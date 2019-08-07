BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 23:25 2 Jan 201823:25 2 Jan 2018Jesus ruled out for one to two monthsManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for between one and two months with a knee injury.Read morenext
Jesus ruled out for one to two months
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for between one and two months with a knee injury.Read more
Manchester City 3-1 Watford
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Runaway leaders Manchester City show no ill-effects from the end of their 18-game Premier League winning run with victory over Watford.Read more
Mourinho bites back at pundit Scholes
Manager Jose Mourinho hits back at former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes for his recent criticism of Paul Pogba.Read more
Fixture list a disaster - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says cramming matches in over the Christmas and New Year period is a "disaster" for players.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an accident.
Everton hopeful on £25m striker Tosun
Phil McNulty
Chief football writer
Everton are waiting to hear if Besiktas have accepted their £25m bid for Turkey striker Cenk Tosun.Read more
Flying starts & seeing red in the EFL
Andrew Aloia
BBC Sport
A father and son are being sent of and a drone helping set up victory are among five EFL things you have have missed.Read more
Severe accident: A494 Cheshire eastbound
A494 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between A550 Welsh Road Shotwick and A540 Parkgate Road.
A494 Cheshire - A494 closed eastbound between Shotwick and the A540 Parkgate Road junction, because of an accident.
'Ferocious' fire engulfed arena car park
A witness describes seeing a "ball of fire" as the blaze at the multi-storey car park took hold.Read more
Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United
Louise Gwilliam
BBC Sport
Ayoze Perez gives Newcastle a narrow victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Stoke to put more pressure on Stoke manager Mark Hughes.Read more
How ex-England footballer and wife fled fire
Former England footballer Mark Wright and his wife Sue describe fleeing a huge fire in a Liverpool car park.
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Tim Oscroft
BBC Sport
Liverpool make it 16 games unbeaten as Ragnar Klavan scores in injury time to secure a dramatic victory at Burnley.Read more
Guiseley 1-1 Chester
A stoppage-time equaliser earns Guiseley a draw in their National League clash against relegation rivals Chester.Read more
AFC Fylde 5-2 Tranmere Rovers
AFC Fylde secure their biggest National League win of the season as they hammer local rivals Tranmere Rovers.Read more
Rochdale 1-2 Blackpool
Blackpool increase Rochdale's relegation worries as Kelvin Mellor scores the winning goal in an away victory.Read more
FC Halifax Town 1-4 Macclesfield Town
Mitch Hancox's hat-trick earns Macclesfield a win at FC Halifax, which keeps them six points clear at the top of the table.Read more
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Oldham Athletic
Shaun Whalley's first-half goal is enough to give second-placed Shrewsbury three points against Oldham in League One.Read more
Scunthorpe United 1-0 Bury
Defender Charlie Goode scores the only goal of the game as Scunthorpe United beat bottom club Bury in League One.Read more
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Bradford City
Alex Gilliead and Shay McCartan score the goals as Bradford City come from behind to win at Fleetwood in League One.Read more
Rotherham United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
David Ball scores his sixth goal in eight games as Rotherham come from behind to earn a point against Blackburn Rovers.Read more