Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

Latest news from the North West

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest updates on Friday 25 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: M53 Merseyside southbound

BBC News Travel

M53 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A5137 affecting J3 for A552.

M53 Merseyside - Queuing traffic and the main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M53 southbound at J4, A5137 (Bebington), because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - via the roundabout, using the exit and entry slip roads. Congestion to J3, A552 (Woodchurch).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liverpool agree £39m Fabinho deal

Fabinho

Liverpool agree to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho in a deal which could be worth more than £40m.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Karius could move abroad - Green

Loris Karius

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could move abroad to help him get over his Champions League final mistakes, according to former England number one Robert Green.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627.

M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tall Ships sail out of city

A Parade of Sail is held with ships making their way up and down the River Mersey
The ships take part in a parade of sail ahead of a race to Dublin and Bordeaux.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M55 Lancashire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M55 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, at J4 for A583.

M55 Lancashire - M55 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J4, A583 (Blackpool), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A683 and J33 for A6 Lancaster South.

M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J34, A683 (Lancaster) and J33, A6 (Lancaster South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M66 Greater Manchester southbound

BBC News Travel

M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A56 and J2 for A58.

M66 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M66 southbound between J1, A56 (Ramsbottom) and J2, A58 (Bury), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man in his 20s raped near alleyway

Cavendish Road, Streford

The man was attacked after he was approached from behind by a man near an alleyway in Stretford.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

BBC News Travel

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J11 for A57.

M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J11, A57 (Barton), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.

M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.

M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J20, M56 (Lymm Interchange).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man Utd to join Women's Championship

Manchester United

Manchester United will play in the new Women's Championship, ending their 13-year absence from senior women's football.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, around J31 for A59 Preston New Road affecting J9 for M65.

M6 Lancashire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M6 northbound around J31, A59 (Samlesbury), because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion on M61 to J9, M65 (Clayton Brook).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J23 for A640 and J22 for A672.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A56 Greater Manchester both ways

BBC News Travel

A56 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between A34 Quay Street and A6041 Chapel Street.

A56 Greater Manchester - A56 Deansgate in Manchester closed in both directions between the A34 Quay Street junction and the A6041 Chapel Street junction, because of Whit walk.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A41 Merseyside both ways

BBC News Travel

A41 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between B5132 Eastham Village Road and Bridle Road.

A41 Merseyside - A41 New Chester Road in Eastham closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the B5132 Eastham Village Road junction and the Bridle Road junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top