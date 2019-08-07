BBC Local Live: North West of England

Airbnb was born from two flatmates renting out their spare room in San Francisco for some extra cash, but now short-term lets have grown into a mass market.

But not everyone is happy - including closer to home in Liverpool.

BBC Copyright: BBC

It's not only London where Airbnb is booming. One of the biggest increases of the 10 cities sampled was in the Merseyside capital, which has recorded a 535% growth in demand.

But it has led to concerns that some areas of Liverpool have suffered a "summer of mayhem and all-night parties".

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, who represents an area in the south of the city popular with students, said that while her residents were used to noise during term-time, they now had to deal with anti-social behaviour during holidays too, with landlords using short-term lets for extra income.

Read more here.