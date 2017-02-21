BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

A drug-driving case has been dropped following a review of blood test data from a forensics laboratory at the centre of a police investigation.

Thinkstock

Samples taken from the 26-year-old Chester man were analysed by Randox Testing Services (RTS) in Manchester.

Two employees at RTS were previously arrested over claims data may have been manipulated.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was too little evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.