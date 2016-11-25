Liverpool

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel updates resume at 08:00 on Monday

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and west Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with more of the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Dry, cloudy and frosty

BBC Weather

It will be a dry but cloudy night for most. Under the clearest skies, a frost is likely though with further freezing fog too. Lows of 2C.

Cheshire prison site 'not viable'

Phil McCann

Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News

Government officials looking at where to build a new prison have confirmed they are no longer considering a controversial site in Cheshire.  

Winsford Industrial Estate
Google

Nine hundred people signed a petition urging the Ministry of Justice not to earmark an area of land near Winsford Industrial Estate, after it was suggested by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The Ministry of Justice said the land near Winsford's Industrial Estate is "not viable".

MP Antoinette Sandbach said the proposal was "dreadful".

Rooney pays tribute to Gerrard

From one England captain to another - Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Steven Gerrard after the former Liverpool and England captain retired, ending a 19-year playing career.

People hit out at anti-homeless device

Liverpool Echo

An anti-homeless slope on the Bank of England building steps has been branded “a scar on the face of Liverpool “ by people in the city centre this morning.  

Latest headlines in Merseyside and west Cheshire

  • Police have seized cannabis worth £2.3m in three raids which netted 570 plants in Liverpool.
  • Stickers with the slogan "Nazi Controlled Zone" have been removed by police after reappearing in Aigburth yesterday
  • Police appeal for witnesses after a taxi driver was beaten in a row over a wing mirror in Allerton

Taxi driver assaulted after row over wing mirror

A taxi driver has been assaulted in Allerton after his cab was scraped by another car's wing mirror, police have said.

Greenhill Road
Google
The taxi driver was assaulted in this Liverpool road

The 31-year-old man suffered a broken nose and a cut to his head after he was knocked unconscious on Greenhill Road at 21:50 GMT on Sunday 13 November.

The cab driver had stopped to speak to the man when he was struck on the head by the male driver of a black car.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the "shocking attack".

Friends pay tributes after death of LFC fan

Liverpool Echo

Emotional tributes have been paid to Halewood man Neil Hughes after a body believed to be the missing 31-year-old was found.  

Weather: Sunshine with clouds

There will be some sunny spells and settled conditions for the rest of today. 

Ken Dodd reopens St Johns market

The Squire of Knotty Ash officially re-opened the market hall at St Johns Market earlier, which was revamped at a cost of £2.5m.

First opened in 1822, St Johns is one of Britain’s oldest indoor markets. 

Dodd had his first business card printed as an aspiring 14-year-old entertainer, on where the revamped market now stands.

I asked the printer to create a business card that said: ‘Ken Dodd, Comedian with a Difference’, with the word difference printed upside down. The printer, who was very old school, said; ‘I can’t do that, people will laugh’. I said, that’s the point!

Ken Dodd

Nazi stickers reappear in Aigburth

Stickers with the slogan "Nazi Controlled Zone" have reappeared in south Liverpool. 

The offensive messages were initially put on lampposts and buildings in Aigburth and Childwall over Remembrance weekend.

Police have confirmed stickers were removed yesterday from Elmswood Road in Aigburth.

They described them as "totally unacceptable".

Mossley Hill councillor Patrick Hurley was photographed removing the material from doors
Patrick Hurley
Mossley Hill councillor Patrick Hurley was photographed removing the material after Remembrance weekend

Headlines from across Merseyside

  • Police have confirmed stickers with the slogan "Nazi Controlled Zone" were removed after reappearing in Aigburth yesterday 
  • A man from Wirral is jailed for two years for renting out the flat above his father's shop - so it could be used as a cannabis farm 
  • Some of Liverpool's most iconic buildings will glow orange today - in support of a UN campaign to tackle domestic violence

Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

BBC Travel

M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J21A for M62 affecting J21 for A57.

M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J21a, M62 (Croft Interchange), because of an accident. Congestion to J21, A57 (Woolston).

Woman tells police she was raped after taxi journey

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman told police she was raped.

Officers received a report on 23 September that an 18-year-old woman was assaulted inside a property in Brownlow Hill after she got a taxi with two men from Berry Street.

Two men, both aged 20, from Dovecot and Huyton, arrested in connection with the attack, have been released on bail pending further enquiries. 

We are particularly keen to trace the driver of the taxi, which we believe was a white hackney, as he may be able to assist with our investigation.”

Det Insp Bev Hyland

VIPs to attend Duke of Westminster's memorial service

Chester Chronicle

About 2,000 guests – likely to include members of the Royal Family – are expected to attend Monday's memorial service at Chester Cathedral to commemorate the life of the sixth Duke of Westminster, who died in August.

Match preview: Southampton v Everton

BBC Sport

Everton welcome back midfielder Gareth Barry who served a one-game ban last weekend.  

Everton boss Ronald Koeman
Getty Images

Manager Ronald Koeman could make changes following a run of one win in seven league games.  

Southampton will assess Jose Fonte and Dusan Tadic, who missed Thursday's defeat by Sparta Prague with respective foot and nose injuries.

Left-back Matt Targett could again be absent as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Rooney backs fellow footballers after abuse revelations

Liverpool Echo

Wayne Rooney has spoken out in support of ex-Liverpool FC player Paul Stewart and other footballers who have broken their silence on their horrific child sex abuse ordeals.  

John Lennon's letter to the Queen goes on display

A draft letter, written by John Lennon to the Queen explaining why he returned his MBE, is going on display at the Beatles Story in Liverpool. 

letter
Beatles Story

The document was recently valued at £60,000. 

The Beatles were awarded MBEs in 1965 - but Lennon returned his on this day in 1969.

Police on how to spot signs cannabis growth

As Merseyside Police continue with their two-week crackdown on cannabis supply, the force has issued advice on signs that they are being grown.

  • Strange smells and sounds
  • Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times
  • Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting
cannabis farm growth
Merseyside Police
  • Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed 
  • Heat from an adjoining property
  • Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather

Anyone with any information can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Cannabis farm found in Wavertree

A cannabis farm with an estimated annual yield worth nearly £350,000 was found in Wavertree yesterday.

cannabis farm
Merseyside Police

Officers found 84 plants spread across three rooms in a property on Banner Street.

A 43-year-old man from Whiston was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

It follows the launch of a two-week crackdown on cannabis farms. Police say it's already producing results:

We removed more than 540 plants from an address in Walton on Tuesday and a further 360 plants from a property on Wednesday – both farms giving a total annual estimate yield of £3.5m. This money would have lined the pockets of criminals and be used to fund further criminality.

Inspector Ian WarlowMerseyside Police

