BBC Local Live: North West of England

Residents near a Lancashire site where fracking - a process that extracts gas from shale rock - is to due to start discuss how it has affected them.

One man said that energy firm Cuadrilla had "bothered him less" then anti-fracking protesters, while another raised concerns about air quality and noise.

A legal challenge to stop fracking at the site was dismissed by a High Court judge on Friday.