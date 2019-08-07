BBC Local Live: North West of England

Northern has brought in a new timetable - every service is different -and passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel. If you were planning to catch the 08:41 Manchester Airport service to Barrow, that passes Lancaster at 10:41 arriving Barrow 11:15, it is not running.
Boy, 8, finds shotgun on waste ground
Police say there could have been an "absolute tragedy" after the weapon was discovered by the child.Read more
Travel: Northern brings in new timetable
The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Friday 25 May.Catch up
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, at J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - M6 lane blocked on entry slip road southbound at J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Arrests over grenade house attack
The explosive device, described by police as a distraction grenade, was thrown at the house in Salford.Read more
Severe accident: M61 Lancashire southbound
M61 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J8 for A674 and J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way.
M61 Lancashire - One lane closed on M61 southbound between J8, A674 (Chorley) and J6, A6027 (Horwich), because of an accident.
Man Utd can fight for title - Matic
Manchester United can "fight for the title and the Champions League" with the right signings this summer, says midfielder Nemanja Matic.Read more
Severe accident: A59 Lancashire eastbound
A59 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, between M6 J31 and A59 Whalley Road.
A59 Lancashire - A59 Preston New Road closed and very slow traffic eastbound between Samlesbury and Swallow Hotel Roundabout, because of an accident.
Lancashire hammer Durham in One-Day Cup
Alex Davies hits his first one-day century as Lancashire beat Durham by 192 runs in Manchester.Read more
Manchester attack survivor 'remarkable'
Severe disruption: A49 Greater Manchester both ways
A49 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Penson Street and Greenough Street.
A49 Greater Manchester - A49 Wigan Lane in Wigan closed in both directions between the Penson Street junction and the Greenough Street junction, because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire eastbound
M56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, between J11 for A56 and J3 for A560 Altrincham Road.
M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J11, A56 (Preston Brook) and J3, A560 (Baguley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Manchester Arena attack tribute held at run
Sir Mo Farah has joined 30,000 runners marking the anniversary at the Great Manchester Run.Read more
BreakingFury to face Seferi in comeback bout
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight Albania's Sefer Seferi when he makes his boxing comeback on 9 June.Read more
Manchester City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies
Manchester City qualify for next season's Women's Champions League with a final-day victory at home to Everton.Read more
Liverpool Ladies 2-3 Chelsea Ladies
Ji So-yun scores two sensational late goals at Liverpool as WSL1 champions Chelsea Ladies ended the campaign unbeaten.Read more
Pedestrian hit by car is killed
The driver is helping police with inquiries after the 19-year-old woman was struck, police say.Read more
Wigan Warriors 30-0 Salford Red Devils
Wigan ease back to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens with a six-try win at home to Salford.Read more
Dry up sea of hate, terror survivors urge
Forty-one survivors and relatives of those killed in attacks set out plan to foil future plots.Read more
Severe accident: A553 Merseyside both ways
A553 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between A552 Argyle Street and Adelphi Street.
A553 Merseyside - A553 Conway Street in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the A552 Argyle Street junction and the Adelphi Street junction, because of an accident.
