A car stranded in flood water
Live

North West flooding

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. 'I've been flooded out of my home for the second time in three years'

    Jackie Carter lives in one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, Bramhall near Stockport.

    She said: "I was working from home yesterday and saw the water starting to come over the patio at the back of the house.

    Quote Message: Within two hours we were being evacuated. It's the second time in three years - the first time we were out of our house for 11 months.
    Bramhall main road submerged
    Copyright: jackie carter
    Quote Message: You are not allowed to live in a house that has been contaminated through 'black water' - it seeps in everywhere... the floorboards, everything. I saved as much as I could - photographs and stuff like that - but there's only a certain amount you can do. from Jackie Carter
    Jackie Carter

  5. Railway blocked due to flooding

    The railway between Manchester Airport and Wilmslow, Cheshire, is currently blocked due to flooding.

    Trains travelling along this route are expected to be disrupted until 8:00 BST.

    View more on twitter

  8. Weather: Scattered showers later

    Largely dry and cloudy this morning followed by a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon.

    Video content

    Video caption: This morning's all-important weather forecast

    There's a warning that any showers that develop could be thundery and slow-moving.

    The good news is that any lingering sharp showers should clear away through this evening.

    After that we're in for a much-needed dry night.

  9. Eight North West flood warnings remain in place

    There are eight flood warnings still in place in the North West of England region, according to the Environment Agency.

    • Poynton Brook at Poynton and Midway
    • Poynton Brook at Wigwam wood and parts of Armcon Business Park
    • River Bollin and Agden Brook at Little Bollington
    • River Bollin at Heatley
    • River Goyt at Marple Bridge
    • River Goyt from Marple Dale to Offerton
    • River Mersey at Cheadle Wood and Ford Lane
    • Timperley Brook at Altrincham
    flood map
    Copyright: Environment Agency
    Image caption: Flood map

  10. Good morning

    Welcome to our extended coverage of the flooding that has hit a swathe of Cheshire and pockets of south Manchester.

    We'll bring you the latest weather updates, up-to-the-minute news from the Environment Agency, and the latest traffic news.

Back to top