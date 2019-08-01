North West flooding

'I've been flooded out of my home for the second time in three years'
Jackie Carter lives in one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, Bramhall near Stockport.
She said: "I was working from home yesterday and saw the water starting to come over the patio at the back of the house.
Quote Message: Within two hours we were being evacuated. It's the second time in three years - the first time we were out of our house for 11 months.
Within two hours we were being evacuated. It's the second time in three years - the first time we were out of our house for 11 months.
jackie carterCopyright: jackie carter
Quote Message: You are not allowed to live in a house that has been contaminated through 'black water' - it seeps in everywhere... the floorboards, everything. I saved as much as I could - photographs and stuff like that - but there's only a certain amount you can do. from Jackie Carter
You are not allowed to live in a house that has been contaminated through 'black water' - it seeps in everywhere... the floorboards, everything. I saved as much as I could - photographs and stuff like that - but there's only a certain amount you can do.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Public praised for help during floods
Members of the public have also been given a "big shout-out" for their help during the flooding.
'I've been flooded out of my home for the second time in three years'
Jackie Carter lives in one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, Bramhall near Stockport.
She said: "I was working from home yesterday and saw the water starting to come over the patio at the back of the house.
Warning to drivers issued
'Thank you to the emergency services'
Cheshire's chief fire officer Mark Cashin has praised the emergency service for its "hard work" over the past two days.
Railway blocked due to flooding
The railway between Manchester Airport and Wilmslow, Cheshire, is currently blocked due to flooding.
Trains travelling along this route are expected to be disrupted until 8:00 BST.
'Others have had it worse'
'Don't drive through flood water'
Weather: Scattered showers later
Largely dry and cloudy this morning followed by a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon.
There's a warning that any showers that develop could be thundery and slow-moving.
The good news is that any lingering sharp showers should clear away through this evening.
After that we're in for a much-needed dry night.
Eight North West flood warnings remain in place
There are eight flood warnings still in place in the North West of England region, according to the Environment Agency.
Good morning
Welcome to our extended coverage of the flooding that has hit a swathe of Cheshire and pockets of south Manchester.
We'll bring you the latest weather updates, up-to-the-minute news from the Environment Agency, and the latest traffic news.