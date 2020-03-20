The Rugby Football Union has confirmed the end of the season for all levels below the Premiership following the coronavirus outbreak.

The move, which applies to "all league, cup and county rugby in England", means the Championship season will finish with seven rounds still to play.

The RFU said a further update would be issued in April as they aim to "ensure fair and balanced outcomes".

The move means Fylde will finish second in the National League Two North and Preston Grasshoppers will end the season second bottom of the same league.

Chester, who also play in that division, will finish sixth, while Sale FC take 11th spot in the League One table.