "sordid" allegations against the late MP "stood up", a national inquiry hears.Read more
Severe disruption: A575 Greater Manchester both ways
A575 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, at Chestnut Avenue.
A575 Greater Manchester - A575 Memorial Road/ Walkden Road in Walkden closed in both directions at the Chestnut Avenue junction.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J30 for M61 and J29 for M65.
M6 Lancashire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J30 M61 and J29, M65 (Lostock Hall), because of an accident and a rolling road-block.
Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire eastbound
M56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for M6.
M56 Cheshire - M56 lane closed on exit slip road eastbound at J9, M6 (Lymm Interchange), because of an incident.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound
M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of a vehicle fire.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J8 for A6144 and J9 for A5081.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J8, A6144 (Carrington) and J9, A5081 (Trafford Park), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M58 Lancashire westbound
M58 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for A5068 and J3 for A570.
M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 westbound between J4, A5068 (Skelmersdale) and J3, A570 (Bickerstaffe), because of an overturned vehicle and debris on the road.
Severe disruption: M56 Greater Manchester westbound
M56 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A538 and J7 for A556.
M56 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M56 westbound between J6, A538 (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Sanctuary opens in memory of Lee Rigby
The soldier's mother created the centre in Staffordshire as a retreat for forces families coping with bereavement.Read more
'Simple stone' tribute to VC hero
Sgt Joseph Lister, who received the Victoria Cross for "incredible" bravery, is honoured in Salford.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Severe accident: A5149 Greater Manchester both ways
A5149 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between A5102 Woodford Road and Tern Drive.
A5149 Greater Manchester - A5149 Chester Road in Poynton closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A5102 Woodford Road junction and the Tern Drive junction, because of an accident.
Fellaini set to miss Liverpool game
Marouane Fellaini is set to miss Manchester United's trip to Liverpool after Belgium said he would be "out for a couple of weeks" with a knee injury.Read more
Third fire at site since August
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the former V10 Polymers building in Blackburn.Read more
Crash victim, 72, was 'much-loved'
Great-grandfather Anthony Locke was struck by a car on Friday evening, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: A6 Greater Manchester eastbound
A6 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, at Cross Lane.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Broad Street in Salford closed eastbound at the Cross Lane junction, because of a police incident.
Severe accident: A5149 Greater Manchester both ways
A5149 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Manor Road and Ramillies Avenue.
A5149 Greater Manchester - A5149 Station Road in Cheadle Hulme closed in both directions between the Manor Road junction and the Ramillies Avenue junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A6017 Greater Manchester both ways
A6017 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Wakeling Road and Arden Road.
A6017 Greater Manchester - A6017 Stockport Road in Denton closed in both directions between the Wakeling Road junction and the Arden Road junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M58 Lancashire eastbound
M58 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, between J5 for A577 and M6 J26.
M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 eastbound between J5, A577 (Up Holland) and M6 J26, Orrell Interchange, because of an accident.
Everton Ladies 2-3 Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women maintain their 100% start to the WSL 1 season with a third win in a row as they edge to victory at Everton.Read more