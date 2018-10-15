BBC Local Live: North West of England

Residents near a Lancashire site where fracking - a process that extracts gas from shale rock - is to due to start discuss how it has affected them. One man said that energy firm Cuadrilla had "bothered him less" then anti-fracking protesters, while another raised concerns about air quality and noise. A legal challenge to stop fracking at the site was dismissed by a High Court judge on Friday.
Fracking in the UK: What is it like to live near a site?
Image released in appeal to find Belle Vale killer
An image has been released in a bid to trace the killer of a prisoner shot dead while on day release.
Carl Russell, 27, was gunned down in front of his girlfriend on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale, Liverpool, at about 11:30 BST last Sunday.
The pair were getting out of a car at the time of the shooting.
Merseyside Police issued a photo of a cyclist in a high-visibility jacket who officers believe may hold "vital information".
Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard legal fees cost NHS £400k
Legal battles in the cases of severely ill Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard cost almost £500,000, figures show.
Alder Hey and Great Ormond Street hospitals spent a combined total of more than £420,000 on lawyers during the two high-profile disputes.
Nearly £50,000 was also spent by the taxpayer-funded Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass).
Legal bids to keep doctors treating both children were unsuccessful.
Severe accident: A663 Greater Manchester both ways
A663 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, at High Barn Road.
A663 Greater Manchester - A663 Shaw Road in Royton blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the High Barn Road junction, because of an accident.
Fracking due to start in Lancashire
Fracking is due to begin in Lancashire this morning after operations at Cuadrilla's site in Little Plumpton were delayed at the weekend.
Protesters are currently blocking access to the Preston New Road site.
It will be the first time that fracking has taken place in the UK since it was linked with earthquakes.
Work at Cuadrilla's Preese Hall site near Blackpool was suspended in 2011 after it was linked with two earth tremors.
The Preston New Road site has been the scene of repeated protests from environmentalists who object to fracking - hydraulic fracturing - and its potential impact on the environment.
North West weather: Cloudy day with some heavy showers
BBC Weather
This morning will be cloudy and locally misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.
This afternoon will see the rain turn lighter and patchier. The wind will be a light to moderate north-easterly. Highs of 10C.
