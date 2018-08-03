Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J5 for A5103 Princess Parkway.

M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise at J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Salford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

National League

Craig Clay scores a late equaliser to earn Leyton Orient a draw and deny Salford victory in their first National League game.

Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J19 for A556 Chester Road.

M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident.

AFC Fylde v Bromley

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between AFC Fylde and Bromley.

Bury v Yeovil Town

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Bury and Yeovil Town.

Crewe Alexandra v Morecambe

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.

Swindon Town v Macclesfield Town

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Swindon Town and Macclesfield Town.

Accrington Stanley v Gillingham

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Accrington Stanley and Gillingham.

Burton Albion v Rochdale

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and Rochdale.

Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon.

Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool.

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J1 for A5145.

M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J1, A5145 (Stockport Pyramid), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.

TalkTalk boss spends millions on home town

Neil McArthur has helped regenerate Irlam in Greater Manchester
Neil McArthur has helped finance a sports centre and renovate Irlam's disused railway station.

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J20 for A664 Rochdale Road and J19 for A576 Middleton Road.

M60 Greater Manchester - All traffic being temporarily held and a police incident on M60 clockwise between J20, A664 (Higher Blackley) and J19, A576 (Heaton Park Three Arrows Roundabout).

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J21 for and J20 for .

M60 Greater Manchester - M60 blocked anticlockwise between J21, Hollinwood and J20, Higher Blackley, because of all traffic being temporarily held.

Bolton sign veteran midfielder O'Neil

Gary O'Neil in action for Bristol City

Bolton sign veteran midfielder Gary O'Neil on a short-term deal - and make six-figure offers for two strikers.

Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A575 Worsley Brow.

M60 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M60 clockwise at J13, A575 (Worsley), because of an accident.

England's Hall stays in Open contention

Georgia Hall at the Women's British Open

England's Georgia Hall is a shot off Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum at the halfway stage of the Women's British Open at Lytham.

Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, at J21 for Sir Isaac Newton Way.

M62 Greater Manchester - Lane blocked on M62 eastbound at J21 Sir Isaac Newton Way, because of an accident involving car and lorry.

Our live coverage across the day

That's all from the live team for now, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with more of the latest news, sport, weather and travel from around the region.

In the meantime, this page will be updated automatically with content from across the BBC.

Royal British Legion artwork gives thanks to WW1 generation

A huge art installation to say thank you to those who fought in and lived through World War One will go on display in Liverpool later this month, as part of a UK tour.

Thank you artwork
EPA

The giant message, created by The Royal British Legion, gives thanks to "all who served, sacrificed, and changed our world" and will be displayed in the city on 22 August.

The charity wants people to give thanks not only to those who fought and lost their lives, but also the people who played their part on the home front.

The artwork features 8ft (2.4m) high letters which include blank spaces for the public to add their own notes.

Goalkeeper Hart to have Burnley medical

BBC Sport

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is to have a medical at Burnley on Friday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart
Getty Images

The 31-year-old has a year left on his City contract but has no first-team future under manager Pep Guardiola.

Hart has said he only wants a permanent move and is willing to take a pay-cut after spending the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham.

Clarets keeper Nick Pope, who went to the World Cup ahead of Hart, dislocated his shoulder during their Europa League qualifying first-leg tie in Aberdeen.

Burnley's other England keeper Tom Heaton is still not fully fit as he recovers from a calf injury.

Three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two women, aged 23 and 40, and a 35-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in Blackburn.

Whalley New Road
Google

Police were called at about 13:00 on Thursday to at an address on Whalley New Road following reports of an assault.

A man in his 60s was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital and is in a critical condition, Lancashire Police said.

The three suspects remain in police custody.

Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, at M66 J4.

M62 Greater Manchester - M62 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic westbound at M66 J4, Simister Island, because of a broken down vehicle.

AK47 assault rifle found in police search

Three people have been arrested after police found an AK47 assault rifle, handgun and ammunition in searches of two properties in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said the guns and bullets were found after warrants were executed in the Toxteth area of the city.

Hooky joins Smashing Pumpkins for anniversary show

BBC Music

Greater Manchester music legend Peter Hook joined Smashing Pumpkins for a special 30th anniversary show to celebrate the Chicago band's comeback in New Jersey last night.

Frontman Billy Corgan got the original lineup - minus bass player D'arcy Wretzky, following a fall out - back together this year and they released their first new single in 18 years in June.

Hook was one of a number of stars to join for the show at the PNC Banks Arts Center and played on renditions of tracks by his two famous bands, Joy Division and New Order.

Hook's son, Jack Bates is currently on full-time bass duties with the band.

Maureen Lipman joining Coronation Street

BBC Entertainment and Arts

Coronation Street is adding Maureen Lipman to the list of acclaimed actors joining its ranks - she will play "outspoken battleaxe" Evelyn Plummer, the grandma of Tyrone Dobbs, according to ITV.

Maureen Lipman will play Evelyn Plummer
ITV

Lipman, who appeared in Roman Polanski's Oscar-winning film The Pianist, was also in Educating Rita and the musical Oklahoma with Hugh Jackman.

She is currently appearing in new a one-woman show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe called Up For It.

She has also written 10 humorous books and her late husband Jack Rosenthal, who died in 2004, wrote 250 episodes of Coronation Street.

Lipman told BBC Breakfast she wasn't sure at first if she would be able to fit a soap role in alongside her Edinburgh show.

I got the call from Coronation Street and 'I thought I can't do this because I've got a show'.

I've got a picture of my late husband, a triptych, and there are lights above it. And I was saying 'I don't think I can do it', and then the light came on - above his picture.

So I thought OK... and I am now a character in the Street - and a pretty nasty one at that. I'm playing a monster.

Man detained following Oldham Street incident

A man has been detained following an alleged assault in Manchester's Northern Quarter this morning.

Oldham Street
Andy Ogden

GMP said it received reports of the assault at about 11:45 and efforts to deal with the man saw Oldham Street cordoned off.

There are still closures on Great Ancoats Street and Whittle Street.

Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, between J26 for and J27 for .

M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed, queuing traffic and delays on M6 northbound between J26, Orrell Interchange and J27, Standish, because of a broken down vehicle.

Runaway raccoon found playing in Liverpool garden

A runaway raccoon has had to be rescued from a Liverpool garden.

Raccoon
RSPCA

RSPCA officers were called to Northwood on Monday after the raccoon is thought to have escaped from a house nearby.

Animal collection officer Laura Metcalf said when she arrived the raccoon, which had been "running around the garden, climbed on to a wall".

"However, the animal was clearly used to people so we tried to pop a lead on him and get him into a pet carrier.

"When that didn't work we were able to entice him into the pet carrier with some treats."

The racoon was not micro-chipped and was taken to a local vet.

The RSPCA left contact details at a nearby home where the owner of the animal is believed to live.

North West weather: Cloudy and humid with some showers

BBC Weather

A fairly cloudy afternoon with showery rain, some of it could be on the heavy side.

Humid for the rest of the day with a gentle north-westerly breeze. Highs of 22C.

