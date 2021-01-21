A councillor has said that when people were asked to leave their homes as floodwaters rose last night in Didsbury, not everybody near the flooding zone was prepared to go.

PA Copyright: PA

Richard Kilpatrick, the Liberal Democrat representative for West Didsbury said people were "half expecting it, but didn’t want to believe it".

"With the snow, it was almost apocalyptic," he said.

"It was literally a matter of knocking on doors [to persuade people].

"A lot of people are used to the flood defences doing their job."