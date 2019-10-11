Arndale Centre stabbing: Man stabbing at 'random', says witness
Witnesses have been describing the scene in Manchester city centre after multiple stabbings in the Arndale Centre.
Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in.
He said a woman then came into the shop and told others "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me".
Mr Houlder added: "Luckily she had quite a thick jacket - she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."
He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw "a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don't know".
"I definitely don't think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe."
Multiple stabbings at Manchester Arndale Centre
This was the scene earlier as police were called after reports of several stabbings at the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
BreakingArndale stabbings: Investigation led by Counter Terrorism Police
Greater Manchester Police have just released this statement:
Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.
We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.
In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.
Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.
A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.
Four injured in Arndale Centre stabbings
Four people are being treated for injuries after a number of stabbings at the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
Trams have also stopped operating at Exchange Square, according to the city's Metrolink.
One man has been arrested after being Tasered.
Manchester Arndale stabbings: Centre evacuated
The Arndale Centre in Manchester City Centre has been evacuated after reports of a multiple stabbing.
North West Ambulance Service say they are treating four people, but we have no details of the injuries.
One man has been arrested by police after being Tasered.
Manchester Arndale stabbings: What we know so far
There are reports of a number of people being stabbed at the Arndale Centre in Manchester.
North West Ambulance Service said it was called at 11:17 this morning.
Paramedics are treating four people. One man in his 40s has been arrested.
The Arndale has been evacuated as police deal with the incident.