BBC Local Live: North West of England

A runaway raccoon has had to be rescued from a Liverpool garden.

RSPCA

RSPCA officers were called to Northwood on Monday after the raccoon is thought to have escaped from a house nearby.

Animal collection officer Laura Metcalf said when she arrived the raccoon, which had been "running around the garden, climbed on to a wall".

"However, the animal was clearly used to people so we tried to pop a lead on him and get him into a pet carrier.

"When that didn't work we were able to entice him into the pet carrier with some treats."

The racoon was not micro-chipped and was taken to a local vet.

The RSPCA left contact details at a nearby home where the owner of the animal is believed to live.