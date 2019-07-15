BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower
    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, from J16 for A666 Manchester Road to J15 for M61 J1.

    M60 Greater Manchester - It's heavy on M60 anticlockwise from J16, A666 (Pendlebury) to J15, M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, from J7 for A56 Chester Road to J8 for A6144.

    M60 Greater Manchester - Temporary closure and stationary on M60 clockwise from J7, A56 (Stretford) to J8, A6144 (Carrington), because of an accident.

  6. North West weather on Monday 15 July

    There will be plenty of sunshine to start the week.

    There will be some cloud but it should remain dry with temperatures going up to the mid-20s.

