The protesters say Barclays is one of the largest investors in fossil fuels.
A Barclays spokesman said:
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Quote Message: We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.
We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.
Quote Message: We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing.
We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing.
Anti-fracking campaigners join climate protest in Manchester
Extinction Rebellion and other climate change protesters have been joined by anti-fracking campaigners who are in Manchester for a legal challenge.
They marched from Deansgate to Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Bridge Street.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Climate protesters show support at anti-fracking hearing
Climate change activists have joined anti-fracking protesters to show their support outside court.
An antI-fracking legal challenge is being held today at Manchester's Civil Justice Centre against an injunction restricting certain protests outside Cuadrilla's fracking site in Lancashire.
Both sets of activists cheered and sang songs outside the court as the leaders of the anti-frackers arrived for the hearing.
Barclays in climate statement after activists target HQ
Barclays Bank has released a statement after being targeted by climate activists in Manchester city centre.
Eight campaigners glued themselves to the pavement outside the bank's regional headquarters this morning. They have since been removed by police.
The protesters say Barclays is one of the largest investors in fossil fuels.
A Barclays spokesman said:
Anti-fracking campaigners join climate protest in Manchester
Extinction Rebellion and other climate change protesters have been joined by anti-fracking campaigners who are in Manchester for a legal challenge.
They marched from Deansgate to Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Bridge Street.
Organisers told the BBC that the protests will continue until 15:00 when they will have a "closing ceremony" in the Deansgate area.
They also held a "die-in" at the car park of the former Toy R Us site in Ancoats and protested at the fish market inside the Arndale Centre.
Climate protest moves to former Toys R Us site
Climate change protesters have moved to Great Ancoats Street where a third die-in demonstration is happening at the former Cental Retail Park site.
Climate activists stage 'die-in' demonstration at bank
Climate change activists glued together outside bank HQ
Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the pavement outside the Barclays Bank headquarters in Manchester.
The group of eight campaigners broke away from a four-day blockade of Deansgate in Manchester city centre organised by Extinction Rebellion.
The protesters say Barclays is one of the largest investors in fossil fuels.
The original climate camp protest began on Friday after discussions with Manchester City Council and police.
Extinction Rebellion continue climate protest in city centre
After a weekend blockade of Deansgate in Manchester, climate change activists are continuing a fourth day of protests in the city centre.
Eight protesters glued themselves to the pavement outside the Barclays Bank headquarters in Manchester.
Live updates on today's developments will follow: