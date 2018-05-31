Latest news from the North West

M53 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A5137 affecting J3 for A552.

M53 Merseyside - Queuing traffic and the main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M53 southbound at J4, A5137 (Bebington), because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - via the roundabout, using the exit and entry slip roads. Congestion to J3, A552 (Woodchurch).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time