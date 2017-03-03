BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester
Summary
- 'Hero' who helped save children in house fire facing deportation
- Conservatives win council seat in staunchly Labour Kersal ward
- The Christie named top specialist UK hospital by health inspectors
- Row over plans for new high school on green space in Longsight
- Updates on Friday 3 March
Live Reporting
Manchester City Council cuts £31m from budget
Manchester City Council has voted through a plan to cut £31m from its budget during the next three years - while increasing council tax by almost 5%.
The Labour-run authority says it is managing to protect the vulnerable, despite what it calls an unfair reduction in funding from central government.
Tthe sole opposition councillor, Liberal Democrat John Leech, says changes to council tax support will take £1m from the city's poorest people.
Analysis: How did a Conservative councillor win the Kersal seat?
Kevin Fitzpatrick
BBC Radio Manchester journalist
Jeremy Corbyn, allegations of anti-semitism in the Labour party and a controversial plan to build a football stadium against residents wishes – all reasons the new Conservative councillor says helped him win.
Cllr Rabbi Arnold Saunders took his seat in the former Labour stronghold of Kersal.
The Labour-controlled council approved plans for Salford City Fc's 5,000 capacity stadium in Decembe.
The party still has the vast majority of councillors in the city but this Tory victory will have shocked them.
Proposed deputy police chief's suitability queried
Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
A proposed new deputy police and crime commissioner "failed to demonstrate an adequate knowledge and understanding" of the role, councillors said.
Labour councillor, Sareda Dirir, has been nominated by Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane to become his £50,000-a-year deputy.
Members of the county's police and crime panel were not impressed by her performance in a confirmation hearing.
But she meets the "minimum standard", the advisory panel concluded.
Mr Keane is due to make a final decision about whether to appoint Ms Dirir next week.
Masked robbers armed with gun and axe raid phone shop on Curry Mile
Manchester Evening News
Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment masked robbers, armed with an axe and a gun, raid a mobile phone shop on Manchester’s Curry Mile.
Council tax scam reported in Oldham
A council tax scam which has been seen in other parts of the country has now arrived in Oldham, residents are being warned.
Local residents have reported getting calls from someone who claims to be with Oldham Council or Unity Partnership, a company which provides some council services.
They say the householder has been overcharged for council tax and is due a refund.
The council says neither it nor Unity Partnership would ever contact residents in this way. Police are investigating.
Weather: Rain spreading to most parts
BBC Weather
Rain will spread to most parts by the afternoon and into the evening.
It will start to ease by dawn and there will be no frost.
MP calls for A6 relief road
A Stockport MP is calling for a relief road linking the A6 and the M60 to be given the go-ahead, to help ease congestion in the area.
Hazel Grove's William Wragg told the Commons that local residents first started arguing for a similar route almost 250 years ago.
The Transport Minister Andrew Jones said the government was investing heavily in improving the transport network in the area.
College is given the second-lowest Ofsted rating
Bury Times
Bury College must rapidly improve the quality of its teaching, learning and assessment, according to a latest Ofsted report .
Liverpool Lime Street 'should reopen on Thursday'
Train passengers going from Manchester, Wigan and Warrington to Liverpool Lime Street should see the Merseyside station reopen on Thursday, Network Rail says.
A train carrying 150 passengers was "seconds away" from crashing into a huge pile of debris , the RMT union said.
An estimated 200 tonnes of rubble fell on to the line when a wall collapsed just outside Liverpool Lime Street station at 17:45 on Tuesday.
Northern confirmed the driver of its Manchester Airport to Liverpool service hit the emergency brake after a red signal was triggered.
Referees to strike over on-pitch abuse
BBC Newsbeat
Thousands of amateur referees are planning a strike over the treatment they receive on the pitch, organised by Manchester referee Ryan Hampson.
Mr Hampson, 18, said "more than 2,000 people up and down the country" will be taking part on 4 and 5 March.
"I've been head-butted, spat at and punched on numerous occasions," the 18-year-old tells Newsbeat.
"We're not safe - we want more help and more security. Enough's enough, change is needed.
The Manchester Football Association said it had a zero-tolerance approach to bullying.
Conservative wins Kersal council seat
The new Conservative councillor for Kersal in Salford claims Jeremy Corbyn, allegations of anti-semitism in the Labour party and a controversial plan to build a football stadium against residents' wishes helped the Conservatives to a shock by-election victory.
Rabbi Arnold Saunders is the new councillor in the former Labour stronghold of Kersal.
The Labour-controlled council approved plans for Salford City's stadium in December and Rabbi Saunders said people wanted their voices to be heard.
Boss Joyce could miss Wigan game
Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce could miss their vital relegation fixture against Blackburn after minor surgery.Read more
Appeal for Cheshire Fire volunteers
Increase in fly-tipping in Manchester
New government figures show an increase in fly-tipping, with Manchester reporting the highest number of cases outside of London.
Data from Defra say there were just under one million cases last year, an increase of 4% on the previous year.
The figures reveal Manchester dealt with 22,000 incidents.
Campaigners have blamed financial pressures on councils which have led to reductions in waste collection services.
The government says it has given councils new powers to issue £400 "on the spot" fixed penalty notices to help clamp down on small-scale fly-tipping.
Man Utd: Carrick awarded testimonial
Christie Hospital named as top specialist hospital
The Christie in Manchester has been named as the top specialist hospital in the country and one of the best three overall.
A Care Quality Commission report highlighted its effectiveness, care and leadership and it praised the friendly and open culture that filters through every area of the trust.
Last November the trust was ranked as outstanding by the CQC.
Drug paraphernalia dumped three months ago in Farnworth still awaiting collection
Bolton News
Fly-tippers have dumped rubbish containing drug paraphernalia at the side of a residential street.
Patrick O'Connell: Spanish football's Irish hero honoured
The former Manchester United and Ireland skipper who steered Real Betis to their only La Liga title will be honoured in Spain later.
A bust is being unveiled of Patrick O'Connell at the Seville club's Estadio Benito Villamarín before the home game with Real Sociedad.
Among those attending will be his grandson Michael O'Connell from Leigh.
Patrick O'Connell, who died in poverty in London in 1959, is also credited with saving Barcelona in the 1930s.
Salford Council by-election: Tories win Kersal seat
A Conservative has won a by-election in Kersal in Salford in what has been a staunchly Labour seat.
Rabbi Arnold Saunders was elected with a 297 majority.
Severe disruption: A6144 Cheshire both ways
A6144 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between Rectory Lane and New Road.
A6144 Cheshire - A6144 The Cross in Warrington closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Rectory Lane junction and the New Road junction, because of resurfacing work.
Neighbour who helped kids escape fatal Withington fire faces deportation
A man who was hailed as a hero for helping save the lives of two children in a house fire in Manchester is now facing deportation.
Robert Chilowa ended up in hospital after going to help when a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning on his street in Withington.
A petition has been launched to try to keep him in this country.
The Home Office says Mr Chilowa who is from Zimbabwe does not need the UK's protection and can return to Zimbabwe safely.
Motorist who knocked down and killed boy outside mosque fails in bid to have jail term slashed
Manchester Evening News
A young motorist who fatally knocked down a little boy while speeding outside a mosque has failed to have his jail term slashed.
More children return to troubled Bollin Primary School
More children will go back to a school this morning, which was shut down by Trafford council earlier this week, after an ongoing dispute between parents, teachers and the headteacher .
A number of staff have been suspended at Bollin Primary in Bowdon.
The council aims to get all the children back to the school by Monday.
Ian Paterson case: Woman 'unable to breastfeed after unnecessary surgery'
A young mother was left unable to breastfeed after two "unnecessary operations" by a surgeon accused of wounding her, a court has heard .
Leanne Joseph was 25 when she had ducts removed from both breasts by Ian Paterson from Altrincham.
Prosecutors said she was wrongly told a scan on her left breast had found pre-cancerous cells.
Mr Paterson denies 20 counts of wounding with intent against nine women and one man.
Michael Carrick: Man Utd midfielder ready to retire if no deal is offered
BBC Sport
Michael Carrick has said he would "probably" retire if he is not offered a new contract by Manchester United in the summer.
Carrick, 35, has been at Old Trafford since joining from Tottenham in July 2006 and his current one-year deal expires at the end of June.
The England international has now been awarded a testimonial at Old Trafford.
Carrick, who has made 22 appearances for United this season, says he would not move to another English club.
Anthony Grainger police shooting: Raid 'not cost cutting'
A police operation in which an unarmed man was shot dead was not "brought to a head" because of pressure on resources, a senior officer told an inquiry .
Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood said Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reviewed surveillance of Anthony Grainger three months before his death.
Mr Grainger, 36, of Bolton, was shot by a GMP firearms officer in a car park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on 1 March 2012.
Mr Heywood was giving evidence for a second day at the inquiry in Liverpool.
Weather: Dry but cloudy
BBC Weather
A dry but cloudy start. Heavy rain will then arrive after lunch. Highs of 7C.
Good Morning
Rachael Lazaro
Reporter, BBC News Online
Hello and welcome to Greater Manchester Live. We're here with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the 10 boroughs and east Cheshire.
To share news, tip-offs, photographs or anything else, you can contact the team via email , Facebook or Twitter.