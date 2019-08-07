BBC Local Live: North West of England

Simon Mignolet began the season in goal for Liverpool but has not been named in the Reds' first XI since the club's New Year's Day win over Burnley.
Karius made his first Premier League start of 2018 in Sunday's 4-3 win against Manchester City and Klopp says the number one shirt is his to lose.
"He's the number one now," said Klopp. "Loris needs to deliver and he knows that."
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J16, A500 (Crewe).
Teacher jailed over child abuse images
A former Liverpool teacher who downloaded indecent images of children as young as four has been jailed for 16 months.
Steven Newlands, from Corby in Northamptonshire, had a total of 192 images, including 15 at the highest category.
Seven images were downloaded by Newlands while employed at schools in Liverpool and Wellingborough, Northampton Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Abigail Hill said he would not "have been so naive to think these images were created without harm".
At a previous hearing, Newlands pleaded guilty to downloading the images between January 2015 and October 2016.
Jury criticises 'transphobic' killer's mental health care
An inquest jury has criticised
the quality of care a mentally ill man received before he went on to kill a student in what a judge described as a "transphobic and homophobic murder".
William Lound, a Salford University student from Birkdale in Southport, was stabbed to death by Lee Arnold at student accommodation in Salford in February 2016.
An inquest at Bolton Coroners Court heard how Arnold, who has schizophrenia, had received "fragmented care" from the
former Manchester Mental Health and Social Care NHS Trust, following his release from Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.
The inquest previously heard that Mr Lound's mother Maureen did not blame her son's 38-year-old killer, but said he had "devastated" her life.
Arnold was previously sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years and four months.
The jury returned a conclusion of unlawful killing.
Since we took over the former Manchester Mental Health and Social Care NHS Trust, there has been a great deal of soul searching over this incident and the flaws identified around fragmentation of care and information flows are totally accepted by the trust. from Bev Humphrey Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust chief executive
Since we took over the former Manchester Mental Health and Social Care NHS Trust, there has been a great deal of soul searching over this incident and the flaws identified around fragmentation of care and information flows are totally accepted by the trust.
The quality of care a mentally ill man received before he went on to kill a Salford student in a "transphobic and homophobic" attack is criticised by an inquest jury
The 8ft-tall bronze monument will be located in Manchester, where Mrs Pankhurst was born in 1858.
Sculptor Hazel Reeves, from West Grinstead in West Sussex, said the statue would "inspire women to rise up and demand their votes".
Mother 'murdered' helpless baby daughter
A mother murdered her "helpless and vulnerable" seven-month-old daughter two hours after care workers left her alone with the child, a court heard.
Jennifer Crichton, 35, of Leyland, Lancashire, subjected baby Amelia to a "violent physical assault" when carers left, Preston Crown Court was told.
Prosecutors said the baby suffered "catastrophic" head injuries.
Ms Crichton, who denies murder, claims Amelia went "limp" after letting out "an almighty scream" while waking up.
Councillor calls for action over Airbnb 'holiday mayhem'
Airbnb was born from two flatmates renting out their spare room in San Francisco for some extra cash, but now short-term lets have grown into a mass market.
But not everyone is happy - including closer to home in Liverpool.
It's not only London where Airbnb is booming. One of the biggest increases of the 10 cities sampled was in the Merseyside capital, which has recorded a 535% growth in demand.
But it has led to concerns that some areas of Liverpool have suffered a "summer of mayhem and all-night parties".
Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, who represents an area in the south of the city popular with students, said that while her residents were used to noise during term-time, they now had to deal with anti-social behaviour during holidays too, with landlords using short-term lets for extra income.
Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
Mike Henson
Mike Henson
Manchester United beat Burnley at Turf Moor thanks to Anthony Martial's 11th goal of the season.
Everton 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Mike Whalley
Mike Whalley
Substitute Oumar Niasse comes on to save a point for Everton in a match overshadowed by James McCarthy's horrific leg injury.
Preston North End 1-1 Birmingham City
Championship strugglers Birmingham City come from behind to seal a point away against Preston North End at Deepdale.
Lenor 'weapon' shop raider thwarted
A shopworker fought off a would-be robber after realising his "weapon" was a bottle of fabric conditioner, a court heard.
David Freeman, 35, tried to steal cash from the till at McColl's on West Derby Road, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
But Freeman's attempt to threaten the shop assistant backfired when Patrick Walsh saw that he was wielding a bottle of Lenor.
He was jailed for 12 months for assault with intent to rob and common assault.
Weather: Showers continue overnight
Wintry showers will fizzle out overnight leading into a dull start to Saturday. Temperatures around freezing.
M6 death crash football agent jailed
A Salford football agent who killed a traffic officer on the M6 has been jailed for seven years.
Peter Morrison, 37, had been speeding and sending phone messages before the crash in Cumbria in February 2016.
Adam Gibb, 51, from Penrith, died and Paul Holroyd, 53, from Kirkby Stephen, was left paralysed from the chest down.
Morrison, of The Warke in Worsley, Salford, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.
BBC Sport
Search for Preston man missing for five days
Police are trying to trace a missing man who was last seen in Preston on Sunday.
Michael Brookes was with a friend in the Avenham Park area of the city when he disappeared.
The 19-year-old left the park alone and has not been seen since.
Detectives have conducted several searches, including with the help of the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit.
Mr Brookes speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.
England netball will be 'unbeatable' in a world final, says coach Neville
England head coach Tracey Neville says her side will be "unbeatable" in a world final with the Commonwealth Games and a home World Cup on the horizon.
Only two teams - Australia and New Zealand - have ever claimed gold at a major international competition.
England last contested a World Cup final in 1975, but Neville believes the gap to the top two nations is closing.
"We're so close. We've been working on a winning mentality and at our best we can beat anyone," Bury-born Neville told BBC Sport.
England will welcome the Netball World Cup for a third time, with Liverpool hosting the event in July 2019.
Work starts on Emmeline Pankhurst statue
One hundred years after women were given the vote, work has begun in a small West Sussex village to create a statue of Emmeline Pankhurst - the leader of the suffragette movement.
The 8ft-tall bronze monument will be located in Manchester, where Mrs Pankhurst was born in 1858.
Sculptor Hazel Reeves, from West Grinstead in West Sussex, said the statue would "inspire women to rise up and demand their votes".
Mother 'murdered' helpless baby daughter
A mother murdered her "helpless and vulnerable" seven-month-old daughter two hours after care workers left her alone with the child, a court heard.
Jennifer Crichton, 35, of Leyland, Lancashire, subjected baby Amelia to a "violent physical assault" when carers left, Preston Crown Court was told.
Prosecutors said the baby suffered "catastrophic" head injuries.
Ms Crichton, who denies murder, claims Amelia went "limp" after letting out "an almighty scream" while waking up.
Councillor calls for action over Airbnb 'holiday mayhem'
Airbnb was born from two flatmates renting out their spare room in San Francisco for some extra cash, but now short-term lets have grown into a mass market.
But not everyone is happy - including closer to home in Liverpool.
It's not only London where Airbnb is booming. One of the biggest increases of the 10 cities sampled was in the Merseyside capital, which has recorded a 535% growth in demand.
But it has led to concerns that some areas of Liverpool have suffered a "summer of mayhem and all-night parties".
Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, who represents an area in the south of the city popular with students, said that while her residents were used to noise during term-time, they now had to deal with anti-social behaviour during holidays too, with landlords using short-term lets for extra income.
Weather: Cold with snow over hills
Cold and windy this afternoon. Wintry showers are possible, mainly on hills. Highs of 4C.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M65 Lancashire eastbound
M65 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, between J7 for A6185 Rishton and J8 for A6068 affecting J6 for A678.
M65 Lancashire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M65 eastbound between J7, A6185 (Rishton) and J8, A6068 (Accrington), because of an accident. Congestion to J6, A678 (Blackburn).
