BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was too little evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.
Police 'had no knowledge' of meeting at house where man shot
Police did not know a meeting at a businessman's home in which a suspected gangster was shot dead was to take place, an inquest has heard.
Stephen Akinyemi,44, was shot dead in a fight at the home of Arran Coghlan, 41, in Alderley Edge in February 2010. Murder charges against Mr Coghlan were dropped later that year.
Mr Coghlan had arranged a meeting at his home to try and end a feud between Mr Akinyemi and another man, the inquest heard.
Coroner Bernard Richmond QC, sitting at London's Royal Courts of Justice, asked Det Con Judith Lloyd of Greater Manchester Police whether officers knew of the meeting or if Mr Akinyemi had a "problem" with anyone who was set to attend.
She told the court she "did not have any knowledge" of the arrangements.
The inquest continues.
Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
Severe accident: A665 Greater Manchester both ways
BBC News Travel
A665 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Heywood Street and Greenhill Road.
A665 Greater Manchester - A665 Cheetham Hill Road in Cheetham Hill closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Heywood Street junction and the Greenhill Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Football: Giggs cannot see Gareth Bale forward leaving Real Madrid
Greater Manchester will have a funding gap of £897m by 2020-21 if nothing is done.
What is being done?
Greater Manchester had already put together its own five-year plan before Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STP) were announced which the NHS has accepted as constituting an STP. The solutions set out are broad but roughly cover better care and prevention, making savings in how services are commissioned, and making providers of care make savings such as reconfiguring acute services.
Bed reduction
In learning disability and autism services, it is looking to increase care in the community and cut beds – specifically, a more than 60% reduction in non-secure beds and a more than 40% reduction in the number of secure commissioned beds.
'Urgent action needed' on Mottram and Tintwistle congestion, says MP
Stalybridge and Hyde MP Jonathan Reynolds has called for urgent action to relieve congestion around Mottram and Tintwistle.
The call comes ahead of a consultation which starts next month on a £170m scheme for a bypass around the village of Mottram - and a new spur road to Glossop.
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
BBC News Travel
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627 affecting J18 for M60.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down car and recovery work. Congestion to J18, M60 (Simister Island).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
Weather: Wet and mild
BBC Weather
It will remain cloudy and very wet overnight though it will also be quite mild, with no frost expected. Winds will ease a little by dawn. Lows of 9C.
More from BBC Weather
Drug-drive case dropped in Randox forensics review
A drug-driving case has been dropped following a review of blood test data from a forensics laboratory at the centre of a police investigation.
Samples taken from the 26-year-old Chester man were analysed by Randox Testing Services (RTS) in Manchester.
Two employees at RTS were previously arrested over claims data may have been manipulated.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there was too little evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.
Police 'had no knowledge' of meeting at house where man shot
Police did not know a meeting at a businessman's home in which a suspected gangster was shot dead was to take place, an inquest has heard.
Stephen Akinyemi,44, was shot dead in a fight at the home of Arran Coghlan, 41, in Alderley Edge in February 2010. Murder charges against Mr Coghlan were dropped later that year.
Mr Coghlan had arranged a meeting at his home to try and end a feud between Mr Akinyemi and another man, the inquest heard.
Coroner Bernard Richmond QC, sitting at London's Royal Courts of Justice, asked Det Con Judith Lloyd of Greater Manchester Police whether officers knew of the meeting or if Mr Akinyemi had a "problem" with anyone who was set to attend.
She told the court she "did not have any knowledge" of the arrangements.
The inquest continues.
Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
FriendsFest is coming to Manchester for celebration of the 90s sitcom
Manchester Evening News
FriendsFest is coming to Manchester for the first time - could we be any more excited?
Manchester Airport's £1bn expansion plan
A £1bn programme to transform Manchester Airport was announced in 2015.
The 10-year plan will include the expansion of Terminal 2, self-service check-in facilities and a larger security hall.
Severe accident: A665 Greater Manchester both ways
A665 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Heywood Street and Greenhill Road.
A665 Greater Manchester - A665 Cheetham Hill Road in Cheetham Hill closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Heywood Street junction and the Greenhill Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Football: Giggs cannot see Gareth Bale forward leaving Real Madrid
BBC Sport
Ryan Giggs does not see fellow Welshman Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid to return to the Premier League in the near future.
The 27-year-old has been linked with Giggs' former club Manchester United in the past, but signed a new contract in October, which runs until 2022.
Giggs said United fans would love to see him at OId Trafford but "while he's happy there [Madrid], I can't see him leaving."
Hospital cuts planned in most of England
Hospital services in nearly two-thirds of England could be cut or scaled back, BBC analysis of local plans shows.
Here are the NHS plans for Greater Manchester:
The challenge
Greater Manchester will have a funding gap of £897m by 2020-21 if nothing is done.
What is being done?
Greater Manchester had already put together its own five-year plan before Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STP) were announced which the NHS has accepted as constituting an STP. The solutions set out are broad but roughly cover better care and prevention, making savings in how services are commissioned, and making providers of care make savings such as reconfiguring acute services.
Bed reduction
In learning disability and autism services, it is looking to increase care in the community and cut beds – specifically, a more than 60% reduction in non-secure beds and a more than 40% reduction in the number of secure commissioned beds.
More details from the NHS
Man denies eastern Ukraine terror offences
A man from Oldham has denied two terrorism offences linked to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Benjamin Stimson, 41, pleaded not guilty to two charges under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006 at Manchester Crown Court.
He is accused of "becoming a member of the militia opposing the legitimate Ukrainian government and serving as a soldier within that militia" between 8 August and 23 November 2015.
Between 1 June and 10 August 2015, he is also accused of "undertaking internet research, obtaining travel documentation, booking flights and travelling to Moscow".
Mr Stimson spoke to confirm his name at the short hearing. He was remanded in custody and a date for his trial has been set for 10 July.
Weather: More rain ahead
BBC Weather
Heavy rain and strong winds arriving in the afternoon. Highs of 12C.
Solomona good enough for England - Monye
Former England winger Ugo Monye believes Sale's Denny Solomona should play for the national team when eligible to do so.Read more
Stockport bus driver passes cash find to Children in Need
A bus driver who found a wallet stuffed with £600 donated the cash to charity when it became his after a year.
Dave Kilroy (pictured with his granddaughter Eve) saw the wallet in the middle of a street in Stockport town centre and handed it to police.
Nobody came forward and after a year police said the unclaimed wallet was his, and Dave said: "I thought to myself 'What can I do with the money?'"
He donated £525 to Children in Need in November 2016 for a look round BBC Radio Manchester this morning.
Manchester Airport calls for HS3 funding commitment
The CEO of Manchester Airport has called on the government to fully commit to building a new rail line to connect the big cities in the North.
Ken O'Toole called for a commitment to the HS3 rail link, claiming it could help secure direct flights to 30 new destinations for the airport and boost the economy of the region as a whole.
At the Northern Powerhouse conference in Manchester, the airport gave an update on progress on a £1bn investment plan to create thousands of jobs in coming years.
The conference is aimed at boosting the region's economy.
Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
Football: Kompany still missing as Man City host Monaco
BBC Sport
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will not face Monaco in the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.
The Belgian defender, 30, is still recovering after injuring his knee against Crystal Palace in November.
Monaco midfielder Gabriel Boschilia is out with the cruciate ligament injury that is set to sideline him for the rest of the season.
Bolton McDonald's apologises to teenage lesbian couple told to leave restaurant after kiss
Bolton News
Fast food giant McDonald’s has formally apologised to a teenage lesbian couple who were ordered to leave a restaurant after a peck on the cheek.
'Urgent action needed' on Mottram and Tintwistle congestion, says MP
Stalybridge and Hyde MP Jonathan Reynolds has called for urgent action to relieve congestion around Mottram and Tintwistle.
The call comes ahead of a consultation which starts next month on a £170m scheme for a bypass around the village of Mottram - and a new spur road to Glossop.
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627 affecting J18 for M60.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down car and recovery work. Congestion to J18, M60 (Simister Island).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time