BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Government officials looking at where to build a new prison have confirmed they are no longer considering a controversial site in Cheshire.

Nine hundred people signed a petition urging the Ministry of Justice not to earmark an area of land near Winsford Industrial Estate, after it was suggested by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The Ministry of Justice said the land near Winsford's Industrial Estate is "not viable".

MP Antoinette Sandbach said the proposal was "dreadful".