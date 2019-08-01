North West flooding

Jackie Carter lives in one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, Bramhall near Stockport.

She said: "I was working from home yesterday and saw the water starting to come over the patio at the back of the house.

Within two hours we were being evacuated. It's the second time in three years - the first time we were out of our house for 11 months.

