Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

All times stated are UK

  2. Manchester City 3-1 Watford

    Raheem Sterling

    Runaway leaders Manchester City show no ill-effects from the end of their 18-game Premier League winning run with victory over Watford.

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: A494 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A494 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between A550 Welsh Road Shotwick and A540 Parkgate Road.

    A494 Cheshire - A494 closed eastbound between Shotwick and the A540 Parkgate Road junction, because of an accident.

  10. Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United

    Ayoze Perez

    Ayoze Perez gives Newcastle a narrow victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Stoke to put more pressure on Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

  11. How ex-England footballer and wife fled fire

    Former England footballer Mark Wright and his wife Sue describe fleeing a huge fire in a Liverpool car park.

  12. Burnley 1-2 Liverpool

    Ragnar Klavan

    Liverpool make it 16 games unbeaten as Ragnar Klavan scores in injury time to secure a dramatic victory at Burnley.

  13. Guiseley 1-1 Chester

    National League

    A stoppage-time equaliser earns Guiseley a draw in their National League clash against relegation rivals Chester.

