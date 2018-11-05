BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

  1. Police car crashes on 999 call

    A police car crashed with another vehicle while en route to an incident in Liverpool.

    Lodge Lane and Smithdown Road, Liverpool
    Merseyside Police said it collided with a Volkswagon Golf at the junction of Smithdown Road and Lodge Lane at around 19:20 on Sunday.

    Paramedics checked four people for injuries but no-one was hurt.

  2. North West weather: Misty start to the day

    BBC Weather

    A misty start to the day with unusually mild conditions once the mist clears.

