BBC Local Live: North West of England

A police car crashed with another vehicle while en route to an incident in Liverpool. Merseyside Police said it collided with a Volkswagon Golf at the junction of Smithdown Road and Lodge Lane at around 19:20 on Sunday. Paramedics checked four people for injuries but no-one was hurt.
Police car crashes on 999 call
North West weather: Misty start to the day
BBC Weather
A misty start to the day with unusually mild conditions once the mist clears.
