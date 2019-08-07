Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

  2. Icy weather closes roads

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Yesterday's snow along with freezing conditions has led to the A537 and the A54 Cat and Fiddle roads being shut.

    Gritters and snow ploughs are out treating and clearing routes in Cheshire and other areas.

    Snow in Flash, Staffordshire
    Copyright: Flash Bar Stores
    Image caption: Snow in Flash, Staffordshire

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J13 for A572 and J12 for M62.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J13, A572 (Worsley) and J12, M62 (Eccles Interchange), because of a broken down car.

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J31 for A59 Preston New Road and J32 for M55 affecting J28 for B5256.

    M6 Lancashire - Very slow traffic and long delays on M6 northbound between J31, A59 (Samlesbury) and J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 1 hour 15 minutes. Congestion to J28, B5256 (Leyland).

    Severe accident: M66 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J1 for A56.

    M66 Greater Manchester - M66 entry slip road closed southbound at J1, A56 (Ramsbottom), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: A6 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A6 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between A666 Bolton Road and A576 Broughton Road.

    A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Broad Street in Manchester closed eastbound between Irlam O' Th' Heights Roundabout and the A576 Broughton Road junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle.

  8. De Bruyne 'a Ballon d'Or contender'

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Kevin de Bruyne needs to win "lots of titles, especially the Champions League" to win the Ballon d'Or, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

    Severe accident: A6068 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A6068 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between M65 J13 and A671 Whalley Road.

    A6068 Lancashire - A6068 Barrowford Road closed between Nelson in Burnley and Padiham, because of snow and an accident involving five vehicles.

    Severe disruption: A676 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A676 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, at M66.

    A676 Lancashire - A676 Bolton Road North in Ramsbottom blocked in both directions at Edenfield Junction, because of snow.

    Severe disruption: M65 Lancashire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M65 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, at J6 for A678.

    M65 Lancashire - M65 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J6, A678 (Blackburn).

    Severe accident: A55 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J38 A483 Wrexham Road and J39 A41 Sainsbury's.

    A55 Cheshire - A55 in Chester closed and stationary traffic eastbound between J38, A483 (Posthouse roundabout) and J39, A41 (Sainsbury's), because of a multi-vehicle accident.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J8 for A674 and J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way.

    M61 Lancashire - Lane blocked on M61 southbound between J8, A674 (Chorley) and J6, A6027 (Horwich), because of a broken down vehicle.

    Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.

    M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle.

