Extinction Rebellion and other climate change protesters have been joined by anti-fracking campaigners who are in Manchester for a legal challenge.

They marched from Deansgate to Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Bridge Street.

Organisers told the BBC that the protests will continue until 15:00 when they will have a "closing ceremony" in the Deansgate area.

They also held a "die-in" at the car park of the former Toy R Us site in Ancoats and protested at the fish market inside the Arndale Centre.