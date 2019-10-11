Witnesses have been describing the scene in Manchester city centre after multiple stabbings in the Arndale Centre.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me".

Mr Houlder added: "Luckily she had quite a thick jacket - she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."

He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw "a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don't know".

"I definitely don't think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe."