Latest news from the North West

M53 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A5137 affecting J3 for A552.
M53 Merseyside - Queuing traffic and the main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M53 southbound at J4, A5137 (Bebington), because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - via the roundabout, using the exit and entry slip roads. Congestion to J3, A552 (Woodchurch).
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J11 for A57.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J11, A57 (Barton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J20, M56 (Lymm Interchange).
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M55 Lancashire eastbound
M55 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, at J4 for A583.
M55 Lancashire - M55 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J4, A583 (Blackpool), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A683 and J33 for A6 Lancaster South.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J34, A683 (Lancaster) and J33, A6 (Lancaster South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M66 Greater Manchester southbound
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A56 and J2 for A58.
M66 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M66 southbound between J1, A56 (Ramsbottom) and J2, A58 (Bury), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, around J31 for A59 Preston New Road affecting J9 for M65.
M6 Lancashire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M6 northbound around J31, A59 (Samlesbury), because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion on M61 to J9, M65 (Clayton Brook).
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J23 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A56 Greater Manchester both ways
A56 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between A34 Quay Street and A6041 Chapel Street.
A56 Greater Manchester - A56 Deansgate in Manchester closed in both directions between the A34 Quay Street junction and the A6041 Chapel Street junction, because of Whit walk.
Severe accident: A41 Merseyside both ways
A41 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between B5132 Eastham Village Road and Bridle Road.
A41 Merseyside - A41 New Chester Road in Eastham closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the B5132 Eastham Village Road junction and the Bridle Road junction, because of an accident.
