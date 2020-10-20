Once a New Labour rising star, twice a defeated Labour leadership candidate, now mayor of Greater Manchester.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

While other ex-Labour ministers of his generation can be found on the backbenches or the set of Strictly, Andy Burnham has found a new political power base.

His confrontation with the government over coronavirus restrictions has dominated the news over recent days and he has now been dubbed "the King of the North" by one of the city's bars.

