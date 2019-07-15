BBC Local Live: North West of England

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, from J16 for A666 Manchester Road to J15 for M61 J1.
M60 Greater Manchester - It's heavy on M60 anticlockwise from J16, A666 (Pendlebury) to J15, M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Man charged over promenade stabbing
A man is charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a stabbing in Southport.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, from J16 for A666 Manchester Road to J15 for M61 J1.
M60 Greater Manchester - It's heavy on M60 anticlockwise from J16, A666 (Pendlebury) to J15, M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lancashire tighten grip against Sussex
An unbeaten 132 by Lancashire captain Dane Vilas puts his side in command against struggling Sussex at Old Trafford.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, from J7 for A56 Chester Road to J8 for A6144.
M60 Greater Manchester - Temporary closure and stationary on M60 clockwise from J7, A56 (Stretford) to J8, A6144 (Carrington), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
North West weather on Monday 15 July
There will be plenty of sunshine to start the week.
There will be some cloud but it should remain dry with temperatures going up to the mid-20s.
LiveLiveBBC Local Live: North West of England
News, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England on Monday 15 July.Follow