Bury have until 17:00 BST to complete a sale that would prevent them from being expelled from the English Football League.

Shakers owner Steve Dale said last week he had agreed a deal to sell the League One Shakers to C&N Sporting Risk.

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said on Sunday the analytics company had already provided proof of funds.

Bolton Wanderers face the same Tuesday deadline to make takeover progress or they could also be expelled.

The club's joint administrator Paul Appleton confirmed "continuing dialogue" was ongoing with all parties in a bid to rescue it.

"Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal," he said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community.