Authority 'recognises struggle to pay council tax'
West Lancashire Council says residents having difficulty paying their council tax as a result of the coronavirus pandemic should get in touch to "ensure that you are getting all of the support that you are entitled to".
A spokesman said the council "recognises that residents may struggle on occasion to pay council tax bills".
"The Government has recently announced a national £500m support fund and the council is actively monitoring release of details on how these funds will be allocated and how quickly the funds will be made available.
"In the meantime, if residents have any concerns about making Council Tax payments they should contact our Council Tax team on 0300 790 0381 or email to council.tax@westlancs.gov.uk."
Councillor Adam Yates said:
Quote Message: The council understands that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will cause financial problems for many residents.
The council understands that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will cause financial problems for many residents.
Quote Message: If anyone has concerns about paying their council tax, please get in contact with us and we will do our absolute best to help.
If anyone has concerns about paying their council tax, please get in contact with us and we will do our absolute best to help.
Good morning from the BBC team for the North West of England. We will be bringing you the latest updates from around the region and beyond about the coronavirus crisis.
We would also love to hear from you - about how you are coping, what home-working or self-isolation has been like and what you are doing to keep your spirits up. Please do let us know by email at northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
RFU ends rugby season below Premiership level
BBC Sport
The Rugby Football Union has confirmed the end of the season for all levels below the Premiership following the coronavirus outbreak.
The move, which applies to "all league, cup and county rugby in England", means the Championship season will finish with seven rounds still to play.
The RFU said a further update would be issued in April as they aim to "ensure fair and balanced outcomes".
The move means Fylde will finish second in the National League Two North and Preston Grasshoppers will end the season second bottom of the same league.
Chester, who also play in that division, will finish sixth, while Sale FC take 11th spot in the League One table.
Refunds offered to passengers not using travelcards in Greater Manchester
Train services to be cut amid falling demand
Trains operators across Britain will gradually reduce services from Monday, amid falling demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The government said it had agreed the plan with the rail industry to reflect the fall in passenger numbers, while keeping vital services running.
Operators will still run core services to ensure key workers can get to their jobs and the flow of goods continues.
It comes after the PM said people should avoid "non-essential" travel.
Train operators across the country had already begun cancelling servicesbecause of staff being off sick or self-isolating and a collapse in demand.
Buses in the West Midlands and Greater Manchester are also among those to be cutting services.
Manchester Literature Festival cancels Spring events
Authority 'recognises struggle to pay council tax'
West Lancashire Council says residents having difficulty paying their council tax as a result of the coronavirus pandemic should get in touch to "ensure that you are getting all of the support that you are entitled to".
A spokesman said the council "recognises that residents may struggle on occasion to pay council tax bills".
"The Government has recently announced a national £500m support fund and the council is actively monitoring release of details on how these funds will be allocated and how quickly the funds will be made available.
"In the meantime, if residents have any concerns about making Council Tax payments they should contact our Council Tax team on 0300 790 0381 or email to council.tax@westlancs.gov.uk."
Councillor Adam Yates said:
Merseyside Police seek to 'reassure communities'
Good morning
Good morning from the BBC team for the North West of England. We will be bringing you the latest updates from around the region and beyond about the coronavirus crisis.
We would also love to hear from you - about how you are coping, what home-working or self-isolation has been like and what you are doing to keep your spirits up. Please do let us know by email at northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.